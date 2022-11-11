Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosalito's - Des Peres

12796 Manchester Rd

Des Peres, MO 63131

Order Again

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso
Guacamole
Chimichanga

A la carte

Add Barb Ench

$5.00

Add Barb Street

$5.00

Add Barb Taco

$3.00

Add Beef Ench

$4.75

Add Beef Street

$4.00

Add Beef Taco

$4.00

Add Carne Street

$5.00

Add Carne Taco

$5.00

Add Carnita Street

$4.00

Add Carnita Taco

$4.00

Add Chicken Ench

$4.75

Add Chicken Street

$4.00

Add Chicken Taco

$4.00

Add Chile Rell

$8.00

Add Chz Ench

$4.00

Add Fried Fish Street

$5.00

Add Fried Fish Taco

$5.00

Add Grilled chicken Street

$4.00

Add Grilled chicken Taco

$4.00

Add Grilled Fish Street

$5.00

Add Grilled Fish Taco

$5.00

Add Lunch Burr

$8.00

Add Pastor Street

$4.00

Add Pastor Taco

$4.00

Add Shrimp Ench

$5.00

Add Shrimp Street

$5.00

Add Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Add Spin & Mush Ench

$3.75

Add Steak Taco

$5.00

Add Tamale

$7.00

Add Tostada

$5.00

Carne Asada 4oz

$8.00

Carnitas 4oz

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Ground Beef 4oz

$7.00

Grouper 7oz

$12.00

Salmon 8oz

$12.00

Shrimp 3oz

$10.00

Sirloin Steak 8oz

$10.00

Small Shrimp

$1.00

Tinga Chicken 4oz

$6.00

Appetizers

App Chipolte Salsa

$3.00

App Habanero Salsa

$3.00

App Jalapeno Ranchero

$4.00

App Three Chile Salsa

$3.00

App Tomatilo Salsa

$3.00

Carne Con Cerveza

$18.00

Chile Con Queso

$7.00

Empanadas

$12.00

Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Onions, Chile Con Queso, Protein

Flautas

$12.00

Franciscan Bacon Wraps

$14.00

Fried Tostadas

$10.00

Grilled Tostadas Pork

$13.00

Grilled Tostadas Veggie

$11.00

Guacamole Bacon & Tomato

$9.00

Guacamole Mango

$9.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Rosies Favorite App

$13.00

Trio Salsa

$9.00

Tamales

$12.00

Burritos

Barbacoa Burrito

$16.00

Bean Burrito

$10.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$15.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$16.00

Pork Carnita Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Tinga Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Daily Specials

Friday Spicy Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Lunch Combo

$12.00

Monday Stuffed Nachos

$16.00

Thursday Hanger Steak

$22.00

Tuesday Pork Tinga

$18.00

Wednesday Pollo Popelle

$18.00

Dessert

Churros con Chocolate

$7.00

Cinnamon Apple Nachos

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Raspberry Tuxedo Torte

$8.00

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$7.00

Enchiladas

Barbacoa Enchilada

$16.00

Ground Beef Enchilada

$14.00

Cheese Enchilada

$12.00

Chicken Enchilada

$14.00

Shrimp Enchilada

$16.00

Steak Enchilada

$16.00

Spinach & Mushroom Enchilada

$13.00

Fajitas

Cadillac Fajitas

$28.00

Carne Fajitas

$22.00

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Fajita Set Up

$6.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Tex Mex Fajita

$24.00

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00

Kids

Kids Burrito

$5.00

Kids Chicken Taquito

$5.00

Kids Churros

$5.00

Kids Enchilada

$5.00

Kids Fried Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Strips

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Nachos

$4.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Tacos

$5.00

Cauliflower bowl

Chicken Cauli

$18.00

Veg Cauli

$16.00

Group Cauli

$24.00

Salmon Cauli

$22.00

Stk Cauli

$22.00

Quesadilla

Quesadillas Carne Asada

$16.00

Quesadillas Cheese

$12.00

Quesadillas Chicken

$14.00

Quesadillas Shrimp

$17.00

Quesadillas Spinach & Mushroom

$13.00

Sides

Creamy Jalapeno

$1.00

Fried Jalapeno

$1.50

Fries

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Ranch

$1.25

Rancherito

$1.25

Rice and Beans add on

$3.00

Rice and Beans ala carte

$3.00

Shred Cheese

$2.00

Side 3 Chili Salsa

$1.50

Side Avocado Ranch

$1.25

Side Black Bean Pico

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.25

Side Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

Side Chili Con Queso

$2.00

Side Chipolte Vin

$1.25

Side Coconut & Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Side Corn Masita

$4.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Creamy Poblano

$1.25

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Jap Ranchero

$1.25

Side Jap Vin

$1.25

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Lime Vin

$1.25

Side Mango Habanero Salsa

$1.50

Side Peppers/Onions

$4.00

Side pickled jalapenos

$2.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.25

Side Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side sliced avocado

$4.00

Side Squash & Zucchini

$5.00

Side Tex Mex Rice

$2.00

Side Tomatillo

$1.25

Sliced Avacodo

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tiger Shrimp

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup BOWL

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup CUP

$6.00

Cup Pozole

$6.00

Pozole Bowl

$8.00

Rosalitas Mixed Greens

$10.00

Avocado Mango

$14.00

Southwestern Caesar

$12.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Side Avocado Mango

$8.50

Side Southwestern Caesar

$7.00

Specialties

Chicken & Rice Platter

$14.00

Chile Rellenos

$17.00

Chimichanga

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$26.00

Diablo Steak

$28.00

Oaxacan Grouper

$28.00

Open Food

Pepita Crusted Salmon

$26.00

Pollo Cancun

$24.00

Shrimp Diablo

$28.00

The Matador

$30.00

Street Taco

Carne street

$15.00

Gr. Chicken street

$14.00

Street Taca Barb Beef

$15.00

Street Taco Al Pastor

$14.00

Street Taco Beef

$12.00

Street Taco Carnitas

$14.00

Street Taco Fried Fish

$15.00

Street Taco Grilled Fish

$15.00

Street Taco Shrimp Mango

$16.00

Street Taco Tinga Chx

$14.00

Tacos

Tacos Barbacoa

$14.00

Tacos Beef

$12.00

Tacos Carne Asada

$15.00

Tacos Carnita

$14.00

Tacos Fried Fish

$15.00

Tacos Gr. Chicken

$14.00

Tacos Gr. Fish

$15.00

Tacos Shrimp

$16.00

Tacos Tinga Chicken

$14.00

To Go

Extra Salsa

$2.00

Family Pack #4 Lent

$30.00

Family Pack 2

$55.00

Family pack 3

$50.00

Family party pack 1

$50.00

Family size Rice & Beans

$10.00

Small Chips

$3.00

Small Chips

$2.00

Beer

DFT Blue Moon

$5.00

DFT Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

DFT Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

DFT Michelob Golden Light

$4.00

DFT Modelo Especial

$5.00

DFT Deshutes IPA

$7.00

DFT Iceburg

$7.50

DFT Zwickel

$6.00

DFT Summer Shandy

$6.00Out of stock

DFT Oktoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

DFT Winter Lager

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Bud Light Lime

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Bud Select

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

BTL Corona Extra

$5.00

BTL Corona Premier

$5.00

BTL Estrella

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$5.00

BTL Modelo Negra

$5.00

BTL O'Douls

$4.00

BTL Pacifico

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

BTL Stella Cidre

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Sol

$5.00

BTL Tecate

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Space Dust

$6.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$6.00Out of stock

Busch Light

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Dos XX Amber

$5.00

BTL Corona Familiar

$5.00

Bud Light Selzter

$6.00

Highnoon Can

$7.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Stiegl Radler

$7.00

Hecho

$6.00

Wine

Mirassou Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

A To Z Pinot Noir

$10.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

The Federalist Cab Glass

$12.00

Menage A Trois Red Blend

$8.00

Seven Falls Cellars Red Blend Glass

$10.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Glass

$7.00

William Hill Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Wente Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Santa Christina Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Seaglass Sauv Blanc Glass

$8.00

Nobilo Sauv Blanc Glass

$10.00

Rose Glass

$7.00

Party Moscato

Martini Rossi Rosé Split

$7.00

GLS Korbel Brut

$8.00

BTL Korbel Brut

$30.00

Wycliffe Bottle

$20.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr.Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry

$6.00

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Creative Tex-Mex grub & specialty margaritas are served in a cheery setting with happy hour

Website

Location

12796 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131

Directions

