Cleaver & Cocktail 13360 Clayton Rd

13360 Clayton Rd

Town & Country, MO 63131

Order Again

Starters

Whipped Feta

$14.00

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Tuna Tartar

$19.00

Pork Belly

$15.00

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$18.00

Dry Aged Meatballs

$17.00

Extra Meatball

$5.00

Gnocchi

$16.00

Beef Rib

$15.00

Sourdough Bread

$11.00

Carpaccio

$19.00

Smoked Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Foie Gras

$21.00Out of stock

Seared Scallops

$21.00Out of stock

Grilled Asparagus

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Frisée Salad

$14.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$12.00

Sides

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.00

Beef Fat Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

C & C Garlic-Herb Fries

$9.00

Charred Broccolini

$9.00

Side Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Custinis

$3.00

Creamed Corn

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted Squash

$10.00

Entrees

Grilled Cauliflower Steak

$18.00

Pan Roasted Halibut

$41.00

Braised Pork Shoulder

$31.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

C & C Dry Aged Burger

$22.00

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$48.00

Pork Chop

$38.00Out of stock

Risotto

$34.00Out of stock

Butters

Blue Cheese Butter

$4.00

Lobster Butter

$5.00

Herb Butter

$3.00

Plain Butter

$3.00

Sauces

Chimichurri

$3.00

Romesco

$3.00

***Contains Nuts

Horseradish Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Truffle Aioli

$3.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Cake Fee

$4.00

Affogato

$9.00

Apple Tart

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Maple Bourbon Ice Cream

$7.00

Dry-Aged

16oz Boneless Ribeye

$69.00

18oz Bone In New York

$65.00

24oz Poterhouse

$85.00Out of stock

26oz Porterhouse

$90.00Out of stock

28oz Porterhouse

$105.00Out of stock

30oz Porterhouse

$119.00Out of stock

38oz Porterhouse

$145.00

30oz Porterhouse

$115.00Out of stock

31oz Porterhouse

$119.00Out of stock

32oz Porterhouse

$120.00

33oz Porterhouse

$127.00Out of stock

34oz Porterhouse

$135.00Out of stock

12oz Ribeye

$51.00

20oz Ribeye

$88.00Out of stock

21oz Ribeye

$92.00Out of stock

23oz Ribeye

$100.00Out of stock

24oz Ribeye

$105.00

26oz Ribeye

$110.00Out of stock

30oz Ribeye

$115.00Out of stock

33oz Ribeye

$120.00Out of stock

19oz New York

$76.00Out of stock

22oz New York

$88.00Out of stock

23oz New York

$90.00Out of stock

28oz New York

$105.00Out of stock

30oz New York

$108.00Out of stock

38oz Cowboy

$115.00Out of stock

50oz Cowboy

$150.00Out of stock

52oz Cowboy

$175.00Out of stock

T-Bone

$110.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid Burger

$11.00

Kid Gnocchi

$11.00

Party Entree

Party Halibut

$46.00

Party Tenderloin

$56.00

Glass Whites

GLS Astrolabe Sauv Blanc

$14.00

GLS Crossbarn Chard

$13.00

GLS Hogwash Rose

$10.00

GLS Macrostie Chard

$16.00

GLS Pino Grigio Lagaria

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Pino Project 2021

$10.00

GLS W Hill Chard

$10.00

GLS Von Winning Riesling

$12.00

GLS A to Z Riesling

$12.00Out of stock

Glass Red

GLS Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$16.00

GLS Ali Toscana

$11.00

GLS Camp Zinfandel

$13.00

GLS Cloudfall Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Hess Cabernet

$13.00

GLS Knuttle Cabernet

$17.00

GLS Portlandia Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS River Bank Cab

$17.00Out of stock

GLS StoryPoint Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Two Mountain Syrah

$13.00

GLS Valravn Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Workbook Red Blend

$11.00

GLS A-Z Essence Pino Noir

$16.00Out of stock

GLS Ultraviolet Cabernet

$13.00Out of stock

BTL La Caccia di San Giovanni Toscana

$150.00

Bottle White

BTL A to Z Riesling

$46.00

BTL Astrolabe Sauv Blanc

$46.00

BTL CMS Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL Crossbarn Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Domaine Chazelles Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Elana Walch Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Hogwash Rose

$42.00

BTL KIng Estate Rose

$50.00

BTL La Spinetta Rose

$54.00

BTL Leitz Riesling

$40.00

BTL Macrostie Chardonnay

$62.00

BTL Marco Fulluga Pinot Grigio

$54.00

BTL Plumpjack Chardonnay

$90.00

BTL Provenance Sauv Blanc

$50.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrere Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Toad Hollow Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Von Winning Riesling

$46.00

Bottle Red

BTL Ali Toscana

$42.00

BTL Angels & Cowboys Zinfandel

$54.00

BTL Bramare Cabernet

$84.00

BTL Cade Howell Cab Sauv

$195.00

BTL Camp Zinfandel

$50.00

BTL Cloudfall Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Corison Cab

$175.00

BTL Crossbarn Cabernet

$118.00

BTL Dead Eye Provenance

$122.00

BTL Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$62.00

BTL Folk Machine Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Hedges

$65.00

BTL Hess Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Hirsch Pinot Noir

$98.00

BTL Knuttle Cabernet

$66.00

BTL La Caccia di San Giovanni Toscana

$150.00

BTL Les Lunes Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Lioco

$46.00

BTL Lion Tamer Cab

$135.00

BTL Mettler Zinfandel

$70.00

BTL Neal Cab

$92.00

BTL North Valley Pinot Noir

$74.00

BTL Peter Michael

$220.00

BTL Portlandia Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Requieum Cabernet

$55.00

BTL Marcien Red 2013

$185.00

BTL StoryPoint Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Textbook Cabernet

$74.00Out of stock

BTL Three Saints Cabernet

$58.00

BTL Trione Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Two Mountain Syrah

$50.00

BTL Vajra Barolo "Ravera"

$160.00

BTL Valravn Pinot Noir

$50.00

*Corkage Fee*

$35.00

BTL State of Mind Cabernet

$135.00Out of stock

BTL River Bank Cabernet

$66.00Out of stock

Champagne/Sparkling

GLS Chiarli Lambrusco

$12.00

GLS Procesco Mirabello

$11.00

1818 Inspiration "Billecart-Salmon" Champagne

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Moscata Di Asti

$42.00

BTL Vajra Extra Brut

$68.00

BTL Lambrusco 375ml

$23.00

BTL Ca'del Bosco Curvée Prestige Edizone 44

$90.00

Draft Beer

Heavy Riff Velvet Brown

$8.00

Rockwell Passing Clouds

$8.00

RW Stand By Pilsner

$8.00

Rockwell Dubbel Block

$8.00Out of stock

Rockwell First Available IPA

$8.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Select

$4.50

Busch Light 16oz

$4.50

Bud Zero

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Gruvi Lager N/A

$4.50

Dubbel Block

$6.00

HR Eat a Peach IPA

$6.00

Excel Flash Bang Hoppy Ale

$5.00

Busch Light 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Stem Pear Apple Cider

$6.00

C & C Cocktails

Aviation

$14.00

Americano

$14.00

Apple Cider Bourbon Cocktail

$15.00Out of stock

Bee's Knees

$14.00

C & C Cocktail

$14.00

Classic Vodka Martini

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Ghost Margarita

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Pink Drink 75

$15.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Spiritless Smash

$12.00

Special Cocktail

$16.00

Vesper Martini

$14.00

The Boss Special

$15.00

Rhubarb Spritz

$16.00Out of stock

Classic Cocktails

Cosmo

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00Out of stock

Boulevardier

$13.00

Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Rickey

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Southside

$12.00

Vodka Rickey

$12.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Apertivo

GLS Lambrusco

$12.00

Spritz

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Vin D'Sange

$13.00

Digestivo

Amaro

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Cognac Paul Giraud

$15.00

Ruby Port Ferraira

$10.00

Tawny Port Broadbent

$13.00

To Go Cocktails

8oz C&C

$30.00

8oz Ghost

$30.00

8oz French 75

$30.00

Vodka

Nue

$9.00

Nue Cucumber

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Ketel

$13.00

DBL Nue

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ketle One

$21.00

DBL Nue Cucumber

$16.00

Gin

Broker's

$9.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$11.00

Gray Whale

$12.00

Elena

$12.00

Benham

$13.00

DBL Brokers

$15.00

DBL Uncle Val's

$18.00

DBL Gray Whale

$19.00

DBL Elena

$19.00

DBL Benham

$21.00

Rum

Vizcaya Light

$8.00Out of stock

Plantation Light

$10.00

Appleton Estate Dark Rum

$12.00

DBL Plantation Light

$13.00

DBL Plantation Dark

$13.00

DBL Appleton Estate

$19.00

Tequila

Espolon Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

Aztec Azul Blanco

$10.00

Aztec Azul Reposado

$12.00

Casamigo Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

Codigo Mezcal

$19.00

Codigo Reposado

$19.00

Codigo Rosa

$19.00

Ghost Tequila

$13.00

Komos Anejo Cristolino

$29.00

XICALA Mezcal

$14.00

Ma Sauve Anejo

$16.00Out of stock

DBL Atzec Azul Silver

$13.00

DBL Atzec Azul Reposado

$19.00

DBL Ghost Tequila

$19.00

DBL Ma Sauve Anjeo

$32.00

DBL Mezcal

$38.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Woodford

$17.00Out of stock

Beinheim Wheat

$13.00Out of stock

Old Fostester 1910

$10.00Out of stock

Four Roses Yellow

$11.00

4 Rose's Small Batch

$16.00

4 Rose's Single Barrel

$22.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00Out of stock

Marker's Mark

$11.00Out of stock

Spiritless N/A

$9.00

New Riff Bourbon

$18.00

New Riff Single Barrel

$25.00

Redwood Empire Bourbon

$17.00

Remus Bourbon

$15.00

Angel Envy

$16.00

DBL 4 Rose's Yellow

$16.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$18.00

DBL Woodford

$34.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$30.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$18.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$30.00

Rye

Ezra Brooks Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Angel Envy Rye

$25.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Cask & Crew

$11.00

Michtner's Rye

$13.00

New Riff Rye

$14.00

Redwood Empire Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Rossville Rye

$14.00

DBL Ezra Brooks

$13.00

DBL Cask & Crew

$16.00

DBL New Riff

$22.00

DBL Redwood Empire

$22.00

DBL Michner's

$21.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$19.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$50.00

Scotch/Irish

J & B Scotch

$10.00

McCallan

$16.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Quiet Man

$11.00

Dalmore

$20.00

Dewers White Label

$12.00

DBL J & B

$16.00

DBL McCallan

$32.00

DBL JW Red

$19.00

DBL Quiet Man

$17.00

Cordials

Bordiga Apertif

$9.00

Limoncello

$14.00

Heimet White Rhubard

Lillet Blanca

St. Elder Grapefruit

Big O

Amaretto

$9.00

Absinthe

Out of stock

Five Farms Irish Cream

$9.00

Firelit Coffee

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Soda

Excel Cola

$4.00

Excel Diet Cola

$4.00

Excel Lemon Lime

$4.00

Excel Orange

$4.00

Excel Root Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Top Note Club Soda

$4.00

Excel Lemonade

$4.00

Espresso

Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Other

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13360 Clayton Rd, Town & Country, MO 63131

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

