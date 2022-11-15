Restaurant header imageView gallery

FS 20 - Fordo's Killer Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3730 Foundry Way

ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza

Pizza

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$15.50

tomato sauce, olive oil, garlic, basil, oregano

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Four Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$16.95

mozzarella, fontina, tallegio, parmesan, honey

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$16.95

fontina, taleggio, parmesan, garlic, gremolata

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.95

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni

Beef Sausage Pizza

Beef Sausage Pizza

$17.95

roasted tomato-herb sauce, caramelized onions & bell peppers, fontina, parmesan, chive

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$20.95

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, giardiniera, pepperoncini, basil, red onion

Shakshouka Pizza

Shakshouka Pizza

$17.95

red pepper tomato sauce, garlic, feta, two sunny eggs, olive oil, herb salad

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95

roasted pineapple purée, mozzarella, jalapeño, red onion, volpi heritage prosciutto

Cheese Pizza

$15.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina

Half & Half Pizza

$17.95

choose any two halves to make the perfect whole pie!

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.95

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni

Half Pizza

Half Pizza

Dippers & Dunks

sides and dipping sauces perfect for any pizza!

Salads - Appetizers

Charred Carrot Hummus

$10.95

feta, herb salad, calabrian chili powder, pizza pita

Little Gem Caesar Salad

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$10.95

garlic croutons, creamy anchovy dressing, shaved parmesan

Little Gem Salad

$10.95

garlic croutons, lemon-thyme vinaigrette, shaved parmesan

Non-Alcoholic

Le Bleu Bottled Water

Le Bleu Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00
Club Soda

Club Soda

$2.50Out of stock
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00Out of stock
Excel Guilt Free Cola

Excel Guilt Free Cola

$3.00
Excel Life

Excel Life

$3.00
Excel Lucky Cola

Excel Lucky Cola

$3.00

Just Water

$2.50

Beer

Tooth & Claw

$8.00
Anxo Dry Cider

Anxo Dry Cider

$7.00Out of stock
Waves Cider

Waves Cider

$7.00Out of stock
Wiseacre 'Parti Colour' Italian Pilsner

Wiseacre 'Parti Colour' Italian Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

Brick & Mortar White

Brick & Mortar White

$9.00
Brick & Mortar Red

Brick & Mortar Red

$9.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Bizzaro Apertivo

Bizzaro Apertivo

$7.00
Ramona Amarino Spritz

Ramona Amarino Spritz

$7.00Out of stock
Luxardo Bianco Spritz

Luxardo Bianco Spritz

$7.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neapolitan style pizzas baked in a wood-burning oven from Niche Food Group

3730 Foundry Way, ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

