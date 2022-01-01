City Foundry Group - Hello Poke imageView gallery

City Foundry Group - Hello Poke FS 10 - Hello Poke

review star

No reviews yet

3730 Foundry Way, Food Stall 10

St. Louis, MO 63110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BOWLS

Regular

$13.00

Large

$15.00

Hangry

$17.00

SIDES

Mochi

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

BEVERAGES

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.25

Water

$2.00

Ramunes

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3730 Foundry Way, Food Stall 10, St. Louis, MO 63110

Directions

Gallery
City Foundry Group - Hello Poke image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sureste Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
3730 foundry way unit 18 ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Good Day - FS 02 - Good Day
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way Food Stall # 9 ST. LOUIS, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
FS 20 - Fordo's Killer Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Chicken Scratch
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way Stall #4 St. Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Subdivision Sandwich Co. - FS 09 - Subdivision Sandwich Co.
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way Food Stall #2 ST. LOUIS, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack - FS 05 - Kalbi Taco Shack
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston