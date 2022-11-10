Sureste Mexican

CEVICHE ROJO

$14.00 + Out of stock

fresh wild caught ocean fish and shrimp (fish changes daily depending on availability) marinated in; orange, lime, grapefruit juice, tomato-water, achiote, and habanero, with shaved onions, peppers, and cilantro then topped with Xni-Pec. Served either as a tostada, or a bowl with a side of chips. *gluten-free