Sureste Mexican

review star

No reviews yet

3730 foundry way unit 18

ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

Popular Items

5. CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO TACOS
4. BISTEC A LA YUCATECA TACOS
1. COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS

BEVERAGES

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$3.50+Out of stock

Tea made from hibiscus flowers and cane sugar

AGUA DE TAMARINDO

$3.50+

Sweet and Tart beverage made from Tamarind fruit

HORCHATA DE COCO

$3.50+

Beverage made from coconut milk, rice. cinnamon, allspice, and cane sugar

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

MORE...

CEVICHE CLASSICO

CEVICHE CLASSICO

$14.00+Out of stock

fresh wild caught ocean fish (fish changes daily depending on availability) marinated in lime juice and black pepper, then tossed with tomato, cilantro, red onion, and habanero. Served as a bowl with chips, or on a tostada. *gluten-free

CEVICHE ROJO

$14.00+Out of stock

fresh wild caught ocean fish and shrimp (fish changes daily depending on availability) marinated in; orange, lime, grapefruit juice, tomato-water, achiote, and habanero, with shaved onions, peppers, and cilantro then topped with Xni-Pec. Served either as a tostada, or a bowl with a side of chips. *gluten-free

SHRIMP AGUACHILE

SHRIMP AGUACHILE

$15.00+Out of stock

RAW SHRIMP MARINATED IN A FERMENTED GREEN CHILI LIME SAUCE, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, AVOCADO, CHILE GÜERO DUST

POZOLE

$12.00

CHUNKS OF PORK AND HOMINY STEWED IN A CHILI BROTH WITH RADISH, LETTUCE, CHIPS, CHILE MOLIDO, LIME, OREGANO

SIDES

BAG OF CHIPS

$3.00

house fried tortilla chips. *vegan *gluten free

BEANS & CHIPS

$7.00

black beans, pureed then strained and refried with onion, epazote, and habanero. served with chips. *vegan *gluten free

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$10.00

avocado mashed with cilantro, citrus, tomato, red onion, and habanero. served with chips. *vegan *gluten-free

SPICED POTATOES

$5.00

RICE & BEANS

$5.00

SALSA & CHIPS

$7.00

roasted tomato and vegetable salsa, served with chips *vegan *gluten free

SIKIL PAK & CHIPS

$8.00

Mayan tomato-Peppita (pumpkin seed) dip, served with chips *vegan *gluten-free

TAMALES

TAMAL COLADO (PORK)

TAMAL COLADO (PORK)

$13.00

giant fluffy tamal made using masa that has been strained and cooked on the stove before being filled with cochinita-pibil (pork) and steamed to achieve a fluffier pudding-like texture. served with tomato sauce

MUKBIL POLLO

MUKBIL POLLO

$13.00Out of stock

TURKEY, TOMATO, ONION, AND HERBS IN A COL ROJO SAUCE. STUFFED INSIDE A MASA STUDDED WITH COWPEAS AND BAKED. SERVED BY THE SLICE. TRADTIONAL FOR THE DAYS OF THE DEAD IN YUCATAN.

TAMAL DE ESPELON

$7.00Out of stock

WHIPPED HEIRLOOM CORN MASA WITH YOUUNG TENDER COWPEAS WRAPPED IN A BANANA LEAF AND STEAMED THEN TOPPED WITH A TOMATO EPAZOTE SAUCE.

TACOS & MORE

ALL TACOS SERVED IN ORDERS OF 2, SERVED ON HOUSE MADE CORN TORTILLAS.

1. COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS

$9.00

ACHIOTE AND CITRUS ROASTED PULLED PORK, CITRUS-MARINATED RED ONION, HABANERO DUST

3. CASTACAN TACOS

3. CASTACAN TACOS

$14.00Out of stock

CRISPY SKIN ON PORK BELLY, CILANTRO SALSA. PICKLED TOMATILLO. ACHIOTE OIL MARINATED RADISH

2. PAVO EN CHILMOLE TACOS

$9.00Out of stock

TURKEY, CHILMOLE SAUCE, ONION, EGG

3. LONGANIZA

3. LONGANIZA

$13.00Out of stock

SMOKED PORK AND BEEF SAUSAGE WITH BEANS, XNI-PEC, AVOCADO, AND CILANTRO

4. BISTEC A LA YUCATECA TACOS

4. BISTEC A LA YUCATECA TACOS

$16.00

1/4 LB GRILLED ACHIOTE-CHIPOTLE RIBEYE LETTUCE, AVOCADO, CHILTOMATE SAUCE

5. CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO TACOS

5. CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO TACOS

$14.00

COLOSSAL SHRIMP, GARLIC OIL, AIOLI QUEMADO, CHIPOTLE, ONION, RADISH, CILANTRO

5. PESCADO AL TIKIN'XIK TACOS

$11.00Out of stock

ACHIOTE ROASTED FISH, XNI-PEC, RED ONION, CHILE GÜERO

5. PULPO EN SU TINTA TACOS

5. PULPO EN SU TINTA TACOS

$16.00Out of stock

BABY OCTOPUS BRAISED IN A SAUCE OF ITS OWN INK, CHILE GÜERO, CILANTRO

7. KAAX'IL SIKIL TACOS

7. KAAX'IL SIKIL TACOS

$11.00Out of stock

PEPPITA DUMPLINGS, CABBAGE, CITRUS MARINATED RED ONION, TOMATO EPAZOTE SAUCE, CHILE GÜERO, CHIVE

6. REMOLACHA TACOS

6. REMOLACHA TACOS

$9.00

ROASTED BEETS ACHIOTE-CHIPOTLE MARINADE, PICKLED GREEN BEANS. SALSA DE CILANTRO, QUESO FRESCO

7. SALBUTES

7. SALBUTES

$10.00

FLUFFY FRIED TORTILLA, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED RED ONION, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, AVOCADO. CHOOSE: CLASSIC PAVO , PIBIL PORK, OR VEGETARIAN

8. PANUCHOS

8. PANUCHOS

$11.00

BEAN FILLED FRIED TORTILLA, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED RED ONION, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, AVOCADO. CHOOSE: CLASSIC PAVO, PIBIL PORK, OR VEGETARIAN

3. CHICHARRA TACOS

3. CHICHARRA TACOS

$13.00Out of stock

CRISPY SKIN ON PORK, XNI PEC, RADISH, MAYONAISE, CHILE GUERRO DUST

2. PAVO PIBIL

$9.00

TURKEY MARINATED IN ACHIOTE AND CITRUS JUICES THEN ROASTED IN BANANA LEAVES , TOPPED WITH XNI-PEC AND HABANERO DUST

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

cuisine from the south eastern coastal region of Mexico

Website

Location

3730 foundry way unit 18, ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

Directions

