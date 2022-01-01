Club sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Chris' at the Docket
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Ham, smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on thick cut sourdough toast
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$8.49
Grilled or crispy chicken, mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, bacon and cheese
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$8.49
Smoked turkey breast thinly sliced and covered with cheese then topped with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise