Living Room Coffee and Kitchen 2810 Sutton Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2810 Sutton Blvd

Maplewood, MO 63143

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Burrito
Workday Sandwich

Breakfast

Workday Sandwich

$10.00

soft, medium OR baked eggs, bacon OR veggie sausage, cheddar, dressed greens, on roll , grapes

Seatac Sandwich

$9.00

toast, baked egg, whipped goat cheese, cucumber, honey drizzle, grapes

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

baked egg, roasted red peppers, cheese, your choice bacon, veggie sausage OR veggie chorizo, special burrito suace, salsa in a flour tortilla

Wingspan Breakfast

$9.75

cheesy scone (on the side), bacon OR veg. sausage, soft, medium OR baked egg, cheddar

Breakfast Plate

$11.00

soft, medium OR baked eggs, bacon OR veg sausage, toast, side salad, grapes

Benny's Eggs

$12.00

soft, medium OR baked eggs, bacon OR veg. sausage on toast, faux hollandaise sauce, side salad

Small Bites

Toast and Egg

$4.50

buttered toast, soft, medium OR baked egg

Honey Peanut Butter Toast

$5.75

toast, peanut butter, bacon OR veg. sausage, honey

Roll and Jam

$4.50

cuban roll toasted, house jam

Granola Jam Parfait

$7.50

house granola, house jam, house yogurt

Greek Parfait

$6.85

roasted walnuts and honey on house yogurt

Milk & Cereal

$5.00

house granola, choice of milk

Lunch

Greek Salad

$11.00

greens, tahini dressing, kalamatas, cucumbers, red onion, pepperonchini, hunk of bread on side

Southwesty Salad

$12.00

greens, creamy adobo dressing, asiago, corn salsa, roasted red peppers, hunk of baguette. **Select VEGAN, and we will hold the asiago, and substitute citronette (ve) dressing!

The Jenny Sandwich

$9.00

melted havarti, honey drizzle, crisp apple slices on toasted roll, grapes on the side

Falafel Wrap

$9.25

house baked falafel on a flour tortilla with tahini sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce

Maple Glazed Veggie Sandwich

$12.50

housemade tempeh bacon, tomato, lettuce, roasted garlic rosemary aioli (ve), on toasted roll, side salad.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.00

roasted and smoked pork tenderloin, gruyere, sauteed onion, apple dijon on toasted roll, side salad

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

A la Carte

Soft, Medium, OR Baked Egg

Soft, Medium, OR Baked Egg

$2.50

one egg, warmed, salt n pepper unless otherwise requested. *baked egg also pictured here.

3 Strips of Bacon

3 Strips of Bacon

$3.50

three strips

Buttered Toast

Buttered Toast

$1.85
Add Jam

Add Jam

$0.75

housemade fresh fruit jam

Side of Grapes

$2.25

Dressed Greens

$3.50

dressed with our famous citronette dressing

Veggie Sausage (2 patties)

Veggie Sausage (2 patties)

$3.50

Kids Menu

Toast and Jam

$2.75

house toast, house jam

KIDS Yogurt Parfait

KIDS Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

house yogurt, bluberry jam

Milk & Cereal

$5.00

house granola, choice of milk

Toasted Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

house bread, white cheddar, gruyere, grapes

Toast and Egg

$4.50

soft, medium OR baked egg on house toast

Bakery

Sweet (Pumpkin) Scone and Jam

$5.00

delicate sweet scone with house jam

Cheesy Scone and Butter

$5.00

our savory cheesy scone with some butter

Aged Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$2.75

Gluten free yall

Vegan Chai Muffin

$3.75

Rasberry Crumb Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan Molasses Cookies

$2.75

Pumpkin Pie Shortbread

$2.50

Vegan Pumpkin Bread

$3.25

Coffee Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Covered Caramel Bar

$3.75

House Coffee

12 oz House Brew

12 oz House Brew

$3.00

made with house roasted beans

16oz House Brew

$3.75

Bottomless

$5.00
Bitt's Cold Brew

Bitt's Cold Brew

$4.25

(16oz) bittersweet, overnight cold brew

Kyoto Cold Brew

Kyoto Cold Brew

$4.50

(16oz) floral, nuanced, exotic cold brew

Single Refill

Single Refill

$0.91

Pour-Overs

Our selection changes frequently!

Pour Over- Colombia DECAF

$3.75

Pour Over - Guatemala

$4.25

Pour Over - Papa New Guinea

$4.25

Pour Over - Mexico

$4.00

Pour Over - Ethiopia

$4.75

Espresso

Espresso (Double Shot)

Espresso (Double Shot)

$2.25

house roasted beans

Americano

Americano

$2.25
Latte

Latte

$4.25

12oz hot 16oz iced, done up just the way you prefer

Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.75

2oz espresso drink with just a dot of foam

Cortado

Cortado

$3.45

4oz with equal amounts espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.90

6oz traditional style

Brown Sugar Lavender Latte

Brown Sugar Lavender Latte

$5.00

house made flavor

Salted Honey Latte

Salted Honey Latte

$5.00

local honey and a dash of salt

Latte Maria

Latte Maria

$5.00

house made burnt orange syrup, dash cinnamon

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

house made mocha syrup

Chai (V)

Chai (V)

$5.00

our own comforting blend, espresso optional

Sproda

Sproda

$4.75

espresso with root beer OR cream soda

Sunrise

Sunrise

$4.25

espresso with orange juice

Sunset

Sunset

$4.75Out of stock

espresso with blood orange san pellagrino

Espresso & Tonic

Espresso & Tonic

$4.75

on ice

The Black Parade

The Black Parade

$5.00Out of stock

Misery Business

$5.00Out of stock

The Early November

$5.00Out of stock

Drink Specials

The Sucker Punch

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

The Early November

$5.00

Hazelnut Latte

$6.00

Teas

Edith Grey

Edith Grey

$3.50

malawi black tea, rose, bergamot oil from Big Heart Tea

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$3.50

organic green tea, jasmine petals from Traveling Teas

Cup of Sunshine

Cup of Sunshine

$3.50

organic turmeric, ginger, tulsi, malabar peppercorn, cinnamon from Big Heart Tea

Cup of Love

Cup of Love

$3.50

rose, organic tulsi from Big Heart Tea

Chamomile Mint

$3.50

chamomile, mint, rose hips from Big Heart Tea

Mint Honeybush

Mint Honeybush

$3.50

peppermint, honeybush from Traveling Teas

Goldrush Latte

Goldrush Latte

$5.00

housemade blend of ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Big Heart Teas Matcha with your choice of milk

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.50

Black tea from Traveling Teas

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kid and Adult Friendly

Vanilla Steamer

$3.00

vanilla flavor with a dash of cinnamon

Iced Tea

$2.25

House Blend!

Soda

$1.75

root beer, cream soda, blood orange san pellagrino

Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal Flavors from Confluence Kombucha

Orange Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.00

whole cow milk, oatmilk, almond milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.50

OJ and champagne

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Our own spice blend, vodka

Vodka/Gin n' Tonic

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

a classic

Citrus Spritzer

$8.00

gin, lemon, Forest & Meadow's POLLEN POTION, tonic

Provisions

12oz Bag Coffee Beans

freshly roasted in house

Dozen Eggs

$5.75

Buttonwood Farms

Quart Granola

$6.50

housemade, vegan, gluten free

6oz Housemade Jam Jar

$7.00

rotating seasonal flavors

Gallon Whole Milk

$6.00

Rolling Lawn Farms

Quart Oat OR Almond Milk

$4.50

Quart Of Yogurt

$12.00

Holiday Retail

12oz black travel Mug

$20.00

Sleek black 12 oz double insulated stainless steel travel mug.

16oz blue travel Mug

$25.00

Handsome blue travel mug. 16oz, stainless steel, double insulated. Excellent quality.

Electric Kettle

$65.00

1L size, lovely looking matte black color. Barista Basics.

Coffee Brewing Scale

$65.00

Classic. It's what we use every day.

V60 Ceramic Brewer (#2, white)

$28.00

The most popular hand brewing method out there for a reason. Make your own pour-overs at home just like the shop!

V60 Brewer Filters 100pk (#2)

$9.00

Filters to fit the #2 Hario V60 coffee brewer. 100 pack.

2023 Refillable Mug

$185.00

Cup Of Love Tea (8 Count)

$8.00

New Storefront Tee

$25.00+

White Ceramic Screenprinted Mug

$28.00

Beanie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Family owned and operated cafe in Maplewood, Missouri. Out of love for product and process, we proudly roast our own coffee, bake our own breads, and prepare our own yogurt, sauces, pickles, jams, pastries, cookies, and cakes. Mostly, we love creating a space where all are welcome.

2810 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood, MO 63143

