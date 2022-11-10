Living Room Coffee and Kitchen 2810 Sutton Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated cafe in Maplewood, Missouri. Out of love for product and process, we proudly roast our own coffee, bake our own breads, and prepare our own yogurt, sauces, pickles, jams, pastries, cookies, and cakes. Mostly, we love creating a space where all are welcome.
Location
2810 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood, MO 63143
