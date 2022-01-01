Chimichangas in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve chimichangas

Amigos Cantina image

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with pureed pinto beans & choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef then deep fried and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce.
Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans.
More about Amigos Cantina
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant image

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichanga$11.00
Seasoned beef or ranchero chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Guacamole Especial$8.59
Avocado dip garnished with queso anejo and served with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, and lemon
3 Choice Combo$13.00
Three Choice platter with Rice and Beans
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

