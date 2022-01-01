Chimichangas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chimichangas
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with pureed pinto beans & choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef then deep fried and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce.
Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans.
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Chimichanga
|$11.00
Seasoned beef or ranchero chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
|Guacamole Especial
|$8.59
Avocado dip garnished with queso anejo and served with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, and lemon
|3 Choice Combo
|$13.00
Three Choice platter with Rice and Beans