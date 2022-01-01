Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve tostadas

Consumer pic

 

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostadas Compuestas Platter$10.50
2 crispy corn tortilla boats, with choice of meat or veggie. Topped with lettuce, pico, queso fresco and chile.
More about Southwest Diner
Item pic

 

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGAN Tostada$8.00
Avocado mash, cabbage, tomato, cilantro onion, jalapeño crema
Shrimp Tostada$10.00
Avocado mash, radish, pickled onion, tomato & crema on a crispy corn tortilla. Gluten Free.
More about Diego's Cantina
Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tostada$13.00
corn tortilla, veggie baked beans, sunny egg, poblano peppers, smoked cauliflower, candied jalapeños, queso cheese sauce
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSTADA ENSALADA$10.99
Spring mix w/ avocado ranch, salsa fresca, Pepper Jack cheese, green chile salsa, crushed doritos, served w/ a crispy corn tortilla w/ refried beans & topped w/ sour cream & guacomole
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Stack$12.99
Tostadas layered with seared chicken breast, rice, black beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, tossed with a chipotle cumin sauce, avocado verde sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Bottom tostada has refried beans layered under it.
More about Sunny's Cantina
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSTADA ENSALADA$10.99
Spring mix w/ avocado ranch, salsa fresca, Pepper Jack cheese, green chile salsa, crushed doritos, served w/ a crispy corn tortilla w/ refried beans & topped w/ sour cream & guacomole
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada Combo$7.49
Two small crispy corn tortillas, layered with pureed pinto beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, white onion, Queso Fresco, & sour cream. Your choice of shredded chicken, pork or beef.
More about Amigos Cantina

