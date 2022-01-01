Tostadas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Southwest Diner
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|Tostadas Compuestas Platter
|$10.50
2 crispy corn tortilla boats, with choice of meat or veggie. Topped with lettuce, pico, queso fresco and chile.
More about Diego's Cantina
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
|VEGAN Tostada
|$8.00
Avocado mash, cabbage, tomato, cilantro onion, jalapeño crema
|Shrimp Tostada
|$10.00
Avocado mash, radish, pickled onion, tomato & crema on a crispy corn tortilla. Gluten Free.
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Vegetable Tostada
|$13.00
corn tortilla, veggie baked beans, sunny egg, poblano peppers, smoked cauliflower, candied jalapeños, queso cheese sauce
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR
|TOSTADA ENSALADA
|$10.99
Spring mix w/ avocado ranch, salsa fresca, Pepper Jack cheese, green chile salsa, crushed doritos, served w/ a crispy corn tortilla w/ refried beans & topped w/ sour cream & guacomole
More about Sunny's Cantina
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Tostada Stack
|$12.99
Tostadas layered with seared chicken breast, rice, black beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, tossed with a chipotle cumin sauce, avocado verde sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Bottom tostada has refried beans layered under it.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac
|TOSTADA ENSALADA
|$10.99
Spring mix w/ avocado ranch, salsa fresca, Pepper Jack cheese, green chile salsa, crushed doritos, served w/ a crispy corn tortilla w/ refried beans & topped w/ sour cream & guacomole