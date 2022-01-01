Turkey clubs in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Triple Decker Turkey Club
|$14.00
Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on White Bread
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Turkey Club Sammie (Cold Cut)
|$8.00
Freshly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Russian Sauce and Mozzarella served Cold.
|Turkey Club Panini
|$8.00
Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|California Turkey Club
|$13.49
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|California Turkey Club
|$13.49
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Turkey Club Melt
|$14.75
House smoked turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo on griddled whole grain bread
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Kids Turkey Sandwich
|$7.50
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
|Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis
|Turkey, Bacon Club
|$13.00
Thin sliced breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozz
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|California Turkey Club
|$12.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$14.00
House-smoked turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, toasted house-made honey white bread
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood
|Kids Turkey Sandwich
|$5.25
Sugarfire Smokehouse
605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Turkey Sandwich 6oz
|$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal
|$6.99
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|GF TURKEY CLUB
|$13.50
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo. Swiss cheese & guacamole served on a GF roll.
|TURKEY CLUB
|$13.00
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo. Swiss cheese & guacamole served on an Asiago roll.
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|Kid's Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
1/2 size deli sandwich on a Union Loafers hoagie roll with local roasted turkey breast and provolone cheese.
Served with kettle chips and a small sprinkle cake cookie.
UKraft
8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Turkey Club Panini
|$8.00
Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.
|Turkey Club Sammie (Cold Cut)
|$8.00
Freshly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Russian Sauce and Mozzarella served Cold.
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$8.49
Smoked turkey breast thinly sliced and covered with cheese then topped with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
|Turkey Sandwich
|$8.49
Smoked turkey breast thinly sliced and covered with cheese
Kaldi's Coffee
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
Sugarfire Smokehouse
9200 Olive, St. Louis
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Freshly Baked Turkey Sandwich
|$11.75
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
|Turkey Club
|$14.00
Turkey breast, thick-cut center bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, sourdough
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Kids Turkey Sandwich
|$7.99
|Turkey Sandwich
|$14.99
Turkey breast slow smoked and sliced to order