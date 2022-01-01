Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Decker Turkey Club$14.00
Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on White Bread
More about Cyrano's
Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Sammie (Cold Cut)$8.00
Freshly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Russian Sauce and Mozzarella served Cold.
Turkey Club Panini$8.00
Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.
More about Ukraft
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
California Turkey Club$13.49
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Turkey Club$13.49
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread
More about Three Kings Public House
The Parkmoor Drive-In image

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Melt$14.75
House smoked turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo on griddled whole grain bread
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Turkey Sandwich$7.50
Turkey Club$15.00
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante image

 

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey, Bacon Club$13.00
Thin sliced breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozz
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Turkey Club$12.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread
More about Three Kings Public House
Smoked Turkey Club image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$14.00
House-smoked turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, toasted house-made honey white bread
More about The Frisco Barroom
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse

7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Turkey Sandwich$5.25
More about Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.3 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich 6oz$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Kids Turkey Sandwich Meal$6.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF TURKEY CLUB$13.50
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo. Swiss cheese & guacamole served on a GF roll.
TURKEY CLUB$13.00
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo. Swiss cheese & guacamole served on an Asiago roll.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Pastaria Deli & Wine

7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Turkey and Cheese Sandwich$7.00
1/2 size deli sandwich on a Union Loafers hoagie roll with local roasted turkey breast and provolone cheese.
Served with kettle chips and a small sprinkle cake cookie.
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
UKraft image

 

UKraft

8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Panini$8.00
Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.
Turkey Club Sammie (Cold Cut)$8.00
Freshly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Russian Sauce and Mozzarella served Cold.
More about UKraft
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Sandwich$8.49
Smoked turkey breast thinly sliced and covered with cheese then topped with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Turkey Sandwich$8.49
Smoked turkey breast thinly sliced and covered with cheese
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey, Bacon Sandwich$10.25
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

187 Carondelet, CLAYTON

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.49
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

9200 Olive, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (617 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Item pic

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Freshly Baked Turkey Sandwich$11.75
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Beffa's image

 

Beffa's

2700 Olive St., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$14.00
Turkey breast, thick-cut center bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, sourdough
More about Beffa's
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image

 

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Turkey Sandwich$7.99
Turkey Sandwich$14.99
Turkey breast slow smoked and sliced to order
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Salad$9.95
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$10.75
Turkey Club$11.75
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering

