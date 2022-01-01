Tiramisu in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
9568 Manchester, St. Louis
|TIRAMISU
|$12.00
TIRAMISU + BERRIES
More about Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant
Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant
3210 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis
|Tiramisu
|$5.00
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Creamy Mascarpone & Espresso Mousse, Amaretto Soaked Brown Butter Shortbread & Milk Chocolate Coated Cookie Crumbs
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Tiramisu
|$7.00