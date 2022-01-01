Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve tiramisu

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.95
More about Pietro's
Peno image

 

Peno Soul Food

7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Peno Soul Food
Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
To Go Tiramisu$9.50
More about Pastaria
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante image

 

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Item pic

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

9568 Manchester, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
TIRAMISU$12.00
TIRAMISU + BERRIES
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant

3210 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$5.00
More about Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$10.00
Creamy Mascarpone & Espresso Mousse, Amaretto Soaked Brown Butter Shortbread & Milk Chocolate Coated Cookie Crumbs
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Bartolino's South
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Bartolino's Osteria

