basso
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7036 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hi Pointe - McCausland - 1033 McCausland Ave
No Reviews
1033 McCausland Ave Saint Louis, MO 63117
View restaurant
Hank's Cheesecake - 1063 S Big Bend Blvd
No Reviews
1063 S Big Bend Blvd St Louis, MO 63117
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant