basso

7036 Clayton Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63117

Crispy Meatballs
Lemon Ricotta Ravoli
Emo Cover Band

Insalata

Casa Insalata

$11.00

Casesar

$11.00

Tomato

$14.00

Anti Pasta

Warm Mixed Olives

$8.00

Cannellini Dip

$13.00

Crispy Meatballs

$15.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Carpaccio

$19.00

Bread Platter

$8.00

Extra Bread

$4.00

Contorni

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Shishito

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Pasta

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

Pappardelle

$24.00

Mafalda

$21.00

Lemon Ricotta Ravoli

$21.00

Tortiglioni

$17.00

Risotto

$17.00

Specialita

Basso Burger

$17.00

Butcher Steak

$29.00

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

Pepperoni

$17.00

Muchroom & Truffle

$18.00

Sweet Potato

$17.00

Emo Cover Band

$19.00

Create Your Own

$12.00

Dolce

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Gelato

$8.00

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Liquor

Encrypted

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel one Citron

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Deep Edy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Edy Orange

$9.00

Encrypted DBL

$14.00

Titos DBL

$16.00

Ketel One DBL

$18.00

Ketel one Citron DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose DBL

$17.00

Deep Edy Lemon DBL

$15.00

Deep Edy Orange DBL

$15.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Beefeater DBL

$14.00

Hendricks DBL

$18.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$16.00

Tanqueray DBL

$17.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Meyers

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi DBL

$14.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$15.00

Meyers DBL

$16.00

Mount Gay DBL

$16.00

Malibu DBL

$15.00

Azteca Azul

$8.00

Codigo Blanco

$15.00

Codigo Repo

$15.00

Codigo Anjeo

$18.00

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Milagro Repo

$10.00

Xicala

$10.00

Azteca Azul DBL

$14.00

Codigo Blanco DBL

$23.00

Codigo Repo DBL

$23.00

Codigo Anjeo DBL

$28.00

Milagro Blanco DBL

$16.00

Milagro Repo DBL

$16.00

Xicala DBL

$16.00

4 Roses Yellow

$8.00

4 Roses Single

$15.00

4 Roses Small

$13.00

Agels Envy

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Buleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

High West Rye

$9.00

High West Mid Dram

$32.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Tullemore Dew

$9.00

Withered Oak

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

4 Roses Yellow DBL

$14.00

4 Roses Single DBL

$23.00

4 Roses Small DBL

$20.00

Agels Envy DBL

$25.00

Angels Envy Rye DBL

$35.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$22.00

Blantons DBL

$40.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$18.00

Buleit Bourbon DBL

$16.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal DBL

$15.00

High West Rye DBL

$15.00

High West Mid Dram DBL

$50.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$15.00

Jameson DBL

$15.00

Knob Creek DBL

$17.00

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$17.00

Makers Mark DBL

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye DBL

$15.00

Tullemore Dew DBL

$15.00

Withered Oak DBL

$26.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$23.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$23.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10

$14.00

Macallen 12

$18.00

Johnnie Black

$12.00

Oban 14

$21.00

Dewars DBL

$15.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$25.00

Glenmorangie 10 DBL

$25.00

Macallen 12 DBL

$32.00

Johnnie Black DBL

$20.00

Oban 14 DBL

$42.00

Lazz Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Pimms

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Pilla select

$8.00

Amaro

$9.00

Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Screwdriver

Whiskey Sour

Mocktail

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Beer

2nd shift Kolsch 16 oz

$6.00

4 Hands Irish 16 oz

$8.00

4 hands Incarnation 16 oz

$7.00

Broadway Flat bill pill 16 oz

$6.00Out of stock

Busch Light 16 oz

$4.00

Chimay 16 oz

$10.00

Citrapolis 16 oz

$8.00

Firestone Haze 16 oz

$8.00

Golden Mango 16 oz

$8.00

Squeeze Box 16 oz

$8.00

Big Wave 16 oz

$7.00

LogBoat 16 oz

$7.00Out of stock

Menebrea 16 oz

$6.00

Modern 16 oz

$8.00

Peroni 16 oz

$7.00

River Cider 16 oz

$6.00

Rockwell 1st 16 oz

$8.00

Saison De Lis 16 oz

$8.00

Stem Cider 16 oz

$8.00

Velvet Underbrown 16 oz

$8.00

Zwickel Lager 16 oz

$7.00Out of stock

Crooked Stave 16oz

$8.00

Modern Wit

$8.00Out of stock

Pipe Works

$8.00

Dales Pale

$7.00

Civil Life

$7.00

Breckenridge

$8.00

Broadway Thresher

$8.00

Pacifico

$5.00Out of stock

Wiseacre

$8.00

Narrow Gauge DDH

$8.00

Prairie Rainbow

$8.00

Brick River Homestead

$7.00

Maplewood Dopplebock

$8.00

Wintery haze

$8.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

City Wide

$8.00

Well Being

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Bud Select

$8.00

Stella

$6.00

Wine

Baida Chianti

$9.00

Musita Cab

$11.00

I Prandi PN

$11.00

Varja Rosso

$10.00

Baida Chianti BTL

$36.00

Musita Cab BTL

$42.00

I Prandi PN BTL

$42.00

Varja Rosso BTL

$38.00

Paolo Scavino

$42.00

Tolaini Al Passo

$60.00

Marchesi Di Gresy

$45.00

Grifaclo

$50.00

Giacomo Langhe

$65.00

Cottanera Barbazalle

$65.00

Cipressi

$65.00

Felsina

$65.00

Mastrojanni

$85.00

Cantina Del Signore

$86.00

Il Conventino

$92.00

Collosorbo Brunello

$92.00

Pruduttori Barberesco

$110.00

Dal Forno Romano

$205.00

Barolo Riserva Leon

$225.00

Tomasso Amarone

$160.00

Bonotto PG

$9.00

Antonutti SB

$12.00

Vigna Del Lauro

$12.00

Santa Barbara

$13.00

Bricco Riella

$9.00

Bonotto PG BTL

$35.00

Antonutti SB BTL

$45.00

Vigna Del Lauro BTL

$45.00

Santa Barbara BTL

$48.00

Stefano Gavi

$38.00

Abbazia Kerner

$40.00

Tenuta Santa

$45.00

Luigi Dragon

$50.00

Nuvole Gavi

$52.00

Elena Walch Gewtz

$52.00

Kaltern Soll PG

$60.00

La Spinona

$65.00

Bricco Riella BTL

$36.00

Le Morette

$12.00

Le Morette BTL

$45.00

Bianca Vigna BTL

$45.00

Flora

$10.00

Flora BTL

$38.00

Manacardi

$45.00

Ca Del Bosco

$80.00

Ricci Curbasto

$100.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

SF Redbull

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Basso Cocktails

Basso Spritz

$12.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$12.00

High Five

$14.00

New Fashioned

$14.00

Pimm Extra

$14.00

Scorpions Tail

$14.00

Sangria

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7036 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63117

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

