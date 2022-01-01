Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Parmesan Chicken$22.00
Herb Crumb Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets, Marinara Sauce, Melting Of Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses Over Linguine
More about Cyrano's
Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, baked with meat sauce and cheese
More about Pietro's
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.49
A tender breast of breaded chicken smothered inmarinara then covered with cheese
Chicken Garlic Parmesan
Diced chicken spread over our garlic parmesan sauce, onion, bacon strips, and topped off with a drizzle of ranch dressing
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$10.95
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.99
Golden-fried chicken breast overflowing with our homemade meat sauce and zesty cheese. Better have plenty of napkins!
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Entree$15.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$11.75
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering

