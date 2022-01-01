Chicken parmesan in Saint Louis
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Parmesan Chicken
|$22.00
Herb Crumb Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets, Marinara Sauce, Melting Of Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses Over Linguine
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, baked with meat sauce and cheese
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$8.49
A tender breast of breaded chicken smothered inmarinara then covered with cheese
|Chicken Garlic Parmesan
Diced chicken spread over our garlic parmesan sauce, onion, bacon strips, and topped off with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.99
Golden-fried chicken breast overflowing with our homemade meat sauce and zesty cheese. Better have plenty of napkins!
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Chicken Parmesan Entree
|$15.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan. Served with your choice of pasta
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella