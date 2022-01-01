Spaghetti in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve spaghetti
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Chicken Pietro
|$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
|Pasta Con Broccoli
|$13.95
Cavatelli noodles in a cream sauce with broccoli and mushrooms
|Cannelloni
|$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
Edera
48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis
|Papperdelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
|Burrata
|$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
9568 Manchester, St. Louis
|MARGHERITA RED
|$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
|PORCINI REGINETTE
|$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Spaghetti con Polpette
|$19.00
Peno Soul Food
7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton
|Mixed Vegetables
|$8.00
lemon, thyme and Calabrian chiles
|Octopus
|$20.00
braised with fennel salsiccia in a spicy tomato broth
|Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
tarragon beets, baby arugula, white onion, with pistachio encrusted goat cheese truffle