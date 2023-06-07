Restaurant header imageView gallery

O+O Pizza The Clover & the Bee

102 W Lockwood

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Popular Items

OG Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Hearts of Palm, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Pepper, Crispy Lentils & White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Toasted Ravioli

$15.00

Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.


Starters

6 Shrimp- Lemon w/ Calabrian Cocktail Sauce

Caesar Potatoes

$12.00

Gnocchi

$20.00

Fresh Morel Mushrooms, Local Asparagus + Port Wine Demi Glaze Cream

Grilled Broccolini

$12.00

Mushroom Polenta

$14.00

Oyster Mushrooms- Goat Cheese Polenta + Thyme

Octopus Corzetti

$18.00

bone marrow, tomato, thyme, red wine + leeks

Pancetta Meatballs

$15.00

(2) 3oz Meatballs over Parmesan Polenta + Tomato Ragu

Risotto

$12.00

Side Gluten Free Crackers

$2.00
Toasted Ravioli

$15.00

Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.

Salads

Roasted Beets, Kale, Shaved Carrots, Paprika Pistachios, Crumbled Feta + Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette
Chopped Salad

$16.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Hearts of Palm, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Pepper, Crispy Lentils & White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Warm Croutons and Parmigiano Reggiano

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette

Mixed Greens

$15.00

Raspberries, Stracciatella, Roman spiced almonds, Bee pollen + Balsamic Vin

Half Chop

$7.50
Half Caesar

$7.50
Half Brussels

$7.50

Half Mixed

$7.50

Rasberries, Stracciatella, Roman spiced almonds, Bee pollen + Balsamic Vin

Pizza

O+O Original Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella + Pecorino Add toppings of your choice

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino + Basil

OG Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile

Meatball Pizza

$22.00

Tomato-Vodka Cream Sauce, Meatball + Chive

Vegan Pizza

$21.00

Pistachio Pesto- Giardinirea-Mushroom, Vegan Cheese

Coppa + Burrata

$22.00

Garlic Arugula Mozzarella Peruvian Peppers + Parmesean

Mains

Pan Seared Sea Bass with Grilled Gulf Shrimp- Apple Celery Fennel Polenta-Swiss Chard + Red Wine Butter

14 oz Strip

$45.00

Calabrian Chili Polenta, and Colatura Brussel Sprouts

Agnolotti

$24.00

Stracciatella, Fennel, Blistered Sugar Snap Peas, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic Butter + Pink Peppercorn

Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

Casarecce pasta, pecorino, parmesan, garlic, black pepper.

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Tomato, Mozzarella & Oregano

Lobster Rigatoni

$30.00

Lobster, Calabrian Chile, Basil, Tomato & Vodka Cream Sauce

Rigatoni (No Lobster)

$22.00

Calabrian Chile, Basil, Tomato & Vodka Cream Sauce

Scarpinocc

$24.00

Gorgonzola Dolce, Ricotta, Local Mushrooms, Marsala + Black Pepper

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$24.00

Spicy tomato ragu, olive oil, black pepper w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti NO MEATBALLS

$18.00

Calabrian Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Warm Vegetable Couscous, Asparagus, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon + Olive Oil

Grilled Chicken Breast

$24.00

Za'atar Marinated, Whipped Citrus Labneh + Artichoke, Pepper, Black Olive Lemon Baharat

Chittara

$26.00

BBQ Spiced Grilled Calamari, Chorizo, Yellow Peppers, Roasted Onion + Tomato

Pastry

Fresh Raspberry and Chocolate

Tiramisu

$10.00

Creamy Mascarpone & Espresso Mousse, Amaretto Soaked Brown Butter Shortbread & Milk Chocolate Coated Cookie Crumbs

Vegan Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$12.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

8in flatbread pizza with mozzarella, pizza sauce, and pepperoni.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

8in flatbread pizza with mozzarella and pizza sauce.

Buttery Noodles

$9.00

Red Sauce Noodles

$9.00

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Side Fruit

$3.00

Kids Side Veggies

$3.00

Chocolate Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Wine/Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$25.00

Somm Pick Red

$22.00

Somm Pick Sparkling

$22.00

Somm Pick White

$20.00

Somm Pick Rose

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We offer two unique concepts in Historic Old Webster. O+O Pizza (102 W. Lockwood Ave) serves up thin crust pizzas and handmade pastas along with craft cocktails and a fine selection of boutique Italian wines while The Clover & the Bee (100 W. Lockwood Ave) serves breakfast and lunch daily featuring coffee, pastry, salads, and sandwiches and your neighborhood wine bar Thursday-Saturday evenings.

102 W Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO 63119

