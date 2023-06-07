O+O Pizza The Clover & the Bee

Restaurant info

We offer two unique concepts in Historic Old Webster. O+O Pizza (102 W. Lockwood Ave) serves up thin crust pizzas and handmade pastas along with craft cocktails and a fine selection of boutique Italian wines while The Clover & the Bee (100 W. Lockwood Ave) serves breakfast and lunch daily featuring coffee, pastry, salads, and sandwiches and your neighborhood wine bar Thursday-Saturday evenings.

Website