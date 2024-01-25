O+O Events
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
With an aesthetic and atmosphere that mimics Olive + Oak, our private dining rooms can accommodate your group, large or small, and is ideal for corporate meetings, baby showers, rehearsal dinners, or just an evening with friends. Our main venue space, The Hall, with exclusive access to the atrium and mezzanine areas, can host up to 220 for wedding receptions, galas, presentations, and more.
216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119
