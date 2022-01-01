Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve philly rolls

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

Philly Roll$9.50
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

Philly Roll$9.50
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

Philly Roll$8.50
cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocado
Fried Philly Roll$10.00
cream cheese, smoked salmon, scallions
