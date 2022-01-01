Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve stew

Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Sweet Potato Stew(Cup)$4.25
Vegan Sweet Potato Stew (Bowl)$6.00
More about Ukraft
Peno image

 

Peno Soul Food

7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Stew$38.00
clams, mussels, shrimp, white fish, potatoes, peas, risotto and saffron broth
More about Peno Soul Food
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Stew$21.99
A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Stew$21.99
A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Stew$19.99
A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread
More about Three Kings Public House
Lona's LiL Eats image

 

Lona's LiL Eats

2199 California Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
LARGE Village Bamboo Stew (Vegan)
Authentic Village Stew - Pickled Bamboo, Veggies, and Fresh Herbs.
Side Village Bamboo Stew (Vegan)
Authentic Village Stew - Pickled Bamboo, Veggies, and Fresh Herbs.
More about Lona's LiL Eats
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
BK 3 Meat Stew$13.95
More about Lester's

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Cookies

Quesadillas

Muffins

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Parmesan

Salmon Sandwiches

Wontons

Mango Ice Cream

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston