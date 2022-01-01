Stew in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve stew
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Vegan Sweet Potato Stew(Cup)
|$4.25
|Vegan Sweet Potato Stew (Bowl)
|$6.00
Peno Soul Food
7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton
|Seafood Stew
|$38.00
clams, mussels, shrimp, white fish, potatoes, peas, risotto and saffron broth
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Seafood Stew
|$21.99
A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Seafood Stew
|$21.99
A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Seafood Stew
|$19.99
A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread
Lona's LiL Eats
2199 California Ave, Saint Louis
|LARGE Village Bamboo Stew (Vegan)
Authentic Village Stew - Pickled Bamboo, Veggies, and Fresh Herbs.
|Side Village Bamboo Stew (Vegan)
Authentic Village Stew - Pickled Bamboo, Veggies, and Fresh Herbs.