Mac and cheese in Saint Louis

Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
CHIP Nacho$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Steve's Hot Dogs image

 

Steve's Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog Combo$10.00
Our smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, bacon, and French's Fried Onions.
Stormtrooper Dog*$8.25
Our smoked dog topped with fresh savory rotini alfredo -shaved parmesan, shredded bacon, and crispy fried onions.
Basket of Fries$3.50
A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.
More about Steve's Hot Dogs
Shaved Duck Kirkwood image

 

Shaved Duck Kirkwood

10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BP Burger$8.99
the perfect blend of brisket point and flat, ground in house, thin stacked, 4 oz patty with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Smothered Fries$12.99
pulled rib and pork meat over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
Smoked Crispy Wings$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
More about Shaved Duck Kirkwood
SOHA Bar and Grill image

 

SOHA Bar and Grill

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SoHa Tots$9.00
add chicken or bacon
Thai Chili Burger Toppings$3.50
Thai chili sauce, pulled pork, and fried goat cheese
J-Mac and Cheese$10.00
Velveeta Mac N’ Cheese topped with bacon and smothered with Nacho Cheese Doritos™. Add buffalo chicken for a spsict twist!
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites$8.49
Ten Ravioli stuffed with savory meat and spices, breaded and deep fried and sprinkled with Romano cheese
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image

 

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Fries$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
Smoked Crispy Wings$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
Mike's Italian Beef image

 

Mike's Italian Beef

8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monster Italian Beef
Loaded up with juicy and tender Italian Beef, giardiniera, peppers, jalapenos. dipped or undipped.
Italian Beef$0.01
Juicy and tender Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with giardiniera or sweet peppers. dipped or undipped.
Chili$5.00
Beefy, hearty chilli.
More about Mike's Italian Beef

