Mac and cheese in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
Steve's Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis
|Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog Combo
|$10.00
Our smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, bacon, and French's Fried Onions.
|Stormtrooper Dog*
|$8.25
Our smoked dog topped with fresh savory rotini alfredo -shaved parmesan, shredded bacon, and crispy fried onions.
|Basket of Fries
|$3.50
A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.
Shaved Duck Kirkwood
10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood
|BP Burger
|$8.99
the perfect blend of brisket point and flat, ground in house, thin stacked, 4 oz patty with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
|Smothered Fries
|$12.99
pulled rib and pork meat over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
|Smoked Crispy Wings
|$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
SOHA Bar and Grill
2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis
|SoHa Tots
|$9.00
add chicken or bacon
|Thai Chili Burger Toppings
|$3.50
Thai chili sauce, pulled pork, and fried goat cheese
|J-Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
Velveeta Mac N’ Cheese topped with bacon and smothered with Nacho Cheese Doritos™. Add buffalo chicken for a spsict twist!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites
|$8.49
Ten Ravioli stuffed with savory meat and spices, breaded and deep fried and sprinkled with Romano cheese
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Smothered Fries
|$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
|Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
|Smoked Crispy Wings
|$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
Mike's Italian Beef
8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis
|Monster Italian Beef
Loaded up with juicy and tender Italian Beef, giardiniera, peppers, jalapenos. dipped or undipped.
|Italian Beef
|$0.01
Juicy and tender Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with giardiniera or sweet peppers. dipped or undipped.
|Chili
|$5.00
Beefy, hearty chilli.