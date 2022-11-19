Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steve's Hot Dogs

review star

No reviews yet

3145 S. Grand

Saint Louis, MO 63118

Order Again

Hot Dogs

Backyard BBQ Dog

Backyard BBQ Dog

$9.00

Our famous smoked dog smothered in tangy baked beans and fresh potato salad, bacon, and BBQ sauce.

Bacon Bacon Jamaican

Bacon Bacon Jamaican

$9.00

Our smoked dog with pepper jack, jerk seasoning, bell peppers, and Honey Chipotle BBQ. Topped with a double serving of chopped bacon.

Bacon Cheeseburger Dog

Bacon Cheeseburger Dog

$9.00

Smoked dog, topped with ground beef, bacon, cheese sauce, and grilled onions.

Build Your Own Dog

Build Your Own Dog

$6.00

Build your own dog from our list of available toppings. Base price includes a smoked all-beef hot dog on a fresh Vitale's Bakery bun. Toppings additional.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$8.00

Our famous smoked dog dressed with all the Chi-Town goodies - mustard, relish, onion, pickle, celery salt and a tomato wedge!

Chicago Fire Dog

Chicago Fire Dog

$8.00

Spicy Version of the Chicago Dog. We swap in our spicier ingredients - sweet-hot relish, spicy brown mustard, chipotle onions and jalapeno peppers.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

Dog smothered in chili, topped with shredded cheddar and your choice of raw, sauteed, chipotle or fried onions.

Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog

Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog

$9.00

Our smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, bacon, and French's Fried Onions.

Greedo Dog

Greedo Dog

$8.00

Our New York Style hot dog with sauerkraut, New York grilled chili onions, celery salt, and brown mustard.

Hawaii 5-0 Dog

Hawaii 5-0 Dog

$8.00

Our smoked dog with sliced pineapple, grilled onion, chopped bacon, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.

Horseshoe Dog

Horseshoe Dog

$15.00

Our take on a Central Illinois favorite. A hot dog topped with a pile of burger crumbles and then topped with fries, cheese sauce, chili, sour cream, fried onions, bacon and jalapeños. Hope you came hungry!

Kilauea Dog

Kilauea Dog

$8.00

A spicy version of our Hawaii 5-0 dog with Brainless mustard sauce, honey chipotle BBQ sauce, and grilled onions.

Molotov Dog

Molotov Dog

$8.00

Smoked dog topped with spicy relish, chipotle onions, molotov sauce and sriracha

Pork Steak Dog

Pork Steak Dog

$9.00

Smoked dog topped with tender shredded pork steak. Topped with creamy coleslaw, Steves Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce, and fried onions.

St. Louis Dog

St. Louis Dog

$8.00

Formerly known as Hyaaah!! Our famous smoked and grilled dog with grilled onions, grilled peppers, banana peppers, bacon, provolone cheese, and smoked pepper mustard.

Very Very Veggie Dog (Vegan)

Very Very Veggie Dog (Vegan)

$9.00

Field Roast frankfurter(contains gluten) topped with grilled veggies, tomato, sweet relish, banana peppers, celery salt, and our housemade smoked pepper mustard.

Hot Dog Flight (Sampler)

Hot Dog Flight (Sampler)

$38.00

Get 8 half dogs - our Top 8 flavors. -Chicago Dog -Gorilla Mac & Cheese -Bacon Cheeseburger Dog -St. Louis Dog -Chili Cheese Dog -Backyard BBQ -Hawaii 5-0 -Bacon Bacon Jamaican Ideal for sharing - or for sampling by yourself (no judgment!)

Sausages

Build Your Own Brat

Build Your Own Brat

$8.00

Plain grilled G&W bratwurst with your choice of toppings from our add-on menu

Steve's Pub Brat

Steve's Pub Brat

$10.00

A grilled G&W Bratwurst with house-made beer cheese sauce, grilled onions and crumbled bacon on a pretzel bun

Buffalo Springfield

$10.00

A grilled G&W Cajun chicken sausage topped with buffalo fries, sweet relish, shredded cheddar and drizzled with ranch dressing.

The Santana

The Santana

$10.00

A grilled G&W jalapeno cheddar bratwurst topped with fresh pico de gallo, chili-seasoned green peppers, ranch dressing and ranch seasoned tortilla strips

Bowls

Steve's Famous Chili Bowl

Steve's Famous Chili Bowl

$5.50

Famous chili topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream with your choice of raw, sauteed, chipotle onions or French's Fried.

Chili Mac & Cheese Bowl

Chili Mac & Cheese Bowl

$5.50

The real deal chili mac for ya. Our mac and cheese covered with piping hot chili, shredded cheddar, with your choice of raw, grilled, chipotle or fried onions and sour cream.

Kevin Bacon Jamaican Bowl

Kevin Bacon Jamaican Bowl

$6.50

We lay down a slice of pepper jack and top it with silky mac and cheese, Honey Chipotle sauce, bacon slice around the rim. On top of that, we add grilled bell peppers, jerk seasoning and chopped bacon.

Silverback Gorilla Bowl

Silverback Gorilla Bowl

$6.50

House-made mac and cheese bowl topped with bacon and crispy fried onion.

Madeline Bowl

Madeline Bowl

$4.50

Named after sweet Miss Ewing, a purveyor of all things pure and simple. A bowl of plain mac and cheese.

Fries

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.00

A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.

Steve's Famous Chili Cheese Fries

Steve's Famous Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Crinkle fries topped with Steve's Famous Chili and our house made creamy cheese sauce.

Bacon Bacon Jamaican Fries

Bacon Bacon Jamaican Fries

$6.00

Crinkle fries tossed in jerk seasoning and then covered with cheese sauce, our signature Honey-Chipotle sauce, grilled bell peppers, and chopped bacon.

Bacon Cheeseburger Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger Fries

$6.00

Crinkle fries topped with ground beef, bacon, and creamy cheese sauce.

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$2.25

Sides and Drinks

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.50+

Potato Salad

$4.50+
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.50+

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.50+
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$2.25
Chips

Chips

$1.50

Cookies

$2.50

2 chocolate chips cookies baked fresh daily

Drinks

Drinks

$1.50

Can of soda or bottled water

Ice Cream

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.00

Blackberry ice cream with blackberry swirls and pie crust pieces

Brownie Blast

Brownie Blast

$6.00

Chocolate ice cream with triple chocolate brownie pieces

Cake Batter

Cake Batter

$6.00

Yellow cake batter flavored ice cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$6.00

Cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces

Cobalt Cookie

Cobalt Cookie

$6.00

Sweet cream ice cream with cookie pieces

Extreme Mint

Extreme Mint

$6.00

Mint ice cream with chocolate mint pieces

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$6.00

Buttery cream cheese ice cream with gooey butter cake, caramel and butterscotch

Peanut Butter Blast

Peanut Butter Blast

$6.00

Peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cups & chocolate covered peanut butter pieces

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries & a graham cracker swirl

Tiger King

Tiger King

$6.00

Yellow cake batter ice cream with buttercream frosting & chocolate cookie pieces

Fritz's Salted Caramel Pecan

$4.00

Fritz's Chocolate

$4.00

Fritz's Vanilla w/ Sprinkles

$4.00

VEGAN MENU

VEGAN Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

Grain-based hot dog with house-made vegan chili, vegan shredded cheddar and choice of raw, grilled, fried or chipotle onions

VEGAN Chicago

$9.00

Grain-based dog with pickle, tomato, dill relish, onions, yellow mustard, celery salt

VEGAN St. Louis

$9.00

Grain-based dog with grilled peppers, grilled onions, banana peppers, smoked pepper mustard

VEGAN Hawaii 5-0

$9.00

VEGAN Chili Bowl

$6.00+

Our house-made vegan chili topped with vegan shredded cheddar and your choice of raw, grilled, fried or chipotle onions

Side of VEGAN Chili

$5.00

An 8oz side of our house-made vegan chili

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.00

A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$2.25

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Captain Beyond

$8.50

Merchandise

Bottle of Honey Chipotle Sauce

$6.00

New Space Shirt

$25.00

Green Day Shirt

$25.00

Let's Go Carbs Shirt

$25.00

Pride Shirt

$20.00

Red Hot Chili Dogs Shirt

$20.00

Grill Em All Shirt

$20.00

Space Black Shirt

$20.00

Space Grey Shirt 3/4 sleeve

$25.00

Nirvana Shirt

$20.00

Van Halen Long Sleeve

$25.00

Woodstock Shirt

$25.00

Ball Cap Red Logo

$25.00

Ball Cap Orange Logo

$25.00

Ball Cap Smaller Orange Logo

$25.00
Sock Hat

Sock Hat

$15.00

Donations

Donate to our Feed The People Online

Since early 2000 we have given out more than 6,000 no-cost meals to people in need in our community and to our first responders. These meals are provided by generous customers who purchase meals from Steve's and allow us to give those meals away. Our goal is to always say YES when asked to give. We can only do so if we have donated meals in our Feed The People fund.

TO GO Cocktails

Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda

$8.50

Pearl Orange vodka, Pearl Pomegranate vodka, Melon liqueur, Falernum syrup, pineapple juice

License to Kill

License to Kill

$10.00

Sailor Jerry rum, agave syrup, pomegranate juice, citrus juices

Yippee Ki Yay

Yippee Ki Yay

$9.50

Cruzan Guava Rum, Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum, Don Q Coco Rum, Peach Schnapps, cranberry juice, pineapple juice

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$10.50

Light and refreshing house-made lavender lemonade & Hendricks Gin floated with butterfly pea flower extract

Bloody Rebellion

Bloody Rebellion

$10.00

Our Star Wars-inspired take on a Bloody Mary, the Bloody Rebellion is made with your choice of Jim Beam, Pearl Vodka or Pearl Cucumber Vodka; Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix and finished off with a bacon Salt Rim, lime wedge and olives.

South City Paloma

South City Paloma

$9.00

Our South City spin on a classic Paloma - Milagro Tequila, lime juice & grapefruit soda (Squirt) with a Tajin salt rim

Gettin Hectic Margarita

Gettin Hectic Margarita

$9.50

Our house margarita on the rocks with Exotico Tequila, Triple Sec and our house-made sour mix

TO GO Beer/Seltzer

4 Hands - City Wide Pils

4 Hands - City Wide Pils

$5.00

16 oz Can Crisp and refreshing, this traditional lager is brewed with American-grown pilsner malt and hopped with Mt. Hood in the kettle and during dry-hopping to deliver mild herbal and spicy notes. | ABV 5.5% A portion of City Wide Pils sales benefits St. Louis area workspace incubators focused on fostering the most creative projects. Scholarships are awarded to individuals within our community to aid their entrepreneurial efforts.

4 Hands - Incarnation

4 Hands - Incarnation

$5.00

12 oz Can Rise up and tantalize your tastebuds with our Mosaic-hopped IPA! Incarnation pours a glowing amber hue with a firm collar of off-white foam. A subtle malt sweetness provided by pale and caramel malts gives way to loads of pineapple, passion fruit and candied citrus aromas and flavors in this medium bodied IPA. | ABV 7%

4 Hands - City Wide Pale Ale

4 Hands - City Wide Pale Ale

$5.00

16 oz Can An American pale ale that showcases a blend of Centennial, Citra and Simcoe hops in the kettle and during dry-hopping, City Wide bursts with aromas of citrus, melon and tropical fruit tapering to a crisp, juicy finish. | ABV 5.5% $1 from every case sold benefits four quarterly non-profits in the St. Louis community. Drink great beer. Do great work.

4 Hands - Contact High

4 Hands - Contact High

$5.00

Our hoppy wheat beer is late and dry-hopped with copious amounts of Cascade and Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and brewed with fresh orange zest. Contact High pours a bright orange hue with a big citrus aroma and dry, fruity finish. | ABV: 5.5%

Heavy Riff - Love Gun

Heavy Riff - Love Gun

$5.00

A big vanilla aroma hits you up front with a light crisp medium body and pleasant vanilla finish to back it up. ABV 4.6% IBU 10

Heavy Riff - Squeeze Box

Heavy Riff - Squeeze Box

$5.00

A slightly tart American wheat ale brewed with Lemondrop hops and lemon peel. A super refreshing wheat ale. ABV 4.8% IBU 16

UCBC - Urban Underdog

UCBC - Urban Underdog

$5.00

A very pale, light-bodied, well-attenuated, refreshing Lager with a light corn-like malt profile and low bitterness. ABV 4.2% IBU 12

Corona

Corona

$4.00

16 oz Can Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this lager beer's flavor is refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt. 4.2% ABV

Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00

Budweiser beer is a medium-bodied, American-style lager beer. Brewed with high quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water, this American beer is crisp and full of flavor. Budweiser beer has 5% ABV and contains 145 calories and zero grams of fat per serving.

Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00

16 oz Aluminum Bottle Bud Light is a premium beer with incredible drinkability that has made it a top selling American beer that everybody knows and loves. This light beer is brewed using a combination of barley malts, rice and a blend of premium aroma hop varieties. Featuring a fresh, clean taste with subtle hop aromas, this light lager delivers ultimate refreshment with its delicate malt sweetness and crisp finish. 4.2% ABV

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

16 oz Aluminum Bottle Michelob ULTRA is a superior light beer that is made for those living active and balanced lifestyles. This light lager is brewed with Herkules hops and wholesome grains, creating exceptional taste and a crisp, refreshing finish. Not only is this American beer made with no artificial colors or flavors, but it has just 95 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs per serving; by drinking Michelob ULTRA, you can enjoy a cold beer without compromising your active lifestyle.

Busch

Busch

$4.00

16 oz Can Busch Beer is an American beer that delivers a refreshingly smooth taste and easy finish. This lager beer is made with the finest ingredients, including a blend of premium hops, exceptional barley malt, fine grains and crisp water, to provide a pleasant, balanced flavor. Busch Beer contains 114 calories and a 4.3% ABV per serving.

4 Hands - Pineapple Mango Seltzer

4 Hands - Pineapple Mango Seltzer

$5.00

Bursting with bright tropical fruit aromas and flavors, Pineapple Mango features juicy citrus character with a lingering vibrant sweetness. ABV 4%

Well Being - Hellraiser NA

Well Being - Hellraiser NA

$5.00

12 oz Can Hellraiser Dark Amber is the beer to drink when you are out with your friends ready to have a great time. This hop-forward amber has the perfect balance of floral aroma and spicy hops to delight the palette of craft beer enthusiasts everywhere.

Well Being - Victory Wheat NA

Well Being - Victory Wheat NA

$5.00

WellBeing Victory Citrus Wheat is the first non-alcoholic craft beer enriched with a full spectrum of all-natural electrolytes, vitamins, protein, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatories. Purpose-brewed with a hint of orange zest, this functional NA beer pairs well with anytime fitness activities and post-recovery workouts to replenish hydration and quench thirst. Our crisp citrus wheat NA beer is only 85 calories, offered in 16oz cans and brewed with a hint of orange zest. Upgraded with Buoy, a formula of electrolyte supplements developed to meet the hydration standards of the World Health Organization, WellBeing Victory Wheat is worthy of the title “World’s Healthiest Beer”!

20mg - Loyal Hemp Delta-8 THC Seltzer

20mg - Loyal Hemp Delta-8 THC Seltzer

$12.00

CONTAINS HEMP-DERIVED DELTA-8 THC Delta-8 THC has psychoactive and intoxicating effects. Zero sugar, no calories, gluten free, vegan Must be 21+ to order

5mg - Loyal Hemp Delta-8 THC Seltzer

5mg - Loyal Hemp Delta-8 THC Seltzer

$8.00

CONTAINS HEMP-DERIVED DELTA-8 THC Delta-8 THC has psychoactive and intoxicating effects. Zero sugar, no calories, gluten free, vegan Must be 21+ to order

TO GO Shots

Jar Jar Drinx Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut rum, vanilla vodka, blue curacao, pineapple juice

The Quencher Shot

$5.00

Cucumber vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, simple syrup

Amber Energy Shot

$5.00

Passion fruit rum, grenadine, Sprite

Squirrel Friend Shot

$5.00

Southern Comfort, amaretto, lime juice, simple syrup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our dogs ROCK. Voted Best Hot Dogs in St. Louis. As seen in People Magazine and the book 1000 Foods to Eat Before You Die. Owned by Steve Ewing, lead singer of The Urge and partners.

Website

Location

3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis, MO 63118

Directions

Gallery
Steve's Hot Dogs image
Steve's Hot Dogs image
BG pic
Steve's Hot Dogs image

