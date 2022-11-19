- Home
Steve's Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand
Saint Louis, MO 63118
Hot Dogs
Backyard BBQ Dog
Our famous smoked dog smothered in tangy baked beans and fresh potato salad, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
Bacon Bacon Jamaican
Our smoked dog with pepper jack, jerk seasoning, bell peppers, and Honey Chipotle BBQ. Topped with a double serving of chopped bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Dog
Smoked dog, topped with ground beef, bacon, cheese sauce, and grilled onions.
Build Your Own Dog
Build your own dog from our list of available toppings. Base price includes a smoked all-beef hot dog on a fresh Vitale's Bakery bun. Toppings additional.
Chicago Dog
Our famous smoked dog dressed with all the Chi-Town goodies - mustard, relish, onion, pickle, celery salt and a tomato wedge!
Chicago Fire Dog
Spicy Version of the Chicago Dog. We swap in our spicier ingredients - sweet-hot relish, spicy brown mustard, chipotle onions and jalapeno peppers.
Chili Cheese Dog
Dog smothered in chili, topped with shredded cheddar and your choice of raw, sauteed, chipotle or fried onions.
Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog
Our smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, bacon, and French's Fried Onions.
Greedo Dog
Our New York Style hot dog with sauerkraut, New York grilled chili onions, celery salt, and brown mustard.
Hawaii 5-0 Dog
Our smoked dog with sliced pineapple, grilled onion, chopped bacon, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.
Horseshoe Dog
Our take on a Central Illinois favorite. A hot dog topped with a pile of burger crumbles and then topped with fries, cheese sauce, chili, sour cream, fried onions, bacon and jalapeños. Hope you came hungry!
Kilauea Dog
A spicy version of our Hawaii 5-0 dog with Brainless mustard sauce, honey chipotle BBQ sauce, and grilled onions.
Molotov Dog
Smoked dog topped with spicy relish, chipotle onions, molotov sauce and sriracha
Pork Steak Dog
Smoked dog topped with tender shredded pork steak. Topped with creamy coleslaw, Steves Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce, and fried onions.
St. Louis Dog
Formerly known as Hyaaah!! Our famous smoked and grilled dog with grilled onions, grilled peppers, banana peppers, bacon, provolone cheese, and smoked pepper mustard.
Very Very Veggie Dog (Vegan)
Field Roast frankfurter(contains gluten) topped with grilled veggies, tomato, sweet relish, banana peppers, celery salt, and our housemade smoked pepper mustard.
Hot Dog Flight (Sampler)
Get 8 half dogs - our Top 8 flavors. -Chicago Dog -Gorilla Mac & Cheese -Bacon Cheeseburger Dog -St. Louis Dog -Chili Cheese Dog -Backyard BBQ -Hawaii 5-0 -Bacon Bacon Jamaican Ideal for sharing - or for sampling by yourself (no judgment!)
Sausages
Build Your Own Brat
Plain grilled G&W bratwurst with your choice of toppings from our add-on menu
Steve's Pub Brat
A grilled G&W Bratwurst with house-made beer cheese sauce, grilled onions and crumbled bacon on a pretzel bun
Buffalo Springfield
A grilled G&W Cajun chicken sausage topped with buffalo fries, sweet relish, shredded cheddar and drizzled with ranch dressing.
The Santana
A grilled G&W jalapeno cheddar bratwurst topped with fresh pico de gallo, chili-seasoned green peppers, ranch dressing and ranch seasoned tortilla strips
Bowls
Steve's Famous Chili Bowl
Famous chili topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream with your choice of raw, sauteed, chipotle onions or French's Fried.
Chili Mac & Cheese Bowl
The real deal chili mac for ya. Our mac and cheese covered with piping hot chili, shredded cheddar, with your choice of raw, grilled, chipotle or fried onions and sour cream.
Kevin Bacon Jamaican Bowl
We lay down a slice of pepper jack and top it with silky mac and cheese, Honey Chipotle sauce, bacon slice around the rim. On top of that, we add grilled bell peppers, jerk seasoning and chopped bacon.
Silverback Gorilla Bowl
House-made mac and cheese bowl topped with bacon and crispy fried onion.
Madeline Bowl
Named after sweet Miss Ewing, a purveyor of all things pure and simple. A bowl of plain mac and cheese.
Fries
Basket of Fries
A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.
Steve's Famous Chili Cheese Fries
Crinkle fries topped with Steve's Famous Chili and our house made creamy cheese sauce.
Bacon Bacon Jamaican Fries
Crinkle fries tossed in jerk seasoning and then covered with cheese sauce, our signature Honey-Chipotle sauce, grilled bell peppers, and chopped bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Fries
Crinkle fries topped with ground beef, bacon, and creamy cheese sauce.
Side of Fries
Sides and Drinks
Ice Cream
Blackberry Cobbler
Blackberry ice cream with blackberry swirls and pie crust pieces
Brownie Blast
Chocolate ice cream with triple chocolate brownie pieces
Cake Batter
Yellow cake batter flavored ice cream
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces
Cobalt Cookie
Sweet cream ice cream with cookie pieces
Extreme Mint
Mint ice cream with chocolate mint pieces
Gooey Butter Cake
Buttery cream cheese ice cream with gooey butter cake, caramel and butterscotch
Peanut Butter Blast
Peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cups & chocolate covered peanut butter pieces
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries & a graham cracker swirl
Tiger King
Yellow cake batter ice cream with buttercream frosting & chocolate cookie pieces
Fritz's Salted Caramel Pecan
Fritz's Chocolate
Fritz's Vanilla w/ Sprinkles
VEGAN MENU
VEGAN Chili Cheese Dog
Grain-based hot dog with house-made vegan chili, vegan shredded cheddar and choice of raw, grilled, fried or chipotle onions
VEGAN Chicago
Grain-based dog with pickle, tomato, dill relish, onions, yellow mustard, celery salt
VEGAN St. Louis
Grain-based dog with grilled peppers, grilled onions, banana peppers, smoked pepper mustard
VEGAN Hawaii 5-0
VEGAN Chili Bowl
Our house-made vegan chili topped with vegan shredded cheddar and your choice of raw, grilled, fried or chipotle onions
Side of VEGAN Chili
An 8oz side of our house-made vegan chili
Sea Salt Chips
Captain Beyond
Merchandise
Bottle of Honey Chipotle Sauce
New Space Shirt
Green Day Shirt
Let's Go Carbs Shirt
Pride Shirt
Red Hot Chili Dogs Shirt
Grill Em All Shirt
Space Black Shirt
Space Grey Shirt 3/4 sleeve
Nirvana Shirt
Van Halen Long Sleeve
Woodstock Shirt
Ball Cap Red Logo
Ball Cap Orange Logo
Ball Cap Smaller Orange Logo
Sock Hat
Donations
Donate to our Feed The People Online
Since early 2000 we have given out more than 6,000 no-cost meals to people in need in our community and to our first responders. These meals are provided by generous customers who purchase meals from Steve's and allow us to give those meals away. Our goal is to always say YES when asked to give. We can only do so if we have donated meals in our Feed The People fund.
TO GO Cocktails
Baby Yoda
Pearl Orange vodka, Pearl Pomegranate vodka, Melon liqueur, Falernum syrup, pineapple juice
License to Kill
Sailor Jerry rum, agave syrup, pomegranate juice, citrus juices
Yippee Ki Yay
Cruzan Guava Rum, Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum, Don Q Coco Rum, Peach Schnapps, cranberry juice, pineapple juice
Purple Rain
Light and refreshing house-made lavender lemonade & Hendricks Gin floated with butterfly pea flower extract
Bloody Rebellion
Our Star Wars-inspired take on a Bloody Mary, the Bloody Rebellion is made with your choice of Jim Beam, Pearl Vodka or Pearl Cucumber Vodka; Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix and finished off with a bacon Salt Rim, lime wedge and olives.
South City Paloma
Our South City spin on a classic Paloma - Milagro Tequila, lime juice & grapefruit soda (Squirt) with a Tajin salt rim
Gettin Hectic Margarita
Our house margarita on the rocks with Exotico Tequila, Triple Sec and our house-made sour mix
TO GO Beer/Seltzer
4 Hands - City Wide Pils
16 oz Can Crisp and refreshing, this traditional lager is brewed with American-grown pilsner malt and hopped with Mt. Hood in the kettle and during dry-hopping to deliver mild herbal and spicy notes. | ABV 5.5% A portion of City Wide Pils sales benefits St. Louis area workspace incubators focused on fostering the most creative projects. Scholarships are awarded to individuals within our community to aid their entrepreneurial efforts.
4 Hands - Incarnation
12 oz Can Rise up and tantalize your tastebuds with our Mosaic-hopped IPA! Incarnation pours a glowing amber hue with a firm collar of off-white foam. A subtle malt sweetness provided by pale and caramel malts gives way to loads of pineapple, passion fruit and candied citrus aromas and flavors in this medium bodied IPA. | ABV 7%
4 Hands - City Wide Pale Ale
16 oz Can An American pale ale that showcases a blend of Centennial, Citra and Simcoe hops in the kettle and during dry-hopping, City Wide bursts with aromas of citrus, melon and tropical fruit tapering to a crisp, juicy finish. | ABV 5.5% $1 from every case sold benefits four quarterly non-profits in the St. Louis community. Drink great beer. Do great work.
4 Hands - Contact High
Our hoppy wheat beer is late and dry-hopped with copious amounts of Cascade and Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and brewed with fresh orange zest. Contact High pours a bright orange hue with a big citrus aroma and dry, fruity finish. | ABV: 5.5%
Heavy Riff - Love Gun
A big vanilla aroma hits you up front with a light crisp medium body and pleasant vanilla finish to back it up. ABV 4.6% IBU 10
Heavy Riff - Squeeze Box
A slightly tart American wheat ale brewed with Lemondrop hops and lemon peel. A super refreshing wheat ale. ABV 4.8% IBU 16
UCBC - Urban Underdog
A very pale, light-bodied, well-attenuated, refreshing Lager with a light corn-like malt profile and low bitterness. ABV 4.2% IBU 12
Corona
16 oz Can Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this lager beer's flavor is refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt. 4.2% ABV
Budweiser
Budweiser beer is a medium-bodied, American-style lager beer. Brewed with high quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water, this American beer is crisp and full of flavor. Budweiser beer has 5% ABV and contains 145 calories and zero grams of fat per serving.
Bud Light
16 oz Aluminum Bottle Bud Light is a premium beer with incredible drinkability that has made it a top selling American beer that everybody knows and loves. This light beer is brewed using a combination of barley malts, rice and a blend of premium aroma hop varieties. Featuring a fresh, clean taste with subtle hop aromas, this light lager delivers ultimate refreshment with its delicate malt sweetness and crisp finish. 4.2% ABV
Michelob Ultra
16 oz Aluminum Bottle Michelob ULTRA is a superior light beer that is made for those living active and balanced lifestyles. This light lager is brewed with Herkules hops and wholesome grains, creating exceptional taste and a crisp, refreshing finish. Not only is this American beer made with no artificial colors or flavors, but it has just 95 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs per serving; by drinking Michelob ULTRA, you can enjoy a cold beer without compromising your active lifestyle.
Busch
16 oz Can Busch Beer is an American beer that delivers a refreshingly smooth taste and easy finish. This lager beer is made with the finest ingredients, including a blend of premium hops, exceptional barley malt, fine grains and crisp water, to provide a pleasant, balanced flavor. Busch Beer contains 114 calories and a 4.3% ABV per serving.
4 Hands - Pineapple Mango Seltzer
Bursting with bright tropical fruit aromas and flavors, Pineapple Mango features juicy citrus character with a lingering vibrant sweetness. ABV 4%
Well Being - Hellraiser NA
12 oz Can Hellraiser Dark Amber is the beer to drink when you are out with your friends ready to have a great time. This hop-forward amber has the perfect balance of floral aroma and spicy hops to delight the palette of craft beer enthusiasts everywhere.
Well Being - Victory Wheat NA
WellBeing Victory Citrus Wheat is the first non-alcoholic craft beer enriched with a full spectrum of all-natural electrolytes, vitamins, protein, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatories. Purpose-brewed with a hint of orange zest, this functional NA beer pairs well with anytime fitness activities and post-recovery workouts to replenish hydration and quench thirst. Our crisp citrus wheat NA beer is only 85 calories, offered in 16oz cans and brewed with a hint of orange zest. Upgraded with Buoy, a formula of electrolyte supplements developed to meet the hydration standards of the World Health Organization, WellBeing Victory Wheat is worthy of the title “World’s Healthiest Beer”!
20mg - Loyal Hemp Delta-8 THC Seltzer
CONTAINS HEMP-DERIVED DELTA-8 THC Delta-8 THC has psychoactive and intoxicating effects. Zero sugar, no calories, gluten free, vegan Must be 21+ to order
5mg - Loyal Hemp Delta-8 THC Seltzer
CONTAINS HEMP-DERIVED DELTA-8 THC Delta-8 THC has psychoactive and intoxicating effects. Zero sugar, no calories, gluten free, vegan Must be 21+ to order
TO GO Shots
Jar Jar Drinx Shot
Coconut rum, vanilla vodka, blue curacao, pineapple juice
The Quencher Shot
Cucumber vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, simple syrup
Amber Energy Shot
Passion fruit rum, grenadine, Sprite
Squirrel Friend Shot
Southern Comfort, amaretto, lime juice, simple syrup
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our dogs ROCK. Voted Best Hot Dogs in St. Louis. As seen in People Magazine and the book 1000 Foods to Eat Before You Die. Owned by Steve Ewing, lead singer of The Urge and partners.
3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis, MO 63118