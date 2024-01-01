Manileño 3611 Juniata Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Manileño is known for its exceptional dining experience and its authentic "Lutong Bahay" cuisine that is made with the freshest ingredients and plenty of love that you only find in your nanay's or lola's cusina
Location
3611 Juniata Street, St. Louis, MO 63116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grand Spirits Bottle Shop & Sammies & Sides
No Reviews
3194 S Grand Blvd St Louis, MO 63118
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant