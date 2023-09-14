Restaurant info

We LOVE diners and breakfast food. We LOVE superheroes. And we hope you do too! When thinking of ideas for starting our own business, a superhero-themed diner seemed like the perfect fit. Jason has a long history in restaurant management and Shani has a background in customer service, teaching, and accounting. It seemed like a marriage made in restaurant ownership heaven. The Diner features traditional breakfast and lunch with a few twists. It is a bright, fun, and welcoming environment full of superhero and comic-themed memorabilia. Our Gotham family welcomes you and yours to share a meal and make some new memories.