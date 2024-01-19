St. Patrick Center Slice

$3.00

*This is a donation slice to St. Patrick Center. No slice is given to purchaser.* Slices purchased will be donated to St. Patrick Center weekly. St. Patrick Center focuses services in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, providing assistance to 3,700 individuals and families annually. In addition to St. Louis City and St. Louis County, their Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program operates in seven outlying counties: Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Francois, Warren and Washington. To learn more about St. Patrick Center, please visit https://www.stpatrickcenter.org/about