Pizza Head
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
We are currently To-Go only! Straightforward spot offering large pies & punk rock jukebox jams in a low-key setting. Pizza Head is all vegetarian with vegan options. ***Note: Pizza Head uses SOY, CASHEWS (TREE NUTS), DAIRY and WHEAT GLUTEN products. Please be aware***
3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118
