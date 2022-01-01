Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve fried pickles

Consumer pic

 

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pickle Fries (Half)$4.95
Dill pickles fried in corn masa batter. Served with chipotle mayo
Pickle Fries (Full)$8.80
Dill pickles fried in corn masa batter. Served with chipotle mayo
More about Southwest Diner
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.99
Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$9.99
Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.99
Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

 

Baileys' Range

920 Olive Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.00
More about Baileys' Range
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$11.00
Pickle chips seasoned and wheat free battered. Served with Horsey sauce.
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$11.00
A pile of seasoned & wheat-free battered pickle chips served with horsey sauce.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
SOHA Bar and Grill image

 

SOHA Bar and Grill

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$8.00
Breaded and deep fried served with remi sauce
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried House Pickles$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.
More about Salt + Smoke
Item pic

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried House Pickles$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.
More about Salt + Smoke
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

Avg 4.2 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.99
Tangy & Delicious. Dipping sauce included
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

392 N Euclid, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried House Pickles$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.
More about Salt + Smoke
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried House Pickles$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.
More about Salt + Smoke
Nick’s Pub image

 

Nick’s Pub

6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$4.50
Hand breaded and fried nice and crispy
More about Nick’s Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Prosciutto

Chicken Enchiladas

Steak Burritos

Pappardelle

Tiramisu

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fried Rice

Street Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston