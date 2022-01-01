Fried pickles in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Southwest Diner
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|Pickle Fries (Half)
|$4.95
Dill pickles fried in corn masa batter. Served with chipotle mayo
|Pickle Fries (Full)
|$8.80
Dill pickles fried in corn masa batter. Served with chipotle mayo
More about Three Kings Public House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Fried Pickles
|$9.99
Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch
More about Three Kings Public House
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Fried Pickles
|$9.99
Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch
More about Three Kings Public House
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Fried Pickles
|$8.99
Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|GF FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
|$11.00
Pickle chips seasoned and wheat free battered. Served with Horsey sauce.
|FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
|$11.00
A pile of seasoned & wheat-free battered pickle chips served with horsey sauce.
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
SOHA Bar and Grill
2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Breaded and deep fried served with remi sauce
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Fried House Pickles
|$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.
More about Salt + Smoke
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Fried House Pickles
|$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Tangy & Delicious. Dipping sauce included
More about Salt + Smoke
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|Fried House Pickles
|$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.
More about Salt + Smoke
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis
|Fried House Pickles
|$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.