Vegetable tempura in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
|$9.75
tempura-fried sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion, and mushroom, served with a choice of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce, or spicy mayo
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Vegetable Tempura
|$6.95
Vegetable lightly battered, deep fried and served with tempura dipping sauce.
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Vegetable Tempura Entree
|$15.50
Tempura-fried sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion + mushroom, served with a side of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce or spicy mayo
