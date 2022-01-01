Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$9.75
tempura-fried sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion, and mushroom, served with a choice of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce, or spicy mayo
More about Drunken Fish
Zushi image

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tempura$6.95
Vegetable lightly battered, deep fried and served with tempura dipping sauce.
More about Zushi
Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Tempura Entree$15.50
Tempura-fried sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion + mushroom, served with a side of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce or spicy mayo
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$9.75
tempura-fried sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion, and mushroom, served with a choice of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce, or spicy mayo
More about Drunken Fish
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Ai Clayton

4 North Central Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tempura (HS)$12.99
More about Sushi Ai Clayton

