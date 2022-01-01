Scallops in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Scallop Volcano
|$15.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
|Scallop Volcano with Snow crab and no eel sauce
|$15.00
spicy scallops, snow crab, cucumber and avocado
Nami Ramen
278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Sapporo (Scallop) MIso Ramen
|$16.00
Soybean paste sauteed with ginger and garlic, then mixed with rich and creamy pork and chicken broth, packed with umami flavor. Ingredients: jumbo scallops, or roasted braised pork(Chasu), creamy buttered corn, bean sprouts, green onions, seasoned half boiled egg.
SEAFOOD
Cobalt Smoke & Sea
12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Sea Scallops
|$44.00
sautéed brussels & bacon lardons, rosemary potatoes, lemon-basil butter sauce
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
9568 Manchester, St. Louis
|SCALLOPS EN BRODO
|$29.00
SEARED SCALLOPS + SAFFRON TOMATO BRODO + CROSTINI
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Scallop Nigiri
|$6.50
2 pieces of scallop
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Scallop Risotto
|$24.00
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Spicy Scallop
|$10.00
Scallop, Crab Mix, Avocado, Masago, Rice Puffs, all wrapped with Pink Soy Paper and topped with Spicy Mayo.
|Scallop Nigiri
|$4.00
Sushi Ai Clayton
4 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|Spicy Scallop
|$3.00
1pc, raw
|Scallop
|$3.50
1pc raw
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$7.99
The Benevolent King
7268 Manchester Rd., Maplewood
|Hokkaido Scallops
|$38.00
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Scallop Risotto
|$24.00
sauteed scallops with fresh garlic, mushrooms, light olive oil, finished in a light tomato sauce and cream reduction
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Wasabi Sushi Bars
7726 Forsyth, Clayton
|Spicy Scallop
|$9.00
spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds
