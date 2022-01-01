Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve scallops

Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Volcano$15.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Scallop Volcano with Snow crab and no eel sauce$15.00
spicy scallops, snow crab, cucumber and avocado
Scallop Volcano$14.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Nami Ramen

278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sapporo (Scallop) MIso Ramen$16.00
Soybean paste sauteed with ginger and garlic, then mixed with rich and creamy pork and chicken broth, packed with umami flavor. Ingredients: jumbo scallops, or roasted braised pork(Chasu), creamy buttered corn, bean sprouts, green onions, seasoned half boiled egg.
More about Nami Ramen
Cobalt Smoke & Sea image

SEAFOOD

Cobalt Smoke & Sea

12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.3 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Scallops$44.00
sautéed brussels & bacon lardons, rosemary potatoes, lemon-basil butter sauce
More about Cobalt Smoke & Sea
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Volcano$15.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Scallop Volcano with Snow crab and no eel sauce$15.00
spicy scallops, snow crab, cucumber and avocado
Scallop Volcano$14.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria image

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

9568 Manchester, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOPS EN BRODO$29.00
SEARED SCALLOPS + SAFFRON TOMATO BRODO + CROSTINI
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Nigiri$6.50
2 pieces of scallop
More about Drunken Fish
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Risotto$24.00
More about Bartolino's South
Item pic

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Scallop$10.00
Scallop, Crab Mix, Avocado, Masago, Rice Puffs, all wrapped with Pink Soy Paper and topped with Spicy Mayo.
Scallop Nigiri$4.00
More about Blue Ocean
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Ai Clayton

4 North Central Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop$3.00
1pc, raw
Scallop$3.50
1pc raw
Spicy Scallop Roll$7.99
More about Sushi Ai Clayton
The Benevolent King image

 

The Benevolent King

7268 Manchester Rd., Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hokkaido Scallops$38.00
More about The Benevolent King
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Risotto$24.00
sauteed scallops with fresh garlic, mushrooms, light olive oil, finished in a light tomato sauce and cream reduction
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi Bars

7726 Forsyth, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Volcano$15.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Spicy Scallop$9.00
spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds
Scallop Volcano$14.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
1 Stop Sushi Express image

 

1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop$9.00
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Scallop Roll$8.50
scallops, asparagus, mayo, masago
Scallop$9.00
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

