Ravioli in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve ravioli

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pietro$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
Pasta Con Broccoli$13.95
Cavatelli noodles in a cream sauce with broccoli and mushrooms
Cannelloni$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
More about Pietro's
Pastaria image

 

Pastaria

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
Pistachio Ravioli$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
More about Pastaria
c0153879-17bc-441d-9a5c-8c6218c42c90 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
More about Three Kings Public House
2d716df9-7d2d-4563-82b9-08f6d59a6301 image

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
OG Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
Toasted Ravioli$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Custom Pizza$14.75
Breaded Chicken Strips$8.50
French Fries$2.95
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli$12.00
More about Bartolino's South
The Tavern Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Tavern Kitchen & Bar

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA$25.00
PROSCIUTTO, SAGE & PEA RISOTTO, PARMESAN FONDUE, MARSALA DEMI GLAZE
BEET & KALE$12.00
BABY KALE, RED & GOLDEN BEETS, CREAMY CAMBOZOLA DRESSING, CANDIED ORANGE PEEL, TOASTED HAZELNUT
BABY SPINACH$11.00
CRIMINI MUSHROOM, EGG, RED ONION, GRUYERE, WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE
More about The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Garlic Bread$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
10" CHI BYO$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
Chicken Wings$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Racanellis Pizza image

PIZZA

Racanellis Pizza

8161 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)
Takeout
18" NY Style Pie$22.00
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.95
More about Racanellis Pizza
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

12 S. Euclid, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli$13.00
meat-filled breaded ravioli dusted with parmigiano cheese
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Garlic Knots$4.95
10" NY Style Pie$12.00
More about Racanelli's Pizza

