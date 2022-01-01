Ravioli in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Pietro's
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Chicken Pietro
|$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
|Pasta Con Broccoli
|$13.95
Cavatelli noodles in a cream sauce with broccoli and mushrooms
|Cannelloni
|$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
More about Pastaria
Pastaria
7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
|Pistachio Ravioli
|$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
More about Three Kings Public House
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli
|$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli
|$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|OG Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
|Toasted Ravioli
|$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Milo's Bocce Garden
5201 Wilson, St. Louis
|14" Custom Pizza
|$14.75
|Breaded Chicken Strips
|$8.50
|French Fries
|$2.95
More about Bartolino's South
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Toasted Ravioli
|$12.00
More about The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101, St Louis
|CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA
|$25.00
PROSCIUTTO, SAGE & PEA RISOTTO, PARMESAN FONDUE, MARSALA DEMI GLAZE
|BEET & KALE
|$12.00
BABY KALE, RED & GOLDEN BEETS, CREAMY CAMBOZOLA DRESSING, CANDIED ORANGE PEEL, TOASTED HAZELNUT
|BABY SPINACH
|$11.00
CRIMINI MUSHROOM, EGG, RED ONION, GRUYERE, WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
|10" CHI BYO
|$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
More about Racanellis Pizza
PIZZA
Racanellis Pizza
8161 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves
|18" NY Style Pie
|$22.00
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.95
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Toasted Ravioli
|$13.00
meat-filled breaded ravioli dusted with parmigiano cheese