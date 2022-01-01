Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southwest Diner

review star

No reviews yet

6803 Southwest Ave

St. Louis, MO 63143

Popular Items

New Mexican Breakfast Burrito
Jonathan's Famous Fiery Scramble
Biscuits and Homemade Sausage Gravy (Full)

Starters

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

Sopa App

$6.00

5 New Mexican "doughnuts," Served with honey

Homemade Queso & Chips

$8.80

Barbacoa Fries

$12.25

Shredded beef piled on seasoned fries with guacamole, pico, and chihuahua cheese

Pickle Fries (Half)

$4.95Out of stock

Dill pickles fried in corn masa batter. Served with chipotle mayo

Pickle Fries (Full)

$8.80Out of stock

Dill pickles fried in corn masa batter. Served with chipotle mayo

Quesadilla

$8.80

Stuffed with cheese and chile. Served with sour cream, lettuce, and pico.

Tots (Side)

$5.75

Tots (Full)

$11.25

Soups and Salads

Avocado Salad (Half)

$7.00Out of stock

One avocado half in crispy coating of panko, romaine, spicy sambal dressing, queso fresco, and pico

Avocado Salad (Full)

$10.75Out of stock

Two avocado halves in crispy coating of panko, romaine, spicy sambal dressing, queson fresco, and pico

Taco Salad

$12.00

Romaine, spinach, arugala with beans, pico, longhorn, and meat of your choice in crispy tortilla bowl

Posole (Cup)

$5.25

Rich and spicy pork, red chile and hominy stew

Posole (Bowl)

$9.00

Rich and spicy pork, red chile and hominy stew

Tamales

Breakfast Tamale Plate

$14.00

Two local handmade Tamale Man Tamales, veggie or pork. Made enchilada style with your choice of chile.Served with two eggs and home fries

Lunch Tamale Plate

$14.00

Two local handmade Tamale Man Tamales, veggie or pork. Made enchilada style with your choice of chile.Served with rice and pinto beans

Egg Combos

Chico

$7.00

Two eggs with home fries. Served with your choice of bread

Medio

$9.00

Two eggs, breakfast meat or veggie and home fries. Served with your choice of bread

Grande

$12.00

Two eggs, breakfast meat or veggie, home fries, and a short stack of buttermilk cornmeal pancakes

Breakfast

Jonathan's Famous Fiery Scramble

$10.50

Spicy, cheesy scrambled eggs with home fries. Served with your choice of meat or veggie and bread

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

2 eggs, pinto beans and chile on corn tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros Supreme

$12.50

2 eggs, pinto beans, chile, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco with choice of meat on corn tortillas.

Southwest Slinger

$13.00

2 quarter-pound burgers, home fries, 2 eggs, chile, and longhorn cheese

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

5.5 oz angus beef steak, breaded and fried. Served with 2 eggs and home fries.

Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.50

2 over-hard eggs and sharp cheddar on grilled, buttered bread. Served with home fries.

Carne Adovada

$12.00

Red chile braised pork shoulder, 2 eggs, home fries and flour tortillas

Grits on Fire

$12.50

Cheesy, stone-ground grits topped with Carne Adovada, red chile, corn, 2 eggs and queso fresco.

French Toast

$8.50

Classic Preparation, topped with butter and powdered sugar.

Cornmeal Pancakes (Short Stack)

$6.75

2 pancakes

Cornmeal Pancakes(Tall Stack)

$8.75

3 pancakes

Strawberry Alarm Clock Pancakes (Short Stack)

$9.75

2 of our famous buttermilk cornmeal pancakes topped with homemade strawberry sauce, sweet cream cheese butter, and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Alarm Clock Pancakes (Tall Stack)

$12.75

Three of our famous buttermilk cornmeal pancakes topped with homemade strawberry sauce, sweet cream cheese butter, and powdered sugar.

Biscuits and Homemade Sausage Gravy (Half)

$6.50

1 biscuit

Biscuits and Homemade Sausage Gravy (Full)

$10.50

2 biscuits

Greek Omelet

$11.00

3 egg omelet with feta, spinach, kalamata olives, red peppers. Served with home fries and choice of bread.

Rocket to Bacon Land

$11.00

3 egg omelet with goat cheese, arugula, bacon & caramelized onions. Served with home fries and choice of bread.

Create Your Own 3 Egg Omelet

$8.25

Choose your cheese. Served with home fries and choice of bread.

New Mexican Breakfast Burrito

New Mexican Breakfast Burrito

$7.75

Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.

Lady Day Breakfast Enchilada

$12.00

Two crispy flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and your choice of chile and cheese, topped with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with home fries.

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.50

Quarter-pound burger, smashed on the griddle.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$11.50

Quarter-pound burger, smashed on the griddle. Topped with green chile and sharp cheddar.

Homemade Black Bean Burger

$9.50

Sandwiches

Torta

$12.50

Pressed Sandwich filled with refried beans, guacamole, queso fresco, chipotle mayo, lettuce and pickled jalapenos.

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

American cheese on grilled, buttered bread

BLTJ

$11.00

Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato jam and mayo on toasted bread

Lunch Plates

Anna's Dank Bowl

$11.50

Fat bowl packed with beans, rice, calabacitas, queso, pico, avocado and arugula

Stuffed Sopapillas

$11.50

Build your own sopapilla "tacos." Three sopapillas with choice of meat or veggie and chile. Served with beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Stacked Enchiladas Platter

$10.50

Two enchiladas stacked, with your choice of chile

Build Your Own Burrito

$8.50

Chile, pinto beans, monterey jack, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

A La Carte

Side French Fries

$4.00

Basket French Fries

$5.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.75

Basket Onion Rings

$6.75

Side Salad

$4.50

Toast

$1.50

Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.25

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.25

Biscuit

$3.25

Pancake

$3.50

Sopa (1)

$1.75

2 Eggs Your Way

$3.50

1 Egg Your Way

$2.25

Thick-Cut Bacon

$4.75

Turkey Bacon

$3.75

Homemade Sausage Patties

$4.50

Morningstar Veggie Sausage

$4.25

Hamburger Patty

$4.50

Homemade Sausage Gravy

$4.75

Home Fries

$3.75

Calabacitas

$4.00

Beans & Rice

$3.75

Side Red Chile

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Homemade Queso

$1.25

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Fresh Tomato Slices

$1.75

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Green Chile

$1.25

Side Grits

$4.25

Pan 1

$3.00

Shakes

Vanilla

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Ghirardelli Chocolate

$6.00

Chocolate Banana Malt

$7.00

de La Rosa Peanut mazapan

$7.00

Orange Dreamsicle

$7.00

NA Beverages

Bottomless Kaldi's Coffee

$3.50

Small To Go Coffee

$2.00

Large To Go Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

V8

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Kaldi's Cold Brew

$4.00

Kaldi's Cold Brew- 4 pack

$10.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Milk

$3.00
Restaurant info

Check out Southwest Diner, for a Taste of the Southwest on Southwest Avenue. Serving up diner staples and the foods of the American Southwest. NOW OPEN FOR DINE-IN! With friendly service and great eats, it doesn’t take long to see why Southwest Diner has been a favorite of locals and visitors alike since opening in 2012. If you’re into the diner classics, you can’t go wrong with Southwest Diner’s biscuits and homemade sausage gravy. If you take your meals a little spicy, then dig into Jonathan’s Famous Fiery Scramble or their New Mexican Breakfast Burrito. We also do an excellent smash burger, with those crispy, lacy edges. Now offering third party delivery, curbside pickup, indoor dining and soon a brand new, covered patio, there are plenty of safe and enjoyable ways to get your Southwest Diner fix. Visit today at 6803 Southwest Avenue and online at southwestdinerstl.com

