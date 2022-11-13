Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Ave

St Louis, MO 63143

Maplewood Market Vendor Fee
Black Bean Burger
Salmon BLT

4 PACKS

Berliner 4pk

$10.99

BA Pumpkin Stout

$10.99

Hellraiser Amber

$8.99

Match Day Light

$9.99

Heavenly Wheat

$8.99

Intentional IPA

$10.99

Victory Wheat

$10.99

ESB

$10.99

6 PACKS

Hefeweizen, 6pk

Hefeweizen, 6pk

$9.99

Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16

Just A Bit Hazy IPA, 6pk

Just A Bit Hazy IPA, 6pk

$9.99

This IPA is fresh take on a classic beer. Combining hops with hints of tropical and citrus flavors, our brewers see to it that this golden colored ale has the perfect balance of flavor and character. Approachable and friendly, our IPA beckons with its hoppy aroma and delicate, understated flavors. ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 35

Kölsch, 6pk

Kölsch, 6pk

$9.99

Done properly and with distinction, this definitive golden ale is fermented with a yeast strain from Köln, Germany, where Kölsch originated. The result is a slightly dry and subtly malty brew with the delicate aroma of an ale and the clean finish of a lager. ABV: 4.8% | IBU: 25

Oatmeal Stout, 6pk

Oatmeal Stout, 6pk

$9.99

This classic, British-style stout is dark, smooth and slightly sweet, with just enough bitterness and hops to balance out the richness of the roasted malt’s nutty character and the creaminess of the oatmeal flakes. Freshly roasted coffee beans, cocoa and touches of raisin and dried fruit dominate the aroma of this super dark ale. ABV: 5.7% | IBU 40

Pale Ale, 6pk

Pale Ale, 6pk

$9.99

This English-inspired classic helped spark the craft beer revolution. This mildly spiced, copper-colored session ale offers a hint of sweetness and refined balance of hops and malt. It's an ale born of artistry and heritage, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 25

12 PACKS

Just A Bit Hazy IPA, 12pk

Just A Bit Hazy IPA, 12pk

$17.99

This IPA is fresh take on a classic beer. Combining hops with hints of tropical and citrus flavors, our brewers see to it that this golden colored ale has the perfect balance of flavor and character. Approachable and friendly, our IPA beckons with its hoppy aroma and delicate, understated flavors. ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 35

Pale Ale, 12pk

Pale Ale, 12pk

$17.99

This English-inspired classic helped spark the craft beer revolution. This mildly spiced, copper-colored session ale offers a hint of sweetness and refined balance of hops and malt. It's an ale born of artistry and heritage, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 25

White Lager, 12pk

$17.99

Lager Fusion 12pack

$17.99

Coffee Stout, 12pk

$17.99

Appetizers

Beer Bread

$9.50

Our signature house-made Pale Ale Bread served with Fig Jam & Bleu Cheese Cream

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.25

Beer battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch dressing

Meat & Cheese Board

$16.25

Three artisan meats and two imported cheeses. Served with toasted rounds.

Chickpea Dip

$10.25

Garlic & red pepper hummus served with a feta Kachumber salad

Pretzels

$9.25

Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with white cheddar sauce

Spicy Chicken Wings

$16.25

One pound of wings smothered in a hot mustard sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese.

Cheese Curds

$12.25

Breaded and fried marcoot cheese curds. Served with a red sauce and a lemon herb aioli.

Pork Rinds

$9.75

Fried house-made pork rinds coated in a sweet and spicy shaky seasoning. Served with a creamy horseradish sauce.

Pumpkin Beer Bread

$11.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Beer Cheese Soup, Bowl

$8.50

Bowl of creamy beer cheese soup with bacon

Beer Cheese Soup, Cup

$6.25

Cup of creamy beer cheese soup with bacon

French Onion Soup

$9.25

Traditional French Onion soup topped with melted swiss & croutons.

Tomato Bisque, Cup

$5.00

Traditional French Onion soup topped with melted gruyere & pesto

Kale Ceasar Large

$11.25

Kale tossed with ceasar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and toasted bread crumbs.

Wedge Salad

$12.75

Lil Gem Lettuce with bacon, tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese dressing.

House Salad Large

$9.25

Mixed greens, red onion, goat cheese & walnuts. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Tomato Bisque, Bowl

$7.00

Traditional French Onion soup topped with melted gruyere & pesto

Chili

$9.50Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$13.75

Black bean patty topped with avocado and pico de gallo. Served on a brioche bun.

Cuban

$15.25

Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed & grilled in Cuban bread

Chorizo Burger

$13.75

Chorizo & beef patty topped with pepper-jack cheese, a fried egg, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a brioche bun.

Rueben

$15.50

House-roasted corned beef, German sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island. Served on seeded rye bread.

Bottleworks Burger

$14.00

Our classic burger topped with lettuce, colby-jack cheese, beef steak tomato & onion served on a crispy English muffin

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Schlafly Smash

$13.25

Two smashed patties, beer cheese, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted brioche bun.

Fried Chicken

$14.75

Buttermilk fried chicken thighs topped with spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a brioche bun.

Currywurst

$12.25

Roasted Bratwurst topped with curry ketchup, onions, peppers, and muenster. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$14.25

Grilled meatloaf topped with spicy ketchup and red onion. Served on a toasted English muffin.

Pizza

Goat Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Olive oil base covered with goat cheese, thin-sliced granny smith apple, Schlafly Oatmeal Stout caramelized onion & balsamic reduction

Prosciutto & Peppers Pizza

$14.75

Tomato sauce base covered with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto & roasted red bell peppers

Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.75

Slow roasted Pulled Pork,Onions,Peppers, BBQ Sauce,Cheese Blend

Pesto Chicken

$14.75

Pesto base covered with grilled chicken, roma tomato, mozzarella cheese & basil

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

$15.25

Tomato sauce base covered with pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Tomato sauce base covered with mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Pizza

$14.75

Entrées

Fish & Fries

$18.25

Fried golden-brown cod served on a bed of house-cut fries with a side of cole slaw & tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon

$18.25

Grilled Atlantic salmon served with a side of rice & the daily vegetable

Jagerschnitzel

$19.25

Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Stew of beef, lamb, peas & carrots topped with broiled mashed potato

Chickpea Curry

$16.25

Spicy red curry, Basmati rice, and pepitas.

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with house-cut fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled honey wheat with American cheese. Served with house-cut fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Tomato sauce base with mozzarella cheese on pita

Mac n Chz

$6.00

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.25

Our classic date sponge cake & toffee sauce served with house-made whipped cream

Scoop of ice cream

$2.00

Maplewood Market

Maplewood Market Vendor Fee

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.

Website

Location

7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis, MO 63143

Directions

