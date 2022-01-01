Tacos in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve tacos

Rico Taco (Crunchy) image

 

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)

9900 Manchester Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rico Taco (Crunchy)$3.25
crunchy hard taco shell, gringo ground beef, chopped romaine, pickled corn, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo.
GRINGO Taco (Classic HARD Shell)$3.25
Classic hard tortilla, gringo ground beef, chopped romaine, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo on crispy corn tortilla.
Fish Taco$5.25
flour tortilla, taco slaw, fried fish, balsalmic glaze, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.
More about Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Diego's Cantina image

 

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Costra de Camaron$6.00
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato. Gluten Free.
Chicken Enchiladas (2)$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
More about Diego's Cantina
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
BBQ Duck$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
Grilled Chicken image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
Nixta image

 

Nixta

1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Antojito$8.00
Chicken Mole$26.00
Smoked Pork Enchiladas$22.00
More about Nixta
Sunny's Cantina image

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Taco$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
Street Corn$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
California Burrito$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
More about Sunny's Cantina
Grilled Chicken image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (6647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
58HUNDRED image

 

58HUNDRED

5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brussel Tacos$9.00
Lime Crema, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Almonds-2 per order
TT Brussel Taco$3.00
More about 58HUNDRED
Tacos "Americana" image

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos "Americana"$11.99
Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
More about Amigos Cantina
Korean BBQ Taco image

 

Kimchi Guys

282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean BBQ Taco$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
More about Kimchi Guys
Item pic

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Family Pack$39.00
A complete Taco Meal for 4 to 5 people, comes w/ beef or chicken, 10 flour tortillas, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, house salsa, and a 12oz bag of chips.
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD

Avg 4.7 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
South Beach$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Kimchi Guys image

 

Kimchi Guys

612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
4-Piece Tender Combo$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
Korean BBQ Taco$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
More about Kimchi Guys
The Taco image

 

Frida's

622 North and South Rd., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Taco$12.00
Signature sunflower taco meat, cheddar, crimini mushrooms, red onion, scallions, avocado, tomato, romaine, crema, pico. Make it vegan by swapping or omitting the cheese. Vegan version automatically comes with vegan sour cream. Gluten & soy free
More about Frida's
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Assorted Soda Cans (per person)$1.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Mt. Dew and more
Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)$10.25
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
Monterey Chicken (Gluten Free)$11.75
Chicken Breast brushed with barbeque sauce and topped with bacon & Monterey jack cheese
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Taco Circus

4940 southwest ave, st louis

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$15.00
The classic! Take a pic.
Street Taco$3.50
Your choice of protein & tortilla, topped with cilantro & onion
More about Taco Circus
Item pic

 

Bootleggin 3rd Gear

1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Pizza$13.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with chipotle sauce, STL style and cheddar jack cheeses, Majica chili rubbed ground brisket, onion, and tomato. Topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream.
More about Bootleggin 3rd Gear

