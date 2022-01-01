Tacos in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve tacos
Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
9900 Manchester Road, Glendale
|Rico Taco (Crunchy)
|$3.25
crunchy hard taco shell, gringo ground beef, chopped romaine, pickled corn, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo.
|GRINGO Taco (Classic HARD Shell)
|$3.25
Classic hard tortilla, gringo ground beef, chopped romaine, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo on crispy corn tortilla.
|Fish Taco
|$5.25
flour tortilla, taco slaw, fried fish, balsalmic glaze, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Costra de Camaron
|$6.00
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato. Gluten Free.
|Chicken Enchiladas (2)
|$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
|FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
Mission Taco Joint
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
|BBQ Duck
|$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
Mission Taco Joint
398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Nixta
1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis
|1 Antojito
|$8.00
|Chicken Mole
|$26.00
|Smoked Pork Enchiladas
|$22.00
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Pollo Taco
|$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
|Street Corn
|$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
|California Burrito
|$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
58HUNDRED
5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Brussel Tacos
|$9.00
Lime Crema, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Almonds-2 per order
|TT Brussel Taco
|$3.00
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Tacos "Americana"
|$11.99
Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
Kimchi Guys
282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
|Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
|$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Taco Family Pack
|$39.00
A complete Taco Meal for 4 to 5 people, comes w/ beef or chicken, 10 flour tortillas, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, house salsa, and a 12oz bag of chips.
Mission Taco Joint
105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD
|South Beach
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
|Grilled Baja Fish
|$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Kimchi Guys
612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis
|Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
|$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
|4-Piece Tender Combo
|$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
Frida's
622 North and South Rd., St. Louis
|The Taco
|$12.00
Signature sunflower taco meat, cheddar, crimini mushrooms, red onion, scallions, avocado, tomato, romaine, crema, pico. Make it vegan by swapping or omitting the cheese. Vegan version automatically comes with vegan sour cream. Gluten & soy free
Lets Do Lunch Catering
5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis
|Assorted Soda Cans (per person)
|$1.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Mt. Dew and more
|Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)
|$10.25
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
|Monterey Chicken (Gluten Free)
|$11.75
Chicken Breast brushed with barbeque sauce and topped with bacon & Monterey jack cheese
Taco Circus
4940 southwest ave, st louis
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
The classic! Take a pic.
|Street Taco
|$3.50
Your choice of protein & tortilla, topped with cilantro & onion