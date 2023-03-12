Restaurant header imageView gallery

Up Late

review star

No reviews yet

1904 South Vandeventer Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63110

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg and Cheese


Sandwiches & Tacos

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$10.00

sausage, egg, american cheese, jelly, late sauce, on sourdough bread

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$9.00

bacon, egg, american cheese, jelly, late sauce, on sourdough bread

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

carne asada, onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla

Strange Donuts

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$3.00
Glaze

Glaze

$2.00
Chocolate Chocolate

Chocolate Chocolate

$2.00

Chips

2.5 OZ bag of Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets Hot BBQ
Red Hot Riplets

Red Hot Riplets

$2.50

Drinks

BEER

BEER

$5.00

4 Hands American Lager

Rolling Lawns Chocolate Milk

Rolling Lawns Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Rolling lawns Chocolate Milk

Rolling Lawns 2% Milk

Rolling Lawns 2% Milk

$3.00

Rolling Lawns 2% Milk

1st Phorm Energy Blue Rasberry

1st Phorm Energy Blue Rasberry

$3.50
1st Phorm Energy Orange Sunrise

1st Phorm Energy Orange Sunrise

$3.50
Coffee

Coffee

$2.00
Water

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
STAY UP LATE

Location

1904 South Vandeventer Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110

Directions

