STL Toasted

review star

No reviews yet

TBD

St. Louis, MO 63110

Order Again

Savory

Savory T-Ravs (4)

$10.00

4 ravioli + 1 sauce included

Dessert

Dessert T-Ravs (1)

$3.50

3 ravioli + 1 sauce (no mix/match)

Dessert T-Ravs (3)

$10.00

Beverage

Water

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweeted Tea

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Merch

Sticker

$2.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$15.00

Extra sauce

Whipped cream

$0.50

Blackberry syrup

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Buffalo blue cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Slaw

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

TBD, St. Louis, MO 63110

