Hot chocolate in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Chris' at the Docket
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOT CHOCOLATE$3.00
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Rooster image

 

Rooster

3150 South Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Rooster
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse

7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
More about Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

187 Carondelet, CLAYTON

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOT CHOCOLATE$3.00
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.95
Hot Chocolate$3.25
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Teleo Coffee image

 

Teleo Coffee

132 W Monroe Ave, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
More about Teleo Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee

