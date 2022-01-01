Hot chocolate in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$3.00
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood
|Hot Chocolate
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Hot Chocolate
Kaldi's Coffee
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$3.00
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Mexican Hot Chocolate
|Frozen Hot Chocolate
|$5.95
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
Kaldi's Coffee
520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
chocolate and steamed milk