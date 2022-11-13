Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kingside Express

6170 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

Damn Delicious
French Toast
Make Your Move

Breakfast Specialties

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Nine-grain wheat toast with avocado smear, pico de gallo, balsamic reduction, topped with goat cheese and two eggs, served with a side of fresh fruit

Cheddar Drop Biscuits

Cheddar Drop Biscuits

$8.00

Two cheddar drop biscuits smothered in our signature sausage gravy

Damn Delicious

Damn Delicious

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs with bacon on a croissant, smothered with our signature sausage gravy, shredded cheddar, and chives served with a side of hash browns

Kingside Slinger

Kingside Slinger

$14.00

Golden hash browns topped with two eggs, burger patty, black bean chili, shredded cheddar, chives, & toast

Make Your Move

Make Your Move

$12.00

Two eggs, golden hash browns, your choice of meat & toast

Roasted Veggie Hash

Roasted Veggie Hash

$12.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, onions, garlic, parmesan, & two eggs.

Three Little Piggies

Three Little Piggies

$12.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, two eggs, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomato on croissant, with a side of hash browns

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Build your own breakfast sandwich

From the Griddle

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Battered & fried chicken strips served with two eggs and syrup on the side

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Topped with cinnamon sugar butter, powdered sugar, and crumbled walnuts

Pancakes

Pancakes

$3.00

Build a stack of buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup

Quinoa Pancakes

Quinoa Pancakes

$8.00

Two gluten-free pancakes

Waffle

Waffle

$6.00

Topped with powdered sugar

Omelets & Burritos

Choose one of our special omelets or burritos or build your own!
Bacon Burrito

Bacon Burrito

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, chipotle aioli and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

Bacon Omelet

Bacon Omelet

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, chipotle aioli drizzle. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

Black Bean Burrito

Black Bean Burrito

$12.00

Black beans, red onion, pepper jack, red peppers, salsa verde and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

Black Bean Omelet

$12.00

Black beans, red onion, pepper jack, red peppers, topped with salsa verde. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

Ham Burrito

Ham Burrito

$12.00

Ham, chives, roasted red pepper, cheddar, chipotle aioli and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

Ham Omelet

Ham Omelet

$12.00

Ham, chives, roasted red pepper, cheddar, chipotle aioli drizzle. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

Romesco Burrito

Romesco Burrito

$12.00

Romesco, goat cheese, spinach and red onion and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

Romesco Omelet

Romesco Omelet

$12.00

Goat cheese, spinach, red onion, Romesco drizzle. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

The Baker Burrito

The Baker Burrito

$12.00

Bacon, hash browns, cheddar, sour cream, green onion and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

The Baker Omelet

The Baker Omelet

$12.00

Bacon and hash browns inside, topped with cheddar, sour cream and green onion. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

Spinach & Egg White Omelet

Spinach & Egg White Omelet

$12.00

Egg whites, spinach, tomato, cheddar, red onion, basil buttermilk dressing drizzle. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast

Spinach & Egg White Burrito

$12.00

Egg whites, spinach, tomato, cheddar, red onion, basil buttermilk dressing inside a tortilla. Served with hash browns

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.00

Build Your Own Burrito

$12.00

You Know We Got The Skillz

Lite of My Life Skillet

Lite of My Life Skillet

$12.00

Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, served over hash browns with two eggs

Meat Me in St. Louie Skillet

Meat Me in St. Louie Skillet

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, green & red peppers, white onion, cheddar cheese, served over hash browns with two eggs

Make A Fresh Start

Banana Chocolate Chip

Banana Chocolate Chip

$7.00

Overnight oats topped with banana and chocolate chips. Served hot or cold

Berries & Granola

Berries & Granola

$7.00

Overnight oats topped with granola and fresh berries. Served hot or cold

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$6.00

Overnight oats made with almond milk. Served hot or cold

Power Oats

Power Oats

$7.00

Overnight oats topped with protein powder, chia seeds and peanut butter. Served hot or cold

Walnut-Almond Crunch

Walnut-Almond Crunch

$7.00
YGB

YGB

$6.00

Honey vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, and berries

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Served with cream cheese

Berries

$6.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Homemade cheddar and chive biscuit

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Mixed fruit of cantaloupe, melon, pineapple, grapes

Green Salad

$4.00

With cherry tomatoes, red onion, and basil buttermilk dressing

Ham Steak

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Shredded hash browns

Pork Sausage

$3.00

Real Maple

$2.00

Side of Crispy Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Breakfast

$7.00

Pick three:

Beyond Breakfast

Our sandwiches are served with fries. Gluten-free buns and flatbreads are available.
American Cuban

American Cuban

$12.00

Nathan’s famous hot dog, sliced black forest ham chipotle aioli, mustard, pickles, grilled on hoagie roll. Served with fries.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, jalapeño, chopped red onion, topped with a four-cheese blend on a 12-inch flatbread.

BLTA

BLTA

$12.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, avocado, garlic aioli, toasted on wheat bread. Served with fries.

Caprese Grilled Cheese

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Balsamic reduction, tomato, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, toasted on a ciabatta

Classic Flatbread

Classic Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, topped with a four-cheese blend on a 12-inch flatbread.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$12.00

Hand-battered cod served with tartar sauce, lemon, and fries.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Hand-battered cod, coleslaw, avocado, and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas. Served with a fresh lime and fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Two chicken tenders, Asian coleslaw, kimchi mayo, served on a toasted bun. Served with fries.

Griddle Burger

Griddle Burger

$10.00

All burgers served with two patties, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun, with fries $10

King of Clubs

King of Clubs

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sun- dried tomato mayo, pesto mayo, on toasted white bread. Served with fries.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella. fresh basil and tomato, balsamic reduction

For the Little Pawns

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Served with fries

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Two chicken tenders served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese on country white bread, served with fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with fries

Salads

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, red onion, walnut-almond crunch, and parmesan cheese with Balsamic vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, ham, turkey, tomato, red onion, hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, croutons and house ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, and a side of ranch

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons

Soups

KSD Chili

KSD Chili

$6.00

Made fresh with ground beef and black beans

Impossible Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Made with Impossible meat and black beans

NA Beverages

Bottle of Water (16 oz)

$3.00

Bottled Lemonade

$4.00

Bottled Orange Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fitz Rootbeer

$4.00

Flavored Red Bull

$5.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Iced tea

Iced tea

$3.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Classics

Americano

$3.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00
Classic Latte

Classic Latte

$5.00

Double shot of espresso and steamed milk

Cold Brew

$5.00

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00
Kingside Coffee

Kingside Coffee

$3.00+

Nitro Coffee

$5.00

Cold brew coffee on tap, served in a chilled glass

Single Espresso Shot

$1.50

Lattes

Almond Joy

$6.00

Coconut, chocolate, almond, espresso, steamed half and half

Banana Split

$6.00

Chocolate, banana, strawberry, double espresso, steamed half and half, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle

Monkey Love

$6.00

Chocolate, banana, peanut butter, double espresso, steamed milk

Snickers

$6.00

Chocolate, caramel, peanut butter, double espresso, steamed half and half

Canned Beer

Incarnation IPA

$6.00

Ripple White Ale

$6.00

Cocktails

Apple Cider Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Canella Peach Bellini

$8.00

Cava Champagne (187 ml)

$7.00

Lights Einszwei Zero (N/A)

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Ramona Blood Orange

$8.00

Ramona Grapefruit

$8.00

Top Note Sparkling Grapefruit (N/A)

$5.00

Top Note Sparkling Lemon (N/A)

$5.00
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Breakfast and Lunch

Location

6170 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112

Directions

