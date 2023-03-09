- Home
Amighetti's/Hank's Cheesecakes @ the Top of The Hill 5390 Southwest Avenue
No reviews yet
5390 Southwest Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Day Menu
Amighetti Specials
Amighetti's Special
A St. Louis classic, the Amighetti’s Special Sandwich is prepared on fresh baked bread with sliced ham, roast beef, salami, and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.
Turkey Special
Prepared on fresh baked bread with premium turkey and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.
Loaded Special
Kick up the already mouth watering Amighetti’s Special Sandwich with the addition of turkey! Prepared with freshly sliced ham, roast beef, salami, turkey and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.
Veggie Special
A vegetarian spin on the Amighetti’s Special Sandwich, the Veggie Special features the classic toppings, but with the addition of Mushrooms and Black Olives. Prepared on fresh baked bread with St. Louis style cheese, our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, mushroom, and black olive.
Make Your Own Special
Feeling creative? Create your own Special Sandwich! Pick any two or three meats from ham, roast beef, turkey, and salami. Prepared on fresh baked bread with your choice of meats, St. Louis style cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, and our Signature Special dressing.
Roast Beef Special
Prepared on fresh baked bread with premium roast beef and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.
Ham Special
Prepared on fresh baked bread with premium ham and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.
Salami Special
Prepared on fresh baked bread with premium salami and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.
Al Forno Sandwiches
Little Bit of Italy
Toasted salami on cheese garlic bread with onions & black olives.
Veggie Little Bit of Italy
The best grilled cheese on the planet. Make sure to let us know what veggies you would like!!
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.
Salmon Meatball Sand
Handmade with salmon & spinach in creamy tomato sauce.
Beef N Gravy
Served in house-made gravy.
Chicken Parmigiano
Featuring Amighetti's bread crumbs.
Top of the Hill
Italian Salad Sandwiches
Ital. Chicken Salad
Prepared on Amighetti's bread, with lettuce tomato & onion.
Ital. Egg Salad
Prepared on Amighetti's bread, with lettuce tomato & onion.
Ital. Tuna Salad
Prepared on Amighetti's bread, with lettuce tomato & onion.
Sicilian Veggie
Fresh rosemary spread, fresh spinach, veggies & pepper jack cheese.
Simple Ital. Salad Sandwich
Served on Toasted Cheese garlic Bread
Starters and Apps
Tuscan White Bean Crostini
Beef Toasted Rav
Cheese Toasted Rav
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Cauliflower
Beef & Pork Meatballs. App
Salmon & Spinach Meatballs
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheese Bread
Pizza Bread
Cheese pizza Bread. Add additional topping for an additional fee.
Salads
AMG Special Salad
A creamy Italian chef salad...everything from our legendary sandwich except the bread and pickles. Choose any combination: Turkey, Roast Beef, Salami & Ham
Sicilian Salad
Our simple Italian salad topped with artichoke hearts, olives & tomatoes.
Tuscan Kale Salad
Organic kale, toasted chickpeas, pepperoncini, onion, EVOO & lemon.
Simple Italian Salad
Soups
Side Dishes
Pick Two
Pastas
Beverages
Kid's Menu
Dessert Menu
Dressings/Sauces
Signature Special Sauce (Sandwich)
The Amighetti's Special Sauce you have all known and loved since the beginning!
Creamy Italian Dressing (Salad)
Our Amighetti's Special sauce you have come to know and love and our Vinaigrette Dressing!
Vinaigrette Italian Dressing (Salad)
Our house made Vinaigrette Italian Salad Dressing!
Grocery
Baked Goods
Cleaning & Cooking
Dairy
American Cheese
One pound of sliced American Cheese
Parmesan Cheese
One pound of finely grated Parmesan cheese
Pepper Jack Cheese
One Pound of Sliced Pepper Jack
Provel Shredded
One pound of shredded Honey Creek provel cheese
Provel Sliced
One pound of Honey Creek Provel Cheese
Eggs
One dozen Eggs
Mayo
Mayo available. 12oz, 20oz, or 32ozs avaialable
Milk
Milk available. Whole Milk or skim fat free
Butter
One pound of butter
Special Sauce
signature Special Sauce available. 12, 20 or 32ozs available
Meat & Fish
Chicken Breasts
Chicken Breasts Raw
One pound of fresh boneless skinless chicken breasts
Salmon Meatballs
One pound of salmon and spinach meatballs
Traditional Meatballs
One pound of our hand-made Traditional Beef & Pork Meatballs
Ground Beef
One pound of Hamburger meat
Ham
One pound of Ham
Roast Beef
One pound of Roast Beef
Salami
One pound of Salami
Turkey
One pound of Turkey
Noodles
Cheese Tortellini
One pound of frozen cheese tortellini
Fettuccine Noodles
De Cecco Fettuccine Noodles Available. 1lb or 5lbs
Meat Tortellini
One pound of frozen meat tortellini
Mezzi Rigatoni
De Cecco Mezzi Rigatoni Available. 1lb or 5lbs
Orecchiette Noodles
De Cecco Orecchiette Noodles Available. 1lb or 5lbs
Spaghetti Noodles
De Cecco Spaghetti Noodles Available. 1lb or 5lbs
Produce
Broccoli
One head of broccoli
Brussell Sprouts
One Pound of Brussell Sprouts
Cabbage
Cabbage served per pound
Carrots
One pound of carrots
Cauliflower
One head of cauliflower
Celery
One stalk of celery
Diced Tomatoes
One can of Isabella petite diced tomatoes
Green Pepper
Green peppers available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs
Iceberg Lettuce
1 Head of Lettuce
Kale
One stalk of organic kale
Green Olives
One Jar of Supremo Italiano Green Olives
Lemon
Lemons Available. One, 5lbs Or 10lbs available
Mushrooms
One pound of mushrooms
Pepperoncini
One jar of Olympion Pepperoncini
Pickles
Pickles available in sliced dills or a whole dill pickle
Pimentos
One Can of Dunbars Pimentos
Potato
Potatoes available. One, 5lbs or 10lbs available
Quartered Artichoke Hearts
One can of Supremo Italiano Quartered Artichoke Hearts
Red Onion
Red onions available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs
Red Pepper
Red peppers available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs
Romaine
One Head of romaine lettuce
Sliced Black Olives
One can of Supremo Italiano Sliced Blacked Olives
Tomato
Tomatoes available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs
Yellow Onions
Yellow onions available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs
Spinach
Spinich served in an 8oz bag
Dressing & Sauce
Hank's Retail
Slices - Cheesecakes
Almond Cappuccino - Slice
Amaretto Caramel - Slice
Apple Strudel - Slice
Apricot Almond - Slice
Banana - Slice
Black Forest - Slice
Blueberry - Slice
Caramel Macchiato - Slice
Chocolate Chip - Slice
Chocolate Covered Strawberry - Slice
Chocolate Swirl - Slice
Coconut Lime With Mango Glaze - Slice
Dark Chocolate Raspberry - Slice
Dreamsicle - Slice
Double Chocolate - Slice
Eggnog - Slice
German Chocolate - Slice
Hank's Original - Slice
Hazelnut White Chocolate - Slice
Ibarra Mexican Chocolate - Slice
Irish Cream - Slice
Key lime - Slice
The King - Slice
Mocha Chocolate Chip - Slice
Neopolitan - Slice
Peanut Butter Chocolate - Slice
Praline - Slice
Pumpkin - Slice
Pumpkin Swirl - Slice
Snickers - Slice
Strawberry - Slice
Tiramisu - Slice
Turtle - Slice
White Chocolate - Slice
White Chocolate Raspberry - Slice
Hot Cocoa -slice
Lemon - Slice
Banana Pudding - Slice
Strawberry Shortcake
Turtle Bars
Slices - Cakes
Slice - Sugar Free/Gluten Free
Sugar- Free Original - Slice
Sugar- Free Blueberry - Slice
Sugar- Free Chocolate - Slice
Sugar- Free Lemon - Slice
Sugar- Free Raspberry - Slice
Gluten- Free Turtle - Slice
Chocolate Amaretto Torte - Slice
Cheesecaketo™ Raspberry - Slice
Cheesecaketo™ Original - Slice
Cheesecaketo™ Blueberry - Slice
Gluten Free White Chocolate
Handheld
Miniatures
7in Cheesecakes
7in Blueberry
Loaded with whole blueberries on a Vanilla Wafer crust.
7in Chocolate Chip
An upgrade for the chocolate chip on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.
7in Chocolate Swirl
Marbled dark chocolate and white chocolate on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate.
7in Dark Chocolate Raspberry
7in Double Chocolate
7in Hanks Original
7in Key Lime
7in Peanut Butter Chocolate
7in Pumpkin Swirl (seasonal)
7in Snickers
7in Strawberry
7in Turtle
7in White Chocolate
7in White Chocolate Raspberry
7in Banana
7in Sugar-Free
9in Cheesecakes
9in Hanks Original
Our original light and creamy but still simple classic on a graham cracker crust.
9in Amaretto Caramel
Amaretto, caramel, white chocolate, and toasted almonds on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache design and caramel drizzle.
9in Apple Strudel
Cinnamon and sugar coated Granny Smith apples in a cinnamon, white chocolate cheesecake on a Graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with Apples, Strudel topping (contains pecans), and caramel drizzle.
9in Apricot Almond
Almond cheesecake with apricot puree ribbon on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with Apricot Glaze and toasted Almonds.
9in Almond Cappuccino
Finely ground toasted almonds, white chocolate, cappuccino, and almond extract. on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate swirled with caramel.
9in Baileys® Irish Cream
9in Banana
White Chocolate and over a half pound of Bananas on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with White Chocolate and pecan.
9in Blueberry
Loaded with whole blueberries on a Vanilla Wafer crust.
9in Black Forest
Dark Chocolate, Brandy, with cherry compound on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Brandied Cherries glaze and whipped topping.
9in Caramel Macchiato
Coffee and caramel on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Whipped topping and caramel drizzle.
9in Chocolate Chip
An upgrade for the chocolate chip on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.
9in Chocolate Swirl
Marbled dark chocolate and white chocolate on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate.