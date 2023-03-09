  • Home
Amighetti's/Hank's Cheesecakes @ the Top of The Hill 5390 Southwest Avenue

No reviews yet

5390 Southwest Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63139

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Day Menu

Amighetti Specials

Often imitated but never duplicated, Amighetti’s Specials have been the go-to Italian sandwich for generations. Prepared on fresh baked bread and topped with our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.
Amighetti's Special

$6.49+

A St. Louis classic, the Amighetti’s Special Sandwich is prepared on fresh baked bread with sliced ham, roast beef, salami, and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.

Turkey Special

$6.49+

Prepared on fresh baked bread with premium turkey and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.

Loaded Special

$6.99+

Kick up the already mouth watering Amighetti’s Special Sandwich with the addition of turkey! Prepared with freshly sliced ham, roast beef, salami, turkey and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.

Veggie Special

$6.49+

A vegetarian spin on the Amighetti’s Special Sandwich, the Veggie Special features the classic toppings, but with the addition of Mushrooms and Black Olives. Prepared on fresh baked bread with St. Louis style cheese, our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, mushroom, and black olive.

Make Your Own Special

$6.99+

Feeling creative? Create your own Special Sandwich! Pick any two or three meats from ham, roast beef, turkey, and salami. Prepared on fresh baked bread with your choice of meats, St. Louis style cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, pepperoncini, and our Signature Special dressing.

Roast Beef Special

$6.99+

Prepared on fresh baked bread with premium roast beef and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.

Ham Special

$6.49+

Prepared on fresh baked bread with premium ham and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.

Salami Special

$6.49+

Prepared on fresh baked bread with premium salami and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.

Al Forno Sandwiches

"From the Oven" on Amighetti's bread
Little Bit of Italy

$6.99+

Toasted salami on cheese garlic bread with onions & black olives.

Veggie Little Bit of Italy

$6.99+

The best grilled cheese on the planet. Make sure to let us know what veggies you would like!!

Meatball Sandwich

$6.99+

Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.

Salmon Meatball Sand

$6.99+

Handmade with salmon & spinach in creamy tomato sauce.

Beef N Gravy

$6.99+

Served in house-made gravy.

Chicken Parmigiano

$6.99+

Featuring Amighetti's bread crumbs.

Top of the Hill

$6.99+

Italian Salad Sandwiches

Ital. Chicken Salad

$6.49+

Prepared on Amighetti's bread, with lettuce tomato & onion.

Ital. Egg Salad

$6.49+Out of stock

Prepared on Amighetti's bread, with lettuce tomato & onion.

Ital. Tuna Salad

$6.49+

Prepared on Amighetti's bread, with lettuce tomato & onion.

Sicilian Veggie

Sicilian Veggie

$6.49+

Fresh rosemary spread, fresh spinach, veggies & pepper jack cheese.

Simple Ital. Salad Sandwich

$6.49+

Served on Toasted Cheese garlic Bread

Starters and Apps

Tuscan White Bean Crostini

Tuscan White Bean Crostini

$5.49
Beef Toasted Rav

$6.99
Cheese Toasted Rav

$6.99
Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$5.99
Roasted Cauliflower

$5.99
Beef & Pork Meatballs. App

$5.99
Salmon & Spinach Meatballs

$5.99
Garlic Bread

$3.79
Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.99
Pizza Bread

$5.49

Cheese pizza Bread. Add additional topping for an additional fee.

Salads

AMG Special Salad

$6.99+

A creamy Italian chef salad...everything from our legendary sandwich except the bread and pickles. Choose any combination: Turkey, Roast Beef, Salami & Ham

Sicilian Salad

$6.29+

Our simple Italian salad topped with artichoke hearts, olives & tomatoes.

Tuscan Kale Salad

$7.29+

Organic kale, toasted chickpeas, pepperoncini, onion, EVOO & lemon.

Simple Italian Salad

$4.29

Soups

Ribollita - CUP

$3.49

Hearty vegetable.

Ribollita - BOWL

$5.29

Hearty vegetable.

Pappa al Pomodoro - CUP

$3.49

Hearty tomato basil.

Pappa al Pomodoro - BOWL

$5.29

Hearty tomato basil.

Minestrone - CUP

$3.49

Minestrone - BOWL

$5.29

Side Dishes

Chips

$1.25
Simple Italian Salad

$4.29
Pasta Salad

$2.19
Potato Salad

$2.19
Cole Slaw

$2.19

PINT Pasta Salad

$4.99

PINT Potato Salad

$4.99

PINT Cole Slaw

$4.99

Big Pickle

$1.99Out of stock

Fazio's Long Baguette

$3.99

Pick Two

PICK 2

$11.49

Pastas

Lasagna

$6.99+
Mostaccioli w/ Meat Sauce

$7.29+

Pasta con Broccoli

$6.99+
Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$5.99+
Tortellini Alfredo w/ Peas

$7.49+
Baked Spaghetti

$6.49+
Spaghetti Amighetti

$6.29+

Chicken Parmigiano

$7.49+

Served over penne.

Tortellini w/ Marinara

$7.29+

Beverages

Regular Fountain

$1.99

Large Fountain

$2.49
FITZ

$2.49

Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Cream, Diet Cream, Peach, Black Cherry, Orange, Ginger Ale

Pellegrino

$2.49
Bottled Water

$1.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$5.29

Kid's Salami & Cheese

$5.29

Kid's Turkey & Cheese

$5.29

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Buttered Spaghetti

$5.29

Cavatelli w/ White Sauce

$5.29

Kids Spaghetti w/ Red Sauce

$5.29

Dessert Menu

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$2.49
Pistachio Cannoli

$2.49
Orange Cannoli

$2.49Out of stock
Amaretto Brownie

$2.49
Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49
Nutella Toast

$2.49

Dressings/Sauces

Signature Special Sauce (Sandwich)

$4.99

The Amighetti's Special Sauce you have all known and loved since the beginning!

Creamy Italian Dressing (Salad)

$4.99

Our Amighetti's Special sauce you have come to know and love and our Vinaigrette Dressing!

Vinaigrette Italian Dressing (Salad)

$4.99

Our house made Vinaigrette Italian Salad Dressing!

Grocery

Baked Goods

One can of Full-Red tomato Paste

Rosemary Bread Round

$6.99+

Sea Salt Bread Round

$6.99+

Sesame Seed Bread

$6.99+

Whole Wheat Flour

$8.49

Nutella Toast

$1.89

Bread Of The Day

$2.99+

Bread Flour 5lb

$7.99

Gluten Free Bread Loaf

$3.50

Amighetti's Long Baguette

$4.99

Fazio's Long Baguette

$3.99

Cleaning & Cooking

Bleach

$4.19

One gallon of Majestic Bleach

Fantastico

$21.99

One Fantatico multipurpose cleaner & deodorizer.

Hand Sanitzier

$15.00

Foil Sheets

$16.99

Vinegar

$3.99

Dairy

American Cheese

$5.49

One pound of sliced American Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

$12.99

One pound of finely grated Parmesan cheese

Pepper Jack Cheese

$6.29

One Pound of Sliced Pepper Jack

Provel Shredded

$6.69

One pound of shredded Honey Creek provel cheese

Provel Sliced

$6.49

One pound of Honey Creek Provel Cheese

Eggs

$3.99

One dozen Eggs

Mayo

$0.00+

Mayo available. 12oz, 20oz, or 32ozs avaialable

Milk

$4.19+

Milk available. Whole Milk or skim fat free

Butter

$4.39

One pound of butter

Special Sauce

$3.49+

signature Special Sauce available. 12, 20 or 32ozs available

Meat & Fish

Chicken Breasts

$8.49

Chicken Breasts Raw

$4.99

One pound of fresh boneless skinless chicken breasts

Salmon Meatballs

$12.99

One pound of salmon and spinach meatballs

Traditional Meatballs

$12.99

One pound of our hand-made Traditional Beef & Pork Meatballs

Ground Beef

$9.79

One pound of Hamburger meat

Ham

$8.49

One pound of Ham

Roast Beef

$16.99

One pound of Roast Beef

Salami

$9.79

One pound of Salami

Turkey

$8.49

One pound of Turkey

Noodles

Cheese Tortellini

$9.29+

One pound of frozen cheese tortellini

Fettuccine Noodles

$3.99+

De Cecco Fettuccine Noodles Available. 1lb or 5lbs

Meat Tortellini

$9.49+

One pound of frozen meat tortellini

Mezzi Rigatoni

$3.99+

De Cecco Mezzi Rigatoni Available. 1lb or 5lbs

Orecchiette Noodles

$3.99+

De Cecco Orecchiette Noodles Available. 1lb or 5lbs

Spaghetti Noodles

$3.99+

De Cecco Spaghetti Noodles Available. 1lb or 5lbs

Produce

Broccoli

$2.99

One head of broccoli

Brussell Sprouts

$2.79

One Pound of Brussell Sprouts

Cabbage

$0.89

Cabbage served per pound

Carrots

$0.95

One pound of carrots

Cauliflower

$3.99

One head of cauliflower

Celery

$2.29

One stalk of celery

Diced Tomatoes

$8.99

One can of Isabella petite diced tomatoes

Green Pepper

$1.79+

Green peppers available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs

Iceberg Lettuce

$2.19

1 Head of Lettuce

Kale

$3.99

One stalk of organic kale

Green Olives

$21.99

One Jar of Supremo Italiano Green Olives

Lemon

$1.19+

Lemons Available. One, 5lbs Or 10lbs available

Mushrooms

One pound of mushrooms

Pepperoncini

$14.99

One jar of Olympion Pepperoncini

Pickles

$0.00+

Pickles available in sliced dills or a whole dill pickle

Pimentos

$6.99

One Can of Dunbars Pimentos

Potato

$1.19+

Potatoes available. One, 5lbs or 10lbs available

Quartered Artichoke Hearts

Quartered Artichoke Hearts

$24.99

One can of Supremo Italiano Quartered Artichoke Hearts

Red Onion

$0.89+

Red onions available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs

Red Pepper

$2.19+

Red peppers available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs

Romaine

$2.79

One Head of romaine lettuce

Sliced Black Olives

$11.99

One can of Supremo Italiano Sliced Blacked Olives

Tomato

$1.50+

Tomatoes available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs

Yellow Onions

$0.89+

Yellow onions available. One, 5lbs, or 10lbs

Spinach

$3.99

Spinich served in an 8oz bag

Dressing & Sauce

Italian Vinaigrette

$3.99+

Tomato Paste

$9.99

Tomato Puree

$8.99

Mustard

Olive Oil

$25.99

Amighetti’s Special Dressing Bottle

$4.99

Amighetti’s Classic Vinaigrette Bottle

$4.99

Amighetti’s Special Salad Dressing Bottle

$4.99

Hank's Retail

Slices - Cheesecakes

Almond Cappuccino - Slice

$5.99

Amaretto Caramel - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Apple Strudel - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Apricot Almond - Slice

$5.99

Banana - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Black Forest - Slice

$5.99

Blueberry - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Caramel Macchiato - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Strawberry - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Swirl - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Coconut Lime With Mango Glaze - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Raspberry - Slice

$5.99

Dreamsicle - Slice

$5.99

Double Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

Eggnog - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

German Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

Hank's Original - Slice

$5.69

Hazelnut White Chocolate - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Ibarra Mexican Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

Irish Cream - Slice

$5.99

Key lime - Slice

$5.99

The King - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Mocha Chocolate Chip - Slice

$5.99

Neopolitan - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate - Slice

$5.99

Praline - Slice

$5.99

Pumpkin - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Swirl - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Snickers - Slice

$5.99

Strawberry - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Tiramisu - Slice

$6.49

Turtle - Slice

$5.99

White Chocolate - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry - Slice

$5.99

Lemon - Slice

$5.99

Hot Cocoa -slice

$5.99

Lemon - Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding - Slice

$6.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.49Out of stock

Turtle Bars

$3.99Out of stock

Slices - Cakes

Carrot Cake - Slice

$6.99

Chocolate Cake - Slice

$6.99Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Slice - Sugar Free/Gluten Free

Sugar- Free Original - Slice

$6.49Out of stock

Sugar- Free Blueberry - Slice

$6.79Out of stock

Sugar- Free Chocolate - Slice

$6.79Out of stock

Sugar- Free Lemon - Slice

$6.79Out of stock

Sugar- Free Raspberry - Slice

$6.79Out of stock

Gluten- Free Turtle - Slice

$6.79Out of stock

Chocolate Amaretto Torte - Slice

$6.99Out of stock

Cheesecaketo™ Raspberry - Slice

$6.99Out of stock

Cheesecaketo™ Original - Slice

$6.99Out of stock

Cheesecaketo™ Blueberry - Slice

$6.99Out of stock

Gluten Free White Chocolate

$6.79Out of stock

Handheld

Angel Wings

$6.99Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Bars

$3.99Out of stock

Single layer Chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache.

Miniatures

Baker's Choice Dozen Miniatures

$12.99

One Dozen miniatures that our staff carefully select the perfect variety.

Baker's Choice 4 Pack

$4.99

12 Pk Miniatures - Pick Your Flavors

$14.99Out of stock

4 Pk Miniatures - Pick Your Flavors

$6.99Out of stock

Individual

$1.50Out of stock

7in Cheesecakes

7in Blueberry

$27.99Out of stock

Loaded with whole blueberries on a Vanilla Wafer crust.

7in Chocolate Chip

$27.99Out of stock

An upgrade for the chocolate chip on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.

7in Chocolate Swirl

$27.99Out of stock

Marbled dark chocolate and white chocolate on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate.

7in Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$27.99Out of stock

7in Double Chocolate

$27.99

7in Hanks Original

$24.99

7in Key Lime

$27.99

7in Peanut Butter Chocolate

$27.99Out of stock

7in Pumpkin Swirl (seasonal)

$27.99Out of stock

7in Snickers

$27.99

7in Strawberry

$27.99Out of stock

7in Turtle

$27.99Out of stock

7in White Chocolate

$27.99Out of stock

7in White Chocolate Raspberry

$27.99

7in Banana

$27.99Out of stock

7in Sugar-Free

7in Sugar Free Original

$27.99Out of stock

7in Sugar Free Blueberry

$27.99Out of stock

7in Sugar Free Chocolate

$27.99Out of stock

7in Sugar Free Lemon

$27.99Out of stock

7in Sugar Free Raspberry

$27.99Out of stock

9in Cheesecakes

9in Hanks Original

$38.99

Our original light and creamy but still simple classic on a graham cracker crust.

9in Amaretto Caramel

$42.99Out of stock

Amaretto, caramel, white chocolate, and toasted almonds on a chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate Ganache design and caramel drizzle.

9in Apple Strudel

$42.99Out of stock

Cinnamon and sugar coated Granny Smith apples in a cinnamon, white chocolate cheesecake on a Graham Cracker crust. Artfully topped with Apples, Strudel topping (contains pecans), and caramel drizzle.

9in Apricot Almond

$42.99

Almond cheesecake with apricot puree ribbon on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with Apricot Glaze and toasted Almonds.

9in Almond Cappuccino

$42.99

Finely ground toasted almonds, white chocolate, cappuccino, and almond extract. on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate swirled with caramel.

9in Baileys® Irish Cream

$42.99

9in Banana

$42.99Out of stock

White Chocolate and over a half pound of Bananas on a Vanilla Wafer crust. Artfully topped with White Chocolate and pecan.

9in Blueberry

$42.99Out of stock

Loaded with whole blueberries on a Vanilla Wafer crust.

9in Black Forest

$42.99

Dark Chocolate, Brandy, with cherry compound on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Brandied Cherries glaze and whipped topping.

9in Caramel Macchiato

$42.99Out of stock

Coffee and caramel on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Whipped topping and caramel drizzle.

9in Chocolate Chip

$42.99Out of stock

An upgrade for the chocolate chip on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate paw border.

9in Chocolate Swirl

$42.99Out of stock

Marbled dark chocolate and white chocolate on a Chocolate cookie crust. Artfully topped with Chocolate.