Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama's On The Hill 2132 Edwards St

review star

No reviews yet

2132 Edwards St

Saint Louis, MO 63110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Club Soda

$1.99

Coffee - decaf

$3.99

Coffee - regular

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Espresso

$4.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Italian Soda - Peach

$5.99

Italian Soda - Rasberry

$5.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Mountain Dew

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

San Pellagrino

$6.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Water

Choc Milk

$4.99

Milk

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Appetizers

Antipasto

$18.99

Baked Meatballs

$9.99+

Mama's house-made meatballs served in marinara sauce then topped & baked with provel & mozzarella cheese. Served with fresh baked Italian toast points.

Bruschetta

$11.99

Fresh baked crostinis from The Hill topped with black olives, diced tomatoes, bell peppers & garlic. Topped with asiago cheese.

Calamari

$14.99

Sliced squid lightly breaded & fried then tossed in our lemon pepper seasoning & served with marinara sauce.

Eggplant Melanzane

$12.99

Sliced eggplant lightly breaded and sauteed until golden brown. Topped with marinara sauce & provel cheese then baked in the oven.

Escargot

$13.99

Served in our house-made pesto, butter & garlic sauce accompanied with fresh baked toast points.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Fresh baked Italian bread brushed with olive oil & chopped garlic then topped & baked with provel cheese.

Mama's Combo Platter

$18.99

A sampling of toasted ravioli, calamari & salsiccia stuffed mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce.

Provel Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Breaded in Mama's own specially prepared crumbs and deep fried until golden brown. Served with Mama's marinara sauce.

Salsiccia Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

Hand-selected mushrooms stuffed with salsiccia, peppers, onions, provel cheese & Italian breadcrumbs. Topped & baked with our house-made asiago cream sauce.

Stuffed French Loaf

$16.99
Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$10.99

Handmade meat or cheese filled ravioli lightly breaded then deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with Mama's marinara sauce.

Insalata & Zupa

Fresh mixed greens, pimentos, green onions, provel & parmesan cheese tossed in Mama's balsamic vinaigrette.

Mama's House Salad

$5.99+

Classic Caesar

$8.99+

Hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade croutons & caesar dressing then topped with asiago & shaved parmesan cheese.

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Slices of fresh tomatoes over a bed of mixed greens topped with fresh mozzarella, red onion & basil. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Mama's Minestrone Soup

$7.99

Seasonal Soup Du Jour

$10.99

Shrimp Bisque

$12.99

Mama's House Salad - With Pasta

$4.99

Salad Dressing - 1 Bottle

$5.00

Salad Dressing - 2 Bottles

$8.00

Pasta

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$20.99

Layers of lasagna noodles, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, four varieties of cheese and marinara sauce. Baked in the oven until melted to perfection.

Beef Ravioli

$16.99

Beef filled ravioli noodles topped with marinara sauce and baked in the oven with provel cheese atop.

Cannelloni

$17.99

Tubular noodles filled with a beef, veal and pork combination. Topped with marinara, parmesan cream sauce and melted provel cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed in our house made garlic parmesan cream sauce.

Linguine Diavolo

$26.99

Linguine noodles served with mussels, clams, shrimp and scallops. Prepared in our spicy marinara sauce.

Linguine Gamberetto

$23.99

Linguine noodles served with jumbo shrimp, fresh spinach, basil and squeezed lemon in a light white wine sauce.

Linguine With Clams & Mussels

$22.99

Linguine noodles served with sauteed clams and mussels in the shell and prepared in a light white wine garlic sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$20.99

Tender ravioli noodles filled with lobster, scallops and shrimp. Prepared in a rich lobster and crab cream sauce and topped with baby shrimp.

Manicotti

$15.99

Tubes of pasta stuffed with a blend of Italian cheeses and seasonings, parmesan cream sauce and a dollop of Mama's marinara sauce. Topped with provel cheese and baked in the oven.

Pasta Con Broccoli

$16.99

Cavatelli noodles, fresh broccoli crowns and mushrooms in a creamy parmesan cream sauce with a dollop of marinara sauce.

Penne Ala Vodka

$18.99

Penne pasta prepared in our house made vodka sauce with fresh peas, minced onions, salt red pepper flakes and, of course, vodka.

Penne Arrabiata

Penne Arrabiata

$20.99

Penne Pasta prepared in our spicy marinara sauce with fresh ground salsiccia, pancetta, mushrooms and a bell pepper blend.

Penne Carbonara

$18.99

Penne pasta with sliced fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and pancetta tossed in our rich garlic cream sauce.

Penne Primavera

$18.99

Penne Pasta combined with seasonal vegetables and prepared in a light oil, butter, pesto and garlic sauce.

Rabbit Bolognese

Rabbit Bolognese

$24.99

Roasted rabbit sauteed with fresh red onion and spinach in a veal tomato broth served with pappardelle noodles.

Roasted Red Pepper Ravioli

$18.99

Ravioli noodles stuffed with a blend of cheeses prepared in our house made roasted red pepper cream sauce with fresh sauteed red onions and spinach.

Seafood Linguine

Seafood Linguine

$26.99

Sea scallops and jumbo shrimp sauteed and served over a bed of linguine noodles. Prepared in our house made lobster and crab cream sauce.

Spaghetti

$14.99

Freshly cooked imported spaghetti topped with Mama's marinara sauce. Served with fresh grated parmesan cheese.

Tortellini Ala Papa

$18.99

Meat filled tortellini noodles, fresh peas and prosciutto in a garlic parmesan cream sauce.

Entrees

Azzo's Mahi

$32.99

Fresh Mahi pan seared with flour and cajun seasoning over a bed of linguine. Topped with red onions, sun dried tomatoes, flash-fried spinach and a sherry cream sauce. *No additional side dish

Bistecca Di Kieto

$32.99+

Charbroiled to your liking & topped with our house steak butter.

Bistecca Di Modiga

$36.99+

Cut of your choice rolled in seasoned bread crumbs, charbroiled then topped with provel cheese, prosciutto, sauteed mushrooms & our house white wine sauce.

Bistecca Di Surf & Turf

$40.99+

Charbroiled to your liking & accompanied with fresh prawns & scallops. Topped with our house white wine lemon sauce.

Gamberoni Scampi

$29.99

Gino's Scallops

$29.99

Pan seared scallops served over pappardelle with fresh basil, shallots & sliced mushrooms in a garlic white wine sauce.

Melanzana Parmigiana

$21.99

Pollo Artichoke

$22.99

Medallions of chicken sauteed with artichoke hearts in a white wine lemon butter sauce.

Pollo Caprese

$24.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, red onion, sliced tomatoes and basil. Served over fresh vegetables and drizzled with balsamic glaze. *No additional side dish

Pollo Laurena

$24.99

Medallions of chicken sauteed in a white wine garlic sauce served with squash, zucchini and fresh tomato medley topped with asiago cheese.

Pollo Marsala

Pollo Marsala

$22.99

Our house made sweet marsala wine sauce compliments sauteed chicken medallions, shallots and mushrooms.

Pollo Modiga

$26.99

Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with sauteed bacon and mushrooms in a creamy white wine lemon butter sauce.

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.99

Tender boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and melted provel cheese.

Pollo Piccata

$24.99

Sauteed chicken breast in a white wine lemon butter garlic sauce topped with capers.

Pollo Saltimbocca

$24.99

Medallions of chicken sauteed in a sage white wine mushroom sauce, topped with provel cheese and prosciutto.

Pollo Spedini

$24.99

A rolled and pan roasted boneless chicken breast stuffed with pancetta, diced tomatoes, green onion, provel cheese and Italian seasonings. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and a white wine lemon butter sauce over a bed of linguine noodles. *No additional side dish

Salmon Valentino

$27.99

Sole Bianco

$22.99

A sole filet topped with provel cheese, broccoli florets and sliced mushrooms. Baked in the oven & topped with a light white wine lemon butter sauce.

Vitello Artichoke

$24.99

Thin slices of veal sauteed with artichoke hearts in a white wine lemon butter sauce.

Vitello Gabriella

$26.99

Lightly breaded slices of veal topped with diced tomatoes, black olives, garlic & basil. Served over a bed of spaghetti noodles and topped with our house made garlic cream sauce. Named after Mama's youngest daughters. *No additional side dish

Vitello Marsala

Vitello Marsala

$26.99

Thin slices of tender veal prepared with fresh shallots, sauteed mushrooms and topped with our sweet marsala wine sauce.

Vitello Parmigiana

$27.99

Lightly breaded tender slices of veal topped with marinara sauce and provel cheese then baked in the oven until golden brown.

Vitello Piccata

$26.99

Medallions of thinly sliced veal pan seared in a light white wine lemon butter sauce topped with capers.

Vitello Saltimbocca

$27.99

Tender slices of veal sauteed in a sage white wine mushroom sauce, topped with provel and prosciutto.

Pizza

Create Your Own

$13.99+

Fresh Veggie

$16.99+

Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes & onions.

Grilled Chicken Balsamic

$16.99+

Garlic infused olive oil topped with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers & a drizzle of balsamic.

King Meat of The Hill

$16.99+

Double-loaded for the meat lovers - salsiccia, ground beef, bacon & pepperoni.

Mama's Own

$16.99+

Salsiccia, pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms & onions.

Margarita

$16.99+

House-made tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced tomatoes & basil.

Papa's Own

$16.99+

Salsiccia, tomatoes, basil, onions & mushrooms.

Children's Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$10.99

Kids Fettuccine

$10.99

Kids Homemade Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.99

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.99

Dessert

Spumoni Ice Cream

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99
Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Limoncello Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Tony's Cookies

$1.99

Tony's Specialty Desserts

$7.99

Kids spumoni

Kid vanilla

Sides a la carte

French Fries Side

$4.99

Meatballs (2) Side

$6.50

Meatsauce Side

$4.99

Pasta Side

$6.99

Salsiccia (2) Side

$6.50

Vegetable Side

$6.99

Red Wine - Glass

GL Ryder Estate Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Hess Shirtail Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GL Tiziano Chianti

$10.00

GL Villa Puccini Sangiovese

$11.00

GL Aia Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan

$11.00

GL La Fiera Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$10.00

GL Tilia Malbec

$10.00

GL Chiaril Amabile Lambrusco

$10.00

GL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.50

GL House Pinot Noir

$8.50

GL House Merlot

$8.50

White Wine - Glass

GL Riff Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Palazzone Orvieto

$10.00

GL Koha Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Shooting Star Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Roku Riesling

$9.00

GL Rose Of The Day (rotating)

$10.00

GL Mirabello Prosecco

$11.00

GL House Pinot Grigio

$8.50

GL House Chardonnay

$8.50

GL Moscato

$8.50

Domestics

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Select

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Michelob Golden Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

4 Hands City Wide

$7.00

UCBC Zwickel

$7.00

UCBC STLIPA

$7.00

Schlafly Pale Ale

$6.00

Schlafly Hefeweizen

$6.00

Imports

Peroni

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

Menebrea

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

SC Venetian Spritz

$12.50

SC Negroni Sbagliato

$13.00

SC Espresso Martini

$12.50

SC The Hill Lemonade

$12.00

SC Manhattan

$12.50

SC The Gibson Martini

$12.50

SC The Godfather

$12.00

SC Italian Margarita

$13.00

SC Old Fashioned

$12.50

SC Cran-Maretto Baci

$13.00

SC Boulevardier

$13.00

SC Tuscan Mule

$11.50

SC Rob Roy

$12.00

SC Red Sangria

$13.50+

SC Peach Sangria

$13.50+

Red Wine - Bottles

BT Ryder Estate Pinot Noir

$38.00

BT Hess Shirtail Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BT Tiziano Chianti

$38.00

BT Villa Puccini Sangiovese

$42.00

BT Aia Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan

$42.00

BT La Fiera Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$38.00

BT Tilia Malbec

$38.00

BT Chiaril Amabile Lambrusco

$38.00

BTO Elena Walch Prendo Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTO Speri La Roverina Valpolicella

$50.00

BTO Vietti Tre Vigne Barbera D'Asti

$58.00

BTO Ruffino Chianti Classico Riserva Ducale

$68.00

Vajra Albe Barolo

$72.00

Corkage Fee

$16.00

White Wine - Bottles

BT Riff Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BT Palazzone Orvieto

$38.00

BT Koha Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BT Shooting Star Chardonnay

$38.00

BT Roku Riesling

$34.00

BT Rose Of The Day

$38.00

BT Mirabello Prosecco

$42.00

BTO Scaia Bianco

$46.00

BTO Massone Gavi

$46.00

BTO Baudana Dragon Langhe Bianco

$48.00

Corkage Fee

$16.00

Cocktails A-Z

Martini - Vodka

$10.00

Martini - Gin

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Lemondrop

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Margarita

$11.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Long Island - Well

$16.00

Long Island - Top Shelf

$22.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Gimlet

$11.00

Collins

$12.00

Gibson Martini

$12.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$26.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.50

Bushmills

$11.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Peach

$14.00

Fireball

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Jameson

$12.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$18.00

Jim Beam

$10.50

Makers Mark

$12.50

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.50

WhistlePig Rye 10yr

$19.50

WhistlePig Rye 6yr

$13.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.50

Vodka

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Wheatley

$11.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$9.50

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

B&B

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Benedictine D.O.M

$12.00

Campari

$13.00

Chambord

$13.00

Cointreau

$12.00

DIsaronno

$12.00

Dows Port

$14.00

Drambuie

$12.00

E&J Brandy

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.50

Galliano

$14.00

Godiva

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Grappa

$15.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Limoncello

$12.50

Midori

$12.00

Paul Masson Brandy

$12.00

Rumchata

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Tuaca

$12.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars White Label

$12.00

Glenfeddich 12yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$52.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Macallan 12yr

$14.50

House scotch

$9.50

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.50

Malibu

$10.50

Myers

$11.50

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Tequila

Azteca Azul

$11.00

Cabo Wabo

$12.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Clase Azul

$100.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Gin

Beefeater

$12.50

Bombay

$12.50

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2132 Edwards St, Saint Louis, MO 63110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock Star Tacos at the Gaslight
orange starNo Reviews
4916 Shaw Ave St Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Milo's Bocce Garden
orange starNo Reviews
5201 Wilson St. Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Zia's "on The Hill"
orange starNo Reviews
5256 WilsonAve Saint Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria da Gloria
orange star5.0 • 19
2024 Marconi Ave St. Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext
Nixta
orange starNo Reviews
1621 Tower Grove Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Olio
orange starNo Reviews
1634 Tower Grove Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston