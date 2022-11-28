- Home
- /
- Saint Louis
- /
- Mama's On The Hill - 2132 Edwards St
Mama's On The Hill 2132 Edwards St
No reviews yet
2132 Edwards St
Saint Louis, MO 63110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soft Drinks
Club Soda
Coffee - decaf
Coffee - regular
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Espresso
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Italian Soda - Peach
Italian Soda - Rasberry
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Root Beer
San Pellagrino
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Water
Choc Milk
Milk
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Appetizers
Antipasto
Baked Meatballs
Mama's house-made meatballs served in marinara sauce then topped & baked with provel & mozzarella cheese. Served with fresh baked Italian toast points.
Bruschetta
Fresh baked crostinis from The Hill topped with black olives, diced tomatoes, bell peppers & garlic. Topped with asiago cheese.
Calamari
Sliced squid lightly breaded & fried then tossed in our lemon pepper seasoning & served with marinara sauce.
Eggplant Melanzane
Sliced eggplant lightly breaded and sauteed until golden brown. Topped with marinara sauce & provel cheese then baked in the oven.
Escargot
Served in our house-made pesto, butter & garlic sauce accompanied with fresh baked toast points.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh baked Italian bread brushed with olive oil & chopped garlic then topped & baked with provel cheese.
Mama's Combo Platter
A sampling of toasted ravioli, calamari & salsiccia stuffed mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce.
Provel Cheese Sticks
Breaded in Mama's own specially prepared crumbs and deep fried until golden brown. Served with Mama's marinara sauce.
Salsiccia Stuffed Mushrooms
Hand-selected mushrooms stuffed with salsiccia, peppers, onions, provel cheese & Italian breadcrumbs. Topped & baked with our house-made asiago cream sauce.
Stuffed French Loaf
Toasted Ravioli
Handmade meat or cheese filled ravioli lightly breaded then deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with Mama's marinara sauce.
Insalata & Zupa
Mama's House Salad
Classic Caesar
Hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade croutons & caesar dressing then topped with asiago & shaved parmesan cheese.
Caprese Salad
Slices of fresh tomatoes over a bed of mixed greens topped with fresh mozzarella, red onion & basil. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Mama's Minestrone Soup
Seasonal Soup Du Jour
Shrimp Bisque
Mama's House Salad - With Pasta
Salad Dressing - 1 Bottle
Salad Dressing - 2 Bottles
Pasta
Baked Lasagna
Layers of lasagna noodles, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, four varieties of cheese and marinara sauce. Baked in the oven until melted to perfection.
Beef Ravioli
Beef filled ravioli noodles topped with marinara sauce and baked in the oven with provel cheese atop.
Cannelloni
Tubular noodles filled with a beef, veal and pork combination. Topped with marinara, parmesan cream sauce and melted provel cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our house made garlic parmesan cream sauce.
Linguine Diavolo
Linguine noodles served with mussels, clams, shrimp and scallops. Prepared in our spicy marinara sauce.
Linguine Gamberetto
Linguine noodles served with jumbo shrimp, fresh spinach, basil and squeezed lemon in a light white wine sauce.
Linguine With Clams & Mussels
Linguine noodles served with sauteed clams and mussels in the shell and prepared in a light white wine garlic sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Tender ravioli noodles filled with lobster, scallops and shrimp. Prepared in a rich lobster and crab cream sauce and topped with baby shrimp.
Manicotti
Tubes of pasta stuffed with a blend of Italian cheeses and seasonings, parmesan cream sauce and a dollop of Mama's marinara sauce. Topped with provel cheese and baked in the oven.
Pasta Con Broccoli
Cavatelli noodles, fresh broccoli crowns and mushrooms in a creamy parmesan cream sauce with a dollop of marinara sauce.
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne pasta prepared in our house made vodka sauce with fresh peas, minced onions, salt red pepper flakes and, of course, vodka.
Penne Arrabiata
Penne Pasta prepared in our spicy marinara sauce with fresh ground salsiccia, pancetta, mushrooms and a bell pepper blend.
Penne Carbonara
Penne pasta with sliced fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and pancetta tossed in our rich garlic cream sauce.
Penne Primavera
Penne Pasta combined with seasonal vegetables and prepared in a light oil, butter, pesto and garlic sauce.
Rabbit Bolognese
Roasted rabbit sauteed with fresh red onion and spinach in a veal tomato broth served with pappardelle noodles.
Roasted Red Pepper Ravioli
Ravioli noodles stuffed with a blend of cheeses prepared in our house made roasted red pepper cream sauce with fresh sauteed red onions and spinach.
Seafood Linguine
Sea scallops and jumbo shrimp sauteed and served over a bed of linguine noodles. Prepared in our house made lobster and crab cream sauce.
Spaghetti
Freshly cooked imported spaghetti topped with Mama's marinara sauce. Served with fresh grated parmesan cheese.
Tortellini Ala Papa
Meat filled tortellini noodles, fresh peas and prosciutto in a garlic parmesan cream sauce.
Entrees
Azzo's Mahi
Fresh Mahi pan seared with flour and cajun seasoning over a bed of linguine. Topped with red onions, sun dried tomatoes, flash-fried spinach and a sherry cream sauce. *No additional side dish
Bistecca Di Kieto
Charbroiled to your liking & topped with our house steak butter.
Bistecca Di Modiga
Cut of your choice rolled in seasoned bread crumbs, charbroiled then topped with provel cheese, prosciutto, sauteed mushrooms & our house white wine sauce.
Bistecca Di Surf & Turf
Charbroiled to your liking & accompanied with fresh prawns & scallops. Topped with our house white wine lemon sauce.
Gamberoni Scampi
Gino's Scallops
Pan seared scallops served over pappardelle with fresh basil, shallots & sliced mushrooms in a garlic white wine sauce.
Melanzana Parmigiana
Pollo Artichoke
Medallions of chicken sauteed with artichoke hearts in a white wine lemon butter sauce.
Pollo Caprese
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, red onion, sliced tomatoes and basil. Served over fresh vegetables and drizzled with balsamic glaze. *No additional side dish
Pollo Laurena
Medallions of chicken sauteed in a white wine garlic sauce served with squash, zucchini and fresh tomato medley topped with asiago cheese.
Pollo Marsala
Our house made sweet marsala wine sauce compliments sauteed chicken medallions, shallots and mushrooms.
Pollo Modiga
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with sauteed bacon and mushrooms in a creamy white wine lemon butter sauce.
Pollo Parmigiana
Tender boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and melted provel cheese.
Pollo Piccata
Sauteed chicken breast in a white wine lemon butter garlic sauce topped with capers.
Pollo Saltimbocca
Medallions of chicken sauteed in a sage white wine mushroom sauce, topped with provel cheese and prosciutto.
Pollo Spedini
A rolled and pan roasted boneless chicken breast stuffed with pancetta, diced tomatoes, green onion, provel cheese and Italian seasonings. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and a white wine lemon butter sauce over a bed of linguine noodles. *No additional side dish
Salmon Valentino
Sole Bianco
A sole filet topped with provel cheese, broccoli florets and sliced mushrooms. Baked in the oven & topped with a light white wine lemon butter sauce.
Vitello Artichoke
Thin slices of veal sauteed with artichoke hearts in a white wine lemon butter sauce.
Vitello Gabriella
Lightly breaded slices of veal topped with diced tomatoes, black olives, garlic & basil. Served over a bed of spaghetti noodles and topped with our house made garlic cream sauce. Named after Mama's youngest daughters. *No additional side dish
Vitello Marsala
Thin slices of tender veal prepared with fresh shallots, sauteed mushrooms and topped with our sweet marsala wine sauce.
Vitello Parmigiana
Lightly breaded tender slices of veal topped with marinara sauce and provel cheese then baked in the oven until golden brown.
Vitello Piccata
Medallions of thinly sliced veal pan seared in a light white wine lemon butter sauce topped with capers.
Vitello Saltimbocca
Tender slices of veal sauteed in a sage white wine mushroom sauce, topped with provel and prosciutto.
Pizza
Create Your Own
Fresh Veggie
Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes & onions.
Grilled Chicken Balsamic
Garlic infused olive oil topped with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers & a drizzle of balsamic.
King Meat of The Hill
Double-loaded for the meat lovers - salsiccia, ground beef, bacon & pepperoni.
Mama's Own
Salsiccia, pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms & onions.
Margarita
House-made tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced tomatoes & basil.
Papa's Own
Salsiccia, tomatoes, basil, onions & mushrooms.
Children's Menu
Dessert
Sides a la carte
Red Wine - Glass
GL Ryder Estate Pinot Noir
GL Hess Shirtail Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Tiziano Chianti
GL Villa Puccini Sangiovese
GL Aia Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan
GL La Fiera Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
GL Tilia Malbec
GL Chiaril Amabile Lambrusco
GL House Cabernet Sauvignon
GL House Pinot Noir
GL House Merlot
White Wine - Glass
Domestics
Signature Cocktails
SC Venetian Spritz
SC Negroni Sbagliato
SC Espresso Martini
SC The Hill Lemonade
SC Manhattan
SC The Gibson Martini
SC The Godfather
SC Italian Margarita
SC Old Fashioned
SC Cran-Maretto Baci
SC Boulevardier
SC Tuscan Mule
SC Rob Roy
SC Red Sangria
SC Peach Sangria
Red Wine - Bottles
BT Ryder Estate Pinot Noir
BT Hess Shirtail Cabernet Sauvignon
BT Tiziano Chianti
BT Villa Puccini Sangiovese
BT Aia Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan
BT La Fiera Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
BT Tilia Malbec
BT Chiaril Amabile Lambrusco
BTO Elena Walch Prendo Pinot Noir
BTO Speri La Roverina Valpolicella
BTO Vietti Tre Vigne Barbera D'Asti
BTO Ruffino Chianti Classico Riserva Ducale
Vajra Albe Barolo
Corkage Fee
White Wine - Bottles
Cocktails A-Z
Martini - Vodka
Martini - Gin
Cosmopolitan
Lemondrop
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Moscow Mule
Margarita
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
White Russian
Black Russian
Espresso Martini
Long Island - Well
Long Island - Top Shelf
Sidecar
Irish Coffee
Gimlet
Collins
Gibson Martini
Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bushmills
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Peach
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson's Reserve
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Redemption Rye
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Tullamore Dew
WhistlePig Rye 10yr
WhistlePig Rye 6yr
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Vodka
Cordials
Amaretto
Amaro Montenegro
Aperol
B&B
Baileys
Benedictine D.O.M
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
DIsaronno
Dows Port
Drambuie
E&J Brandy
Frangelico
Galliano
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Grappa
Kahlua
Limoncello
Midori
Paul Masson Brandy
Rumchata
Sambuca
Tuaca
Scotch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2132 Edwards St, Saint Louis, MO 63110