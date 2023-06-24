Restaurant header imageView gallery

Central State Sandwiches

7253 Watson Road

Shrewsbury, MO 63119

Popular Items

Sandwiches

The Chop Cheese

$13.00

Crispy Tri-blend beef (short rib, brisket, and ground chuck), melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, and thin sliced tomato. Topped with KAGE sauce. Served on a Union Loafers hoagie roll.

The Chicago Dog

$13.00

Vienna all beef hot dog, dill pickle, diced onion and tomato, and sport peppers. Drizzled with yellow mustard on a poppy seed bun. Served with crinkle cut fries.

The Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Honey mustard marinated chicken breast, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, house ranch, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Union Loafers hoagie.

The Chopped Italian

$13.00

Turkey, Roast Beef, Mortadella, and Provolone, chopped and mixed with diced tomato and onion, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, and Italian spices. Topped with shredded lettuce and Favazza’s house dressing on a soft French loaf.

The LGBTQ

$13.00

Lettuce, guacamole, bacon, tomato, and a drizzle of Queso on Texas Toast. $2 from every sale will go to a local LGBTQ charity.

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

Crinkle cut. Double fried. Ketchup on the side.

The Tuna

$9.00Out of stock

House tuna salad and romaine on a toasted bagel.

Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Your choice Snickerdoodle or Banana Hammock.

The Philly

$13.00Out of stock

Shaved ribeye, topped with sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with house Cheese Whiz. Served on a Union Loafers hoagie roll with crinkle cut fries on the side.

The Taco

$13.00Out of stock

Seasoned taco beef, house made cheese whiz, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion. Topped with taco sauce, sour cream, and Fritos on a hoagie.

The Shroom

$13.00Out of stock

Marinated portobello mushrooms and sautéed peppers and onions, topped with melted provolone cheese and served on a toasted hoagie.

The Beef

$13.00Out of stock

Seared, braised, and shredded Top Round Beef, topped with house giardiniera, oregano, and a drizzle of olive oil on a toasted hoagie. Comes with a side of bone marrow au jus for dipping.

The Peppers, Egg, and Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Sautéed peppers and onions, egg, and cheese in a NY style boiled bagel.

The Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Bacon, egg, cheese, on a NY style boiled bagel.

Your Father’s Favorite Sandwich

$13.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired sandwiches from the Gateway to the West.

Location

7253 Watson Road, Shrewsbury, MO 63119

Directions

