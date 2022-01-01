Caesar salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve caesar salad
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.
Edera
48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis
|Papperdelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
|Burrata
|$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|OG Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
|Toasted Ravioli
|$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
Pizzeria Da Gloria
2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis
|Sausage Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce, Oregano, house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, house ground Italian sausage, Parmesan
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, Parmesan
|Bonci Pizza
|$17.00
thinly sliced roasted eggplant, garlic chili oil, parsley
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Shaved grana, brioche crouton