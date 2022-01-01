Caesar salad in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve caesar salad

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.
More about Ukraft
Edera image

 

Edera

48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis

Takeout
Papperdelle Bolognese$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
Chopped Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
Burrata$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Edera
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
OG Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
Toasted Ravioli$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Pizzeria Da Gloria image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Da Gloria

2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis

TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, Oregano, house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, house ground Italian sausage, Parmesan
Margherita Pizza$16.00
house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, Parmesan
Bonci Pizza$17.00
thinly sliced roasted eggplant, garlic chili oil, parsley
More about Pizzeria Da Gloria
Beffa's image

 

Beffa's

2700 Olive St., St. Louis

Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, Shaved grana, brioche crouton
More about Beffa's
Consumer pic

 

Bootleggin 3rd Gear

1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.00
Classic with Romain, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan. Add smoked chicken for $4.
More about Bootleggin 3rd Gear

