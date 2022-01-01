Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pietro's Fish Sandwich$12.50
More about Pietro's
Steve's Hot Dogs image

 

Steve's Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$8.00
Beer battered fried cod filet w/ lettuce, tomatos, pickles and remoulade sauce on our Vitales bun
More about Steve's Hot Dogs
Companion WSTL Cafe image

 

Companion WSTL Cafe

2331 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lent Special Fish Sandwich$9.95
More about Companion WSTL Cafe
Item pic

 

Balkan Treat Box

8103 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves

Avg 4.9 (799 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BTB FRIED FISH SANDWICH$15.00
SOMUN, COD, HERBED GARLIC SAUCE, PICKLES, OLIVES, SUMAC ONIONS, FRESH HERBS
More about Balkan Treat Box
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$4.99
Cod filet with american cheese on a bun
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zwickel Fish Sandwich$13.50
Fresh Cod Battered in Our Signature Zwickel Beer Batter
Topped with Cole Slaw, and Tartar Sauce - Served With Hush
Puppies and Corn Fritters on a Hand Crafted Roll.
More about Circle 7 Ranch

