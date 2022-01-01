Fish sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Steve's Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis
|Fish Sandwich
|$8.00
Beer battered fried cod filet w/ lettuce, tomatos, pickles and remoulade sauce on our Vitales bun
Companion WSTL Cafe
2331 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis
|Lent Special Fish Sandwich
|$9.95
Balkan Treat Box
8103 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves
|BTB FRIED FISH SANDWICH
|$15.00
SOMUN, COD, HERBED GARLIC SAUCE, PICKLES, OLIVES, SUMAC ONIONS, FRESH HERBS
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Fish Sandwich
|$4.99
Cod filet with american cheese on a bun