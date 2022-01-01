Cobb salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cobb salad
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Mixed Greens, Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, egg, with crumbled Blue cheese and cheddar on a bed of lettuce, with your choice of dressing
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Mini Cobb Salad
|$8.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
|Cobb Salad
|$11.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
|Small Cobb Salad
|$9.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Snarf's Sandwiches
374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Avocado, Provolone, American, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Bits
Snarf's Sandwiches
614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS
|Cobb Salad
|$10.50
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine & green leaf lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cheddar, buttermilk dressing
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|GF COBB SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed greens w/ hard boiled egg, smoked turkey, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and a dab of guacamole. Choice of one dressing.
Half & Half
8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, roasted tomato, gorgonzola, ham, chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg,
UKraft
8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Mini Cobb Salad
|$8.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
|Small Cobb Salad
|$9.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
|Cobb Salad
|$11.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Snarf's Sandwiches
360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Cobb Salad
|$9.50
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
Perennial on Lockwood
216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens topped with Cheddar and Gorgonzola cheeses, marinated artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato & avocado, served with your choice of dressing
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Smoked turkey brast on a bed of crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce with bacon, black olives, tomato, egg, avocado and bleu cheese with your choice of dressing
Snarf's Sandwiches
11512 page service dr, saint louis
|Cobb Salad Catering
|$32.00
|Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits
3153 Morganford Rd., Saint Louis
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, country ham, bacon, tomato, onion, blue cheese crumbles, deviled egg, choice of dressing
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce & arugula, country ham, bacon, tomato, onion, blue cheese crumbles, deviled egg, choice of dressing