Cobb salad in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
More about Cyrano's
Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, egg, with crumbled Blue cheese and cheddar on a bed of lettuce, with your choice of dressing
More about Pietro's
Cobb Salad image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Cobb Salad$8.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Cobb Salad$11.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Small Cobb Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
More about Ukraft
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$8.95
Avocado, Provolone, American, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Bits
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.50
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Cobb Salad image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine & green leaf lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cheddar, buttermilk dressing
More about The Frisco Barroom
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF COBB SALAD$13.00
Mixed greens w/ hard boiled egg, smoked turkey, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and a dab of guacamole. Choice of one dressing.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Banner pic

 

Half & Half

8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, roasted tomato, gorgonzola, ham, chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg,
More about Half & Half
Item pic

 

UKraft

8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Cobb Salad$8.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Small Cobb Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Cobb Salad$11.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
More about UKraft
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.50
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Perennial on Lockwood image

 

Perennial on Lockwood

216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
More about Perennial on Lockwood
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens topped with Cheddar and Gorgonzola cheeses, marinated artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato & avocado, served with your choice of dressing
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.95
Smoked turkey brast on a bed of crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce with bacon, black olives, tomato, egg, avocado and bleu cheese with your choice of dressing
More about Lester's
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad Catering$32.00
Cobb Salad$8.95
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.00
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits

3153 Morganford Rd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, country ham, bacon, tomato, onion, blue cheese crumbles, deviled egg, choice of dressing
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce & arugula, country ham, bacon, tomato, onion, blue cheese crumbles, deviled egg, choice of dressing
More about Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits

