Burritos in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve burritos

Diego's Cantina image

 

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Costra de Camaron$6.00
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato. Gluten Free.
Chicken Enchiladas (2)$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
More about Diego's Cantina
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Bowl$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Avocado Toast$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Sunny's Cantina image

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Taco$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
Street Corn$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
California Burrito$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
More about Sunny's Cantina
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican image

 

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican

10312 Manchester Road, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
Tinga (Chicken) Burrito$10.95
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse

7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Bucko Burrito (v)$7.89
eggs, refried beans, cheddar, onions, and red bell peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Sweet Potato Burrito (ve)$7.79
spiced sweet potatoes, refried beans, spinach, and cilantro chutney, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Ham & Cheese Burrito$7.79
Eggs, ham, and cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican

9900 Manchester, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tinga (Chicken) Burrito$10.95
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

187 Carondelet, CLAYTON

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Latte Iced$4.75
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant image

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichanga$11.00
Seasoned beef or ranchero chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Guacamole Especial$8.59
Avocado dip garnished with queso anejo and served with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, and lemon
3 Choice Combo$13.00
Three Choice platter with Rice and Beans
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Colleen's image

 

Colleen's

7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
two eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack, flour tortilla with choice of spiced braised beef, bacon, sausage or sweet potatoes & spinach
More about Colleen's
Consumer pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Superfood Bowl$11.99
quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette
More about Kaldi's Coffee
140a9c0e-84b0-4bb2-894a-1d2d936f203f image

 

Frida's

622 North and South Rd., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Burrito$15.00
Giant vegan burrito stuffed with house made steak seitan, jalapeño, tomato, guacamole, onion, & lettuce. Served with salsa and crema. Vegan. Cannot be made gluten free.
More about Frida's
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Taco Circus

4940 southwest ave, st louis

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Flag Burrito$16.00
A knife and fork burrito, smothered in queso blanco, salsa verde, and ranchero.
Mission Burrito$15.00
Frisco-style foil wrapped hand-held burrito
More about Taco Circus
Consumer pic

 

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New Mexican Breakfast Burrito$7.25
Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.
Jonathan's Famous Fiery Scramble$8.25
Spicy, cheesy scrambled eggs with home fries. Served with your choice of meat or veggie and bread
Breakfast Tamale Plate$13.25
Two local handmade Tamale Man Tamales, veggie or pork. Made enchilada style with your choice of chile.Served with two eggs and home fries
More about Southwest Diner
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 EGGS$3.00
Made your way
NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
WHY THE FRENCH HATES US$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Cornbread

Chicken Enchiladas

Cheeseburgers

Quiche

Pad Thai

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Fish And Chips

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston