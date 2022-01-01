Burritos in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve burritos
More about Diego's Cantina
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Costra de Camaron
|$6.00
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato. Gluten Free.
|Chicken Enchiladas (2)
|$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
|FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
|$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
More about Kaldi's Coffee
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Breakfast Bowl
|$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
|Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Avocado Toast
|$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
More about Sunny's Cantina
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Pollo Taco
|$4.49
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla
*Gluten Free
|Street Corn
|$3.99
*Gluten Free
*Vegan (ask for no cheese)
|California Burrito
|$12.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Blazed Wings
|$13.95
dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|Tinga (Chicken) Burrito
|$10.95
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.
More about Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood
|The Bucko Burrito (v)
|$7.89
eggs, refried beans, cheddar, onions, and red bell peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Sweet Potato Burrito (ve)
|$7.79
spiced sweet potatoes, refried beans, spinach, and cilantro chutney, wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Ham & Cheese Burrito
|$7.79
Eggs, ham, and cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
9900 Manchester, St Louis
|Tinga (Chicken) Burrito
|$10.95
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.
More about Kaldi's Coffee
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Latte Iced
|$4.75
two shots of espresso and cold milk
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
|Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Chimichanga
|$11.00
Seasoned beef or ranchero chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
|Guacamole Especial
|$8.59
Avocado dip garnished with queso anejo and served with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, and lemon
|3 Choice Combo
|$13.00
Three Choice platter with Rice and Beans
More about Colleen's
Colleen's
7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
two eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack, flour tortilla with choice of spiced braised beef, bacon, sausage or sweet potatoes & spinach
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
|Superfood Bowl
|$11.99
quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette
More about Frida's
Frida's
622 North and South Rd., St. Louis
|Steak Burrito
|$15.00
Giant vegan burrito stuffed with house made steak seitan, jalapeño, tomato, guacamole, onion, & lettuce. Served with salsa and crema. Vegan. Cannot be made gluten free.
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
|Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
|$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
More about Taco Circus
TACOS
Taco Circus
4940 southwest ave, st louis
|Mexican Flag Burrito
|$16.00
A knife and fork burrito, smothered in queso blanco, salsa verde, and ranchero.
|Mission Burrito
|$15.00
Frisco-style foil wrapped hand-held burrito
More about Southwest Diner
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|New Mexican Breakfast Burrito
|$7.25
Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.
|Jonathan's Famous Fiery Scramble
|$8.25
Spicy, cheesy scrambled eggs with home fries. Served with your choice of meat or veggie and bread
|Breakfast Tamale Plate
|$13.25
Two local handmade Tamale Man Tamales, veggie or pork. Made enchilada style with your choice of chile.Served with two eggs and home fries
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
|IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON
|$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
|DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN
|$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|2 EGGS
|$3.00
Made your way
|NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'
|$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
|WHY THE FRENCH HATES US
|$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy