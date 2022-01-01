Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve tandoori

House of India image

 

House of India

8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tandoori$12.50
Chicken marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices grilled over charcoal in tandoor
More about House of India
Item pic

 

Golden Hoosier

3707 S. Kingshighway, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
TANDOORI WINGS$16.00
More about Golden Hoosier

