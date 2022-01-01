Chicken sandwiches in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
CHIP Nacho$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Bowl$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Avocado Toast$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
The Frisco Barroom image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Burger$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Grilled Wings$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
Single Burger$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

187 Carondelet, CLAYTON

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Latte Iced$4.75
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Salt + Smoke image

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Plate$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Item pic

 

Kimchi Guys

282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Korean fried chicken breast, Spicy Original sauce, mayo, & cucumber kimchi
Perennial on Lockwood image

 

Perennial on Lockwood

216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
House Salad w/ grilled chicken$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
Kimchi Guys image

 

Kimchi Guys

612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
4-Piece Tender Combo$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
Korean BBQ Taco$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
Consumer pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Superfood Bowl$11.99
quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Pack Wings$11.50
Seasoned chicken wings with your choice of Buffalo, Honey-Sriracha or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or Gorgonzola dipping sauce
Sm SQ1 Salad$5.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
Beer Pretzels$7.00
Warm buttery soft pretzels with our Pale Ale Mustard & jalapeno cheese sauce
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

634 Washington Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
White Cheddar Cracker Mac$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
BooCoo image

 

BooCoo

1031 Lynch Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Your Way$13.00
