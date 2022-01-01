Chicken sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
|$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
More about Kaldi's Coffee
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Breakfast Bowl
|$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
|Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Avocado Toast
|$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
More about The Frisco Barroom
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Double Burger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
|Grilled Wings
|$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
|Single Burger
|$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
More about Kaldi's Coffee
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Latte Iced
|$4.75
two shots of espresso and cold milk
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
|Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Kimchi Guys
Kimchi Guys
282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Korean fried chicken breast, Spicy Original sauce, mayo, & cucumber kimchi
More about Perennial on Lockwood
Perennial on Lockwood
216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
|House Salad w/ grilled chicken
|$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
More about Kimchi Guys
Kimchi Guys
612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis
|Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
|$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
|4-Piece Tender Combo
|$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
|Superfood Bowl
|$11.99
quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|6 Pack Wings
|$11.50
Seasoned chicken wings with your choice of Buffalo, Honey-Sriracha or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or Gorgonzola dipping sauce
|Sm SQ1 Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
|Beer Pretzels
|$7.00
Warm buttery soft pretzels with our Pale Ale Mustard & jalapeno cheese sauce
More about Hi-Pointe Drive-In
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
634 Washington Ave, St. Louis
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
More about Salt + Smoke
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|White Cheddar Cracker Mac
|$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
|Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
|$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk