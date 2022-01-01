Southwest Diner
Check out Southwest Diner, for a Taste of the Southwest on Southwest Avenue. Serving up diner staples and the foods of the American Southwest.
NOW OPEN FOR DINE-IN!
With friendly service and great eats, it doesn’t take long to see why Southwest Diner has been a favorite of locals and visitors alike since opening in 2012.
If you’re into the diner classics, you can’t go wrong with Southwest Diner’s biscuits and homemade sausage gravy. If you take your meals a little spicy, then dig into Jonathan’s Famous Fiery Scramble or their New Mexican Breakfast Burrito. We also do an excellent smash burger, with those crispy, lacy edges.
Now offering third party delivery, curbside pickup, indoor dining and soon a brand new, covered patio, there are plenty of safe and enjoyable ways to get your Southwest Diner fix. Visit today at 6803 Southwest Avenue and online at southwestdinerstl.com
6803 Southwest Ave
Popular Items
Location
6803 Southwest Ave
St. Louis MO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
