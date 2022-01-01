Go
Toast

Southwest Diner

Check out Southwest Diner, for a Taste of the Southwest on Southwest Avenue. Serving up diner staples and the foods of the American Southwest.
NOW OPEN FOR DINE-IN!
With friendly service and great eats, it doesn’t take long to see why Southwest Diner has been a favorite of locals and visitors alike since opening in 2012.
If you’re into the diner classics, you can’t go wrong with Southwest Diner’s biscuits and homemade sausage gravy. If you take your meals a little spicy, then dig into Jonathan’s Famous Fiery Scramble or their New Mexican Breakfast Burrito. We also do an excellent smash burger, with those crispy, lacy edges.
Now offering third party delivery, curbside pickup, indoor dining and soon a brand new, covered patio, there are plenty of safe and enjoyable ways to get your Southwest Diner fix. Visit today at 6803 Southwest Avenue and online at southwestdinerstl.com

6803 Southwest Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sopa App$5.50
5 New Mexican "doughnuts," Served with honey
New Mexican Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.
Medio$8.00
Two eggs, breakfast meat or veggie and home fries. Served with your choice of bread
Breakfast Tamale Plate$14.00
Two local handmade Tamale Man Tamales, veggie or pork. Made enchilada style with your choice of chile.Served with two eggs and home fries
Jonathan's Famous Fiery Scramble$8.50
Spicy, cheesy scrambled eggs with home fries. Served with your choice of meat or veggie and bread
New Mexican Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.
Country Fried Steak$12.75
5.5 oz angus beef steak, breaded and fried. Served with 2 eggs and home fries.
Grande$11.00
Two eggs, breakfast meat or veggie, home fries, and a short stack of buttermilk cornmeal pancakes
Thick-Cut Bacon$4.25
Biscuits and Homemade Sausage Gravy (Full)$8.50
2 biscuits
See full menu

Location

6803 Southwest Ave

St. Louis MO

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Schlafly Bottleworks

No reviews yet

St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.

Elmwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chateau Maplewood

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Made with Love, Served with Gratitude!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston