El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
36 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Join us at El Jefe Tequilas and treat yourself to some authentic Mexican cuisine and fresh squeezed margaritas!
3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747
