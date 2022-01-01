Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina

36 Reviews

$$

3227 Margaritaville Blvd

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Popular Items

Taco A La Carte
TACO DINNER
Birria Taco Plate

TOGO MENU

House Margarita

House Margarita

$12.00

16oz House Margarita made with Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice - served on the rocks

Jefe Guac

Jefe Guac

$12.00

Avocados mashed with tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeños and lime juice

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

House fried chips served with house made salsa

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$8.00

Hot and Spicy yellow cheese dip

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese - served with guac, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño on the side

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips layered with cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, chicken broth, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado, tortilla strips

TACO DINNER

TACO DINNER

$15.00

Three tacos with your choice of tortilla and toppings - served with two sides *black beans are topped with cheese* * borracho beans contain bacon*

Taco A La Carte

Taco A La Carte

One taco with your choice of filling, tortilla and toppings

Birria Taco Plate

Birria Taco Plate

$16.00

Three Tacos - corn tortillas filled with slow cooked and shredded beef birria, cilantro and onion - served with guajillo dipping broth and choice of two sides

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$16.00

Three corn tortillas with your choice of filling, topped with salsa roja, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$22.00

Steak grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$19.00

Chicken breast grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Veggies Fajita

Veggies Fajita

$19.00

zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$23.00

Shrimp grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

1/2 Steak & 1/2 Chicken Fajita

1/2 Steak & 1/2 Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Mixture of Chicken and Steak grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas - side of lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Grande flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat or veggies with peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Topped with chili queso and salsa roja

Molcajete Bowl

Molcajete Bowl

Your choice of meat or veggies cooked in a fire salsa with peppers and onions - topped with queso - served with tortillas and your choice of two sides

Chicken Fajita Salad

$15.00

Chopped Chicken Fajita on spring mix salad with peppers, onions, black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, cheese, tortilla strips and avocado ranch

Steak Fajita Salad

$16.00

Grilled Steak on spring mix salad with peppers, onions, black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, cheese, tortilla strips and avocado ranch

Side Mexican Rice

$3.00
Mexican Street Corn Side

Mexican Street Corn Side

$3.00

Off the cob corn mixed with lime butter, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro and Tajin chili salt

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Borracho Bacon Beans

$3.00

Side Fire Salsa

$2.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$3.00
House Margarita

House Margarita

$12.00

16oz House Margarita made with Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice - served on the rocks

Skinny Margarita

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Maestro Dobel shaken with fresh lemon, lime, and agave nectar - topped with soda

Piña Colada on The Rocks

Piña Colada on The Rocks

$12.00

Rum, pineapple and coconut cream served on the rocks

Paloma Margarita

Paloma Margarita

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante shaken with lime juice and pink grapefruit juice - topped with Squirt Soda

Landshark Beer

Landshark Beer

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00
Corona Beer

Corona Beer

$5.00
Corona Light Beer

Corona Light Beer

$5.00
Modelo Negra Beer

Modelo Negra Beer

$5.00
Pacifico Beer

Pacifico Beer

$5.00
Miller Lite Beer

Miller Lite Beer

$5.00
Modelo Especial Beer

Modelo Especial Beer

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00

KIDS TACOS

$8.00

Two Tacos served with Rice

KIDS BURRITO

$8.00

Your choice of chicken or beef rolled in a mini tortilla with cheese sauce

KIDS-COLADA

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Frozen Strawberry Pina Colada

KIDS FLAVORED LEMONADE

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$7.00

Churro dusted in cinnamon sugar

Vanilla Flan

$7.00

Churro Waffle Dessert

$10.00

Rumchata Flan

$8.00

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

PALETA

$4.00

MANGONADA

$9.00

Cheesecake - Raspberry

$8.00

Cheesecake - Cotton Candy

$7.00

Flan - Toasted Coconut

$7.00

Apple Empanadas

$10.00

Blueberry Empanadas

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us at El Jefe Tequilas and treat yourself to some authentic Mexican cuisine and fresh squeezed margaritas!

Location

3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Directions

