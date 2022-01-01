Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants you'll love
More about Wildside Texas BBQ
Wildside Texas BBQ
7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|FULL BABY BACK RIBS
|$30.00
Slow cooked, basted with our signature tangy BBQ sauce
|BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS
|$14.00
Crispy corn tortillas smothered with cheddar and BBQ pulled chicken: Served with salsa, lettuce, queso cheese, sour cream and jalapenos
|BRISKET PLATTER
|$17.00
USDA grade brisket, tender and smokey
More about El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas with your choice of filling, topped with salsa roja, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro
|Taco A La Carte
One taco with your choice of filling, tortilla and toppings
|TACO DINNER
|$14.00
Three tacos with your choice of tortilla and toppings - served with two sides
*black beans are topped with cheese*
* borracho beans contain bacon*
More about Estefan Kitchen
Estefan Kitchen
3269 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee
|Popular items
|Vegan Ropa Vieja
|$21.00
Jackfruit, tomatoes, red and green peppers, simmered in a cashew cilantro cream sauce over white rice
|Tres Leches
|$8.00
Homemade cake soaked in a sweet blend of three milks finished with torched
merengue
|GF Miriam's Special Chicken Rice/Asopado
|$26.00
Slow braised quartered boneless chicken, rice, green peas and sweet plantains