Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants you'll love

Horizons West / West Orlando's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Latin American
Must-try Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants

Wildside Texas BBQ image

 

Wildside Texas BBQ

7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy, Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FULL BABY BACK RIBS$30.00
Slow cooked, basted with our signature tangy BBQ sauce
BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS$14.00
Crispy corn tortillas smothered with cheddar and BBQ pulled chicken: Served with salsa, lettuce, queso cheese, sour cream and jalapenos
BRISKET PLATTER$17.00
USDA grade brisket, tender and smokey
More about Wildside Texas BBQ
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina

3227 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee

Avg 3.8 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$14.00
Three corn tortillas with your choice of filling, topped with salsa roja, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro
Taco A La Carte
One taco with your choice of filling, tortilla and toppings
TACO DINNER$14.00
Three tacos with your choice of tortilla and toppings - served with two sides
*black beans are topped with cheese*
* borracho beans contain bacon*
More about El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
Estefan Kitchen image

 

Estefan Kitchen

3269 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Ropa Vieja$21.00
Jackfruit, tomatoes, red and green peppers, simmered in a cashew cilantro cream sauce over white rice
Tres Leches$8.00
Homemade cake soaked in a sweet blend of three milks finished with torched
merengue
GF Miriam's Special Chicken Rice/Asopado$26.00
Slow braised quartered boneless chicken, rice, green peas and sweet plantains
More about Estefan Kitchen
