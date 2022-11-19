Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Estefan Kitchen Orlando

review star

No reviews yet

3269 Margaritaville Blvd.

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Order Again

Popular Items

Chino Cubano
GF Seafood Paella
GF Yuca Frita

Mojitos

Mojito

$14.00

Bacardi Superior Rum, fresh mint leaves, fresh lime juice, club soda & a sugar cane

Guava Mojito

$14.00

Bacardi Superior Rum, fresh mint leaves, Guava puree, fresh lime juice, club soda & a sugar cane

Passion Mojito

$14.00

Bacardi Superior Rum, fresh mint leaves, passion puree, fresh lime juice, club soda & a sugar cane

Appetizers

GF Bacon Wrapped Sweet Plantains

GF Bacon Wrapped Sweet Plantains

$11.00

Sweet plantain wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, queso blanco, handcrafted Estefan Kitchen guava cream

GF Masitas De Puerco

GF Masitas De Puerco

$13.00

Estefan Kitchen mojo marinated crispy pork bites, grilled onions, and yuca con mojo

Baked Empanadas

Baked Empanadas

$11.00

Fresh baked and served with our handcrafted Estefan Kitchen guava BBQ sauce - Ground Beef (Picadillo)

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, served with shaved Parmesan and homemade Cuban bread croutons

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Fresh avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Vegan Dishes

Vegan Ropa Vieja

Vegan Ropa Vieja

$21.00

Jackfruit, tomatoes, red and green peppers, simmered in a cashew cilantro cream sauce over white rice

Lentil Stew

Lentil Stew

$20.00

Lentils, red potatoes, spaghetti squash, zucchini red bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms, vegetables, Cuban criollo sauce served with tostones

Meats

GF Cuban Churrasco

GF Cuban Churrasco

$45.00

Our staple, and chef’s choice! 10 oz Cuban style steak served with our handcrafted Cuban chimichurri sauce

GF Vaca Frita/Seared Shredded Beef

GF Vaca Frita/Seared Shredded Beef

$26.00

Famous crispy seared shredded flank steak, marinated with Estefan Kitchen Cuban mojo, topped with grilled onions, white rice, and black beans

GF Ropa Vieja/Shredded Beef

GF Ropa Vieja/Shredded Beef

$23.00

Slowly cooked, shredded Angus beef, served in our homemade, Estefan Kitchen criollo sauce with onions, peppers and white rice

GF Slow Roasted Cuban Pork

GF Slow Roasted Cuban Pork

$23.00

Traditional Cuban style, 24 hour marinated, roasted pork topped with mojo onions and yuca con mojo

GF Palomilla Steak

GF Palomilla Steak

$35.00Out of stock

Our signature, seared “a la plancha” Cuban steak, seasoned and topped with fresh raw diced onions and parsley

Rice Dishes

GF Miriam's Special Chicken Rice/Asopado

GF Miriam's Special Chicken Rice/Asopado

$26.00

Slow braised quartered boneless chicken, rice, green peas and sweet plantains

Chino Cubano

$30.00

Cuban style fried rice with shrimp, steak, chicken, bacon, egg, vegetables, sweet plantains, soy sauce and sesame oil

Estefan Kitchen Wine

Estefan Kitchen Merlot Bottle

$60.00

This well-balanced, medium body Merlot has notes of blackberries, red cherries and has a soft finish of black currants. * Pairing notes: Enjoy with Vaca Frita, Pork and Cuban Style Steak.

Estefan Kitchen Cabernet Bottle

$60.00

This Cabernet has enticing notes of black cherry, blackberry, sugar plum and a hint of vanilla. The finish is smooth and balanced on the palate. * Pairing notes: Enjoy with Estefan Cuban style Churrasco and Palomilla Steak.

Estefan Kitchen Chardonnay Bottle

$55.00

A bright Chardonnay with clean, elegant notes of Meyer lemons and honeydew melon, aromas of peaches and golden pear. * Pairing Notes: Enjoy with Chicken, shellfish and lobster.

Estefan Kitchen Pinot Grigo Bottle

$55.00

Aromas of tropical fruit, a hint of smokiness, tart citrus and lemon verbena. This wine is crisp and refreshing. Citrus, stone fruit and zingy acidity are perfect for seafood and light fare. * Pairing Notes: Enjoy with Oysters, Scallops and Salads.

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$9.00

Traditional Cuban style homemade custard topped with caramel

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

Homemade cake soaked in a sweet blend of three milks finished with torched merengue

Kid Menu

Kid Chicken Nuggets

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Kid Entrees are served with fries.

Kid Hamburger

Kid Hamburger

$9.00

Kid Entrees are served with french fries.

Kid Cheese Burger

Kid Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kid Entrees are served with french fries.

Kid Chicken Breast

Kid Chicken Breast

$9.00

Kid Entrees are served with french fries.

Seafood

GF Seafood Paella

GF Seafood Paella

$87.00

Server 2. Lobster tail, shrimp, sea scallops, little neck clams, fresh fish, black mussels, with saffron Valencia rice and topped with sweet peas and roasted peppers

Sides

GF Black Beans/Frijoles Negros

GF Black Beans/Frijoles Negros
$5.00

$5.00
Sweet Plantains/Maduros

Sweet Plantains/Maduros
$6.00

$6.00
GF White Rice/Arroz Blanco

GF White Rice/Arroz Blanco
$5.00

$5.00

GF Yuca Frita

$7.00

Salad

Ensalada De Cangrejo

$20.00

Main Course

Estefan"s Famous Parrillada

$38.00

Dessert

Key Lime Guava Parfait

$10.00

Drink

Patriotic

$14.00

Drink Menu

Jack Mojito

$16.00

Royal Old Fashion

$16.00

Apple Mojito

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Estefan Kitchen image
Estefan Kitchen image
Estefan Kitchen image

