RANCH HOUSE CAFE

No reviews yet
1121 S Main St.
Stinnett, TX 79083
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Cheeseburger
6 oz patty hand formed everyday grilled topped with melted american cheese and served on a toasted bun. comes with mustard by default but can sub mayo or ketchup upon request.
3 Piece Chicken Strips
4 battered and deep fried chicken strips. served with Texas toast, side of gravy, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips
Breakfast Burrito
FOOD
Breakfast until 11am only
1 Eggs Anyway
2 Eggs Anyway
3 Eggs Anyway
French Toast
Pancakes
2 Waffles
1 Waffle
Bowl of Oatmeal
Bowl of Grits
Breakfast special
1 pancake, 1 egg, bacon or sausage, & coffee for $6.00
The Big Chief burrito
Our tribute to the school mascot. This big burrito comes stuffed with 3 eggs, diced potatoes, diced tomatoes, diced onions, diced green chiles, ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo, our green enchilada sauce. Served with our house made salsa.
Cinnamon Roll
Fresh baked cinnamon roll. With homemade icing
Biscuit Sandwich
Huevos Rancheros
Breakfast Burger
Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
3 Egg Omelette
Ranch House Omelette
Ham Steak & Eggs
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Biscuits & Gravy
Classic Dish. Choose between a white cream gravy or a sausage gravy
3 Meat Omellette
3 Pieces of Bacon
2 Sausage patty
Toast
1 Pancake
1 Egg (cooked to order)
Hash Browns
Cup of Homemade Salsa
Blueberries
Cup of Jalapenos
Fried Jalapeno
3 Tortillas
1 Waffle
1 Biscuit
Ham
Cup of gravy
Sliced Avocado
Sliced Tomatoes
Daily Special
Chicken Wings
Appetizers
Queso (Cheese Dip)
Our own oui gooey golden cheese dip. Some would say its worth its weight in gold.
Guacamole Dip
Made fresh everyday in house. no tomatoes, jalapenos, or onions added, however still some of the best guacamole around.
Ranch House Jalapenos
Fresh Jalapenos cut in 1/2 cored out, filled with cream cheese, topped with bacon bits, baked to perfection. 6 per order.
Mozzarella Cheesesticks
Breaded mozzarella sticks fried to a delicious Golden Brown. 6 per order.
Pork rinds
Pork skins fried in house to order. comes with a large queso.
Fried Mushrooms
12 battered and fried button mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Spicy Cheese Curds
Bits sized spicy cheese filled goodness.
Cheddar Peppers
Deep Fried Jalapenos filled with cheddar cheese. 6 per order.
Jalapeno Bottle Caps
BURGERS
Hamburger
6 oz patty hand formed everyday grilled and served on a toasted bun. comes with mustard by default but can sub mayo or ketchup upon request.
Double Burger
2 of our 6 oz hamburger pattys
Cheeseburger
6 oz patty hand formed everyday grilled topped with melted american cheese and served on a toasted bun. comes with mustard by default but can sub mayo or ketchup upon request.
Double Cheeseburger
2 of our 6 oz pattys topped with melted american cheese.
Swiss, Mushroom Burger
6 oz patty hand formed everyday grilled, topped with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and served on a toasted bun. comes with mustard by default but can sub mayo or ketchup upon request.
Double Swiss, Mushroom Burger
2 of our 6 oz pattys topped with melted swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.
Hangover
CowPoke Cheese Burger
Green Chile Cheese Burger
Wayne's World Burger
Pretzel bun, Swiss & America cheese, house made BBQ Sauce, grilled mushrooms, fried egg.
SANDWICHES
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato
A Classic sandwich your grandparents ate. Strips of bacon, with lettuce and tomato with mayo on toasted bread. add cheese to make it that much better.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
1/2 of our Hand Breaded Chicken Fried Steak on a bun, served with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles. Side of fries, chips, onion rings
Horseshoe Sandwich
This is an El Rancho fan favorite. an open faced hamburger served on top of Texas toast, covered in french fries, then smothered in queso, with a side of pico.
Philly Cheese Steak
Turkey, Cheese, & Bacon Club
A traditional diner sandwich. grilled turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese stacked up in between 3 layers of toasted bread served with mayo and cut in 1/2.
Ham, Bacon & Cheese Club
A traditional diner sandwich. grilled ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese stacked up in between 3 layers of toasted bread served with mayo and cut in 1/2.
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, & Cheese Club
Ham and Turkey Club with bacon and cheese.
Patty Melt sandwich
Hot Roast Beef sandwich
Ranch House Cuban sandwich
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Strip sandwich
West Coast Club sandwich
Tortas
Ham torta
A traditional Mexican ham sandwich on Mexican torta bread. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.
Carne Asada torta
A traditional Mexican sandwich with or marinated carne asada meat served on Mexican torta bread. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.
Shredded Beef Torta
Shredded Chicken Torta
Cafe Classics
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried Steak hand battered in our secret spice blend. fried on the flat top and finished in the fryer to make it extra crispy. Comes with Texas toast, french fries, onion rings, chips, or baked potato (upon availability)
1/2 CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Same as our amazing Hand battered chicken fried steak only 1/2 the size.
Hamburger Steak
Our hand formed hamburger patty sitting on brown gravy, topped with grilled onions, served with Texas toast, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips. Top with grilled mushrooms upon request.
Jalapeno Cheese Steak
Our hand formed hamburger patty sitting on brown gravy topped with grilled onions and grilled jalapeno slices, then covered in queso. Served with Texas toast, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips
The Randy Burger
Originally served for a customer on the Atkins diet. This is a bun-less double bacon cheese burger. Served with french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips, a small side salad, and pico
1/2 Randy Burger
Originally served for a customer on the Atkins diet. This is a bun-less bacon cheese burger. Served with french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips, a small side salad, and pico
4 Piece Chicken Strips
4 battered and deep fried chicken strips. served with Texas toast, side of gravy, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips
3 Piece Chicken Strips
4 battered and deep fried chicken strips. served with Texas toast, side of gravy, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips
Fried Shrimp
8 butterflied fried shrimp, salad, 1 side, cocktail sauce
Buffalo Fried Shimp
LOADED CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
1/2 LOADED CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Chili Cheese Baked Potato
South West Baked Potato
Loaded French Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Diablo Shrimp
Hot and Spicy Shrimp, French Fries, and a side salad
KIDS & OLD SETTLERS
2 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS
2 chicken strips deep fried comes with choice of beans and rice, or french fries, or potato chips.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
american cheese melted in between 2 pieces of bread that are toasted on our flat top grill. Served with french fries, onion rings or potato chips
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
A smaller kids sized version of our hand formed mouth watering hamburger patty with melted cheese. Served with french fries or onion rings or potato chips.
KIDS HAMBURGER
A smaller kids sized version of our hand formed mouth watering hamburger patty. Served with french fries or onion rings or potato chips.
KIDS CORN DOGS
1 or 2 corn dogs side of mustard, served with french fries, onion rings, or potato chips.
KIDS BURRITO (Beans & Cheese)
a kids sized version of our bean and cheese burrito. Served with beans and rice, or french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips
KIDS CHEESE NACHOS
Our house made tortilla chips covered in queso. Served with beans and rice, or french fries, or onion rings
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
A kids size cheese quesadilla sliced into 4 pieces. served with beans and rice or french fries
KIDS Enchilada
A 1 enchilada dinner with beans and rice. Your choice of beef, chicken or cheese enchilada.
KIDS SOFT TACO
Our seasoned taco meat and shredded cheese inside a small flour tortilla. served with beans and rice or french fries
KIDS HARD TACO
Our seasoned taco meat and shredded cheese inside a house made hard taco shell, served with beans and rice or french fries.
OLD SETTLERS NACHOS
OLD SETTLERS HAMBURGER STEAK
Salads
Traditional Tex Mex
Deluxe Combination Plate
2 enchilada dinner, small batter dipped fried chile, hard taco, lettuce, tomato, beans and rice
1/2 Combination Plate
1 enchilada, batter dipped fried chile, hard taco, lettuce, tomato, beans, and rice
Sunrise Enchiladas
Spanish Omelet
Huevos Rancheros
Our special recipe green chile ranchero sauce served on 2 corn tortillas with cheese and topped with 2 eggs. side of rice and 2 tortillas
Nachos Grande
Enchilada Dinner 1
1 enchiladas, smothered in our enchilada sauce 50 year old recipe, covered in cheese, beans and rice with lettuce
Enchilada Dinner 2
2 enchiladas, smothered in our enchilada sauce 50 year old recipe, covered in cheese, beans and rice with lettuce
Enchilada Dinner 3
3 enchiladas, smothered in our enchilada sauce 50 year old recipe, covered in cheese, beans and rice with lettuce
Enchilada Dinner 4
4 enchiladas, smothered in our enchilada sauce 50 year old recipe, covered in cheese, beans and rice with lettuce
Chile Relleno Dinner
Divorce Enchiladas
Naw-Cho Momma's Nachos
Mix & Match Dinner
Specialties
Mama's Mess Up
2 flour tortillas filled with our seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, and our house made chili sauce. then smothered in quesso with guacamole, pico and sour cream on the side
1/2 Mama's Mess Up
Stuffed Avocado
A whole avocado halved and peeled, then we pile on the meat of your choice, smoother it in our house made enchilada sauce and cheese, then bake it to perfection. Sides include beans, rice, lettuce, and pico de gillo
1/2 Stuffed Avocado
Burrito Dinners
Street Tacos Dinner
Shredded Chicken Taco Dinner
Carne Asada Taco Dinner
4 corn or 2 flour tortillas, grilled asada meat, served with beans, rice, pico, guacamole shredded cheese and sour cream
Chicken Fajitas Taco Dinner
Shrimp Taco Dinner
Ground Beef Taco Dinner
Barbacoa Taco Dinner
Shredded Beef Taco Dinner
Shredded beef tacos dinner plate, with beans, rice, pico, guacamole, on corn or flour tortillas
Hand Held Burritos
Asada Hand Held
Picadillo Hand Held
Chile Relleno Hand Held
Bean/cheese Hand Held
Beef/Bean Hand Held
Shredded Beef Burrito hand held
Shredded Chicken Burrito hand held
Big Chief Burrito
Chorizo/potato/cheese Hand Held
Chorizo/egg/cheese Hand Held
Sausage/potato/cheese Hand Held
Sausage/egg/cheese Hand Held
Bacon/egg/cheese Hand Held
Sides
Chips and Homemade Salsa
Side salad
French Fries Small
French Fries Large
Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Tater Tots small (10)
Tater Tots large (20)
Onion Rings
Fried Okra
Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Taco
Rice
Beans
Tortillas
Toast
Jalapeños
Hamburger Patty
Sliced Avocado
Cup of homemade salsa
Extra Hot hot salsa
Extra green hot salsa
Enchilada only not a plate
Side Cup of Guacamole
Side Cup of Pico
Side Cup of Queso
Extra ranch
Cup of Gravy
Chalupa
Dessert
Ice Cream
Rooster Eggs
Fried cheesecake
Cinnamon Roll
Churro Donuts
3 churro style donuts served with chocolate sauce, cinnamon & sugar, and powdered sugar. They are amazing.
Sopapillas
Mexican fry bread. hand made from our own recipe, rolled out and fried to order.
Sopapillas & Ice Cream
DRINKS
DRINKS
COFFEE
HOT CHOCOLATE
Breakfast Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The same restaurant that you have come to know as El Rancho, only now known as Ranch House Cafe. Still bringing you the best Tex-Mex food, with over 50 years of tradition. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a different daily special for both breakfast and lunch/dinner.
1121 S Main St., Stinnett, TX 79083