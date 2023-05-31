Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

RANCH HOUSE CAFE

review star

No reviews yet

1121 S Main St.

Stinnett, TX 79083

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Cheeseburger

$10.00

6 oz patty hand formed everyday grilled topped with melted american cheese and served on a toasted bun. comes with mustard by default but can sub mayo or ketchup upon request.

3 Piece Chicken Strips

$10.00

4 battered and deep fried chicken strips. served with Texas toast, side of gravy, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

FOOD

Breakfast until 11am only

Serving breakfast for Dine in or Take out from 7:30am until 11 am monday - Saturday and 8am - 11am Sunday.

1 Eggs Anyway

$5.00

2 Eggs Anyway

$6.00

3 Eggs Anyway

$7.00

French Toast

$6.00

Pancakes

$7.00

2 Waffles

$4.00

1 Waffle

$2.00

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.00

Bowl of Grits

$3.00

Breakfast special

$6.00

1 pancake, 1 egg, bacon or sausage, & coffee for $6.00

The Big Chief burrito

The Big Chief burrito

$7.00

Our tribute to the school mascot. This big burrito comes stuffed with 3 eggs, diced potatoes, diced tomatoes, diced onions, diced green chiles, ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo, our green enchilada sauce. Served with our house made salsa.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Fresh baked cinnamon roll. With homemade icing

Biscuit Sandwich

$6.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$10.00

Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

3 Egg Omelette

$13.00

Ranch House Omelette

$13.00

Ham Steak & Eggs

$11.00

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Classic Dish. Choose between a white cream gravy or a sausage gravy

3 Meat Omellette

$14.00

3 Pieces of Bacon

$4.00

2 Sausage patty

$4.00

Toast

$0.75

1 Pancake

$2.00

1 Egg (cooked to order)

$2.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Cup of Homemade Salsa

$1.00

Blueberries

$1.00

Cup of Jalapenos

$1.50

Fried Jalapeno

$1.50

3 Tortillas

$1.00

1 Waffle

$2.00

1 Biscuit

$0.75

Ham

$5.00

Cup of gravy

$1.50

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00

Daily Special

Chicken Fried Pork Chops

$10.00

2 hand cut, tenderize in-house, hand battered chicken fried pork chops, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, and a drink for $10.00

Chicken Wings

8 Pieces Chicken Wings

$12.00

16 Pieces Chicken Wings

$20.00

10 Boneless

$12.00

20 Boneless

$20.00

Appetizers

Queso (Cheese Dip)

$5.00+

Our own oui gooey golden cheese dip. Some would say its worth its weight in gold.

Guacamole Dip

$6.00+

Made fresh everyday in house. no tomatoes, jalapenos, or onions added, however still some of the best guacamole around.

Ranch House Jalapenos

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Jalapenos cut in 1/2 cored out, filled with cream cheese, topped with bacon bits, baked to perfection. 6 per order.

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$8.00

Breaded mozzarella sticks fried to a delicious Golden Brown. 6 per order.

Pork rinds

Pork rinds

$5.00

Pork skins fried in house to order. comes with a large queso.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

12 battered and fried button mushrooms

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.00

Bits sized spicy cheese filled goodness.

Cheddar Peppers

$7.00

Deep Fried Jalapenos filled with cheddar cheese. 6 per order.

Jalapeno Bottle Caps

$7.00

BURGERS

Hamburger

$9.00

6 oz patty hand formed everyday grilled and served on a toasted bun. comes with mustard by default but can sub mayo or ketchup upon request.

Double Burger

$12.50

2 of our 6 oz hamburger pattys

Cheeseburger

$10.00

6 oz patty hand formed everyday grilled topped with melted american cheese and served on a toasted bun. comes with mustard by default but can sub mayo or ketchup upon request.

Double Cheeseburger

$12.50

2 of our 6 oz pattys topped with melted american cheese.

Swiss, Mushroom Burger

$11.00

6 oz patty hand formed everyday grilled, topped with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and served on a toasted bun. comes with mustard by default but can sub mayo or ketchup upon request.

Double Swiss, Mushroom Burger

$13.50

2 of our 6 oz pattys topped with melted swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.

Hangover

$13.50

CowPoke Cheese Burger

$13.00

Green Chile Cheese Burger

$12.00

Wayne's World Burger

$15.00

Pretzel bun, Swiss & America cheese, house made BBQ Sauce, grilled mushrooms, fried egg.

SANDWICHES

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$10.00

A Classic sandwich your grandparents ate. Strips of bacon, with lettuce and tomato with mayo on toasted bread. add cheese to make it that much better.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.00

1/2 of our Hand Breaded Chicken Fried Steak on a bun, served with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles. Side of fries, chips, onion rings

Horseshoe Sandwich

$10.00

This is an El Rancho fan favorite. an open faced hamburger served on top of Texas toast, covered in french fries, then smothered in queso, with a side of pico.

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Turkey, Cheese, & Bacon Club

$10.00

A traditional diner sandwich. grilled turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese stacked up in between 3 layers of toasted bread served with mayo and cut in 1/2.

Ham, Bacon & Cheese Club

$10.00

A traditional diner sandwich. grilled ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese stacked up in between 3 layers of toasted bread served with mayo and cut in 1/2.

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, & Cheese Club

$12.00

Ham and Turkey Club with bacon and cheese.

Patty Melt sandwich

$10.00

Hot Roast Beef sandwich

$10.00

Ranch House Cuban sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Strip sandwich

$10.00

West Coast Club sandwich

$11.00

Tortas

Mexican style sandwich. served on a fresh baked Mexican Torta roll. Choice of ham or carne asada. side of fries, chips or onion rings
Ham torta

Ham torta

$11.00

A traditional Mexican ham sandwich on Mexican torta bread. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.

Carne Asada torta

Carne Asada torta

$11.00

A traditional Mexican sandwich with or marinated carne asada meat served on Mexican torta bread. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.

Shredded Beef Torta

$11.00

Shredded Chicken Torta

$11.00

Cafe Classics

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Chicken fried Steak hand battered in our secret spice blend. fried on the flat top and finished in the fryer to make it extra crispy. Comes with Texas toast, french fries, onion rings, chips, or baked potato (upon availability)

1/2 CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$10.00

Same as our amazing Hand battered chicken fried steak only 1/2 the size.

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

Our hand formed hamburger patty sitting on brown gravy, topped with grilled onions, served with Texas toast, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips. Top with grilled mushrooms upon request.

Jalapeno Cheese Steak

$13.00

Our hand formed hamburger patty sitting on brown gravy topped with grilled onions and grilled jalapeno slices, then covered in queso. Served with Texas toast, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips

The Randy Burger

$12.00

Originally served for a customer on the Atkins diet. This is a bun-less double bacon cheese burger. Served with french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips, a small side salad, and pico

1/2 Randy Burger

$10.00

Originally served for a customer on the Atkins diet. This is a bun-less bacon cheese burger. Served with french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips, a small side salad, and pico

4 Piece Chicken Strips

$15.00

4 battered and deep fried chicken strips. served with Texas toast, side of gravy, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips

3 Piece Chicken Strips

$10.00

4 battered and deep fried chicken strips. served with Texas toast, side of gravy, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

8 butterflied fried shrimp, salad, 1 side, cocktail sauce

Buffalo Fried Shimp

$13.00

LOADED CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$17.00

1/2 LOADED CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$12.00

Chili Cheese Baked Potato

$10.00

South West Baked Potato

$11.00

Loaded French Fries

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Diablo Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Hot and Spicy Shrimp, French Fries, and a side salad

KIDS & OLD SETTLERS

2 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

2 chicken strips deep fried comes with choice of beans and rice, or french fries, or potato chips.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

american cheese melted in between 2 pieces of bread that are toasted on our flat top grill. Served with french fries, onion rings or potato chips

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

A smaller kids sized version of our hand formed mouth watering hamburger patty with melted cheese. Served with french fries or onion rings or potato chips.

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.00

A smaller kids sized version of our hand formed mouth watering hamburger patty. Served with french fries or onion rings or potato chips.

KIDS CORN DOGS

$6.00

1 or 2 corn dogs side of mustard, served with french fries, onion rings, or potato chips.

KIDS BURRITO (Beans & Cheese)

$6.00

a kids sized version of our bean and cheese burrito. Served with beans and rice, or french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips

KIDS CHEESE NACHOS

$6.00

Our house made tortilla chips covered in queso. Served with beans and rice, or french fries, or onion rings

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

A kids size cheese quesadilla sliced into 4 pieces. served with beans and rice or french fries

KIDS Enchilada

$7.00

A 1 enchilada dinner with beans and rice. Your choice of beef, chicken or cheese enchilada.

KIDS SOFT TACO

$7.00

Our seasoned taco meat and shredded cheese inside a small flour tortilla. served with beans and rice or french fries

KIDS HARD TACO

$7.00

Our seasoned taco meat and shredded cheese inside a house made hard taco shell, served with beans and rice or french fries.

OLD SETTLERS NACHOS

$7.00

OLD SETTLERS HAMBURGER STEAK

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Fajitas Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Hayley's Salad

$10.00

Traditional Tex Mex

Deluxe Combination Plate

Deluxe Combination Plate

$13.00

2 enchilada dinner, small batter dipped fried chile, hard taco, lettuce, tomato, beans and rice

1/2 Combination Plate

1/2 Combination Plate

$11.00

1 enchilada, batter dipped fried chile, hard taco, lettuce, tomato, beans, and rice

Sunrise Enchiladas

$13.00

Spanish Omelet

$13.00
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Our special recipe green chile ranchero sauce served on 2 corn tortillas with cheese and topped with 2 eggs. side of rice and 2 tortillas

Nachos Grande

$13.00

Enchilada Dinner 1

$7.00

1 enchiladas, smothered in our enchilada sauce 50 year old recipe, covered in cheese, beans and rice with lettuce

Enchilada Dinner 2

Enchilada Dinner 2

$9.00

2 enchiladas, smothered in our enchilada sauce 50 year old recipe, covered in cheese, beans and rice with lettuce

Enchilada Dinner 3

$10.00

3 enchiladas, smothered in our enchilada sauce 50 year old recipe, covered in cheese, beans and rice with lettuce

Enchilada Dinner 4

$12.00

4 enchiladas, smothered in our enchilada sauce 50 year old recipe, covered in cheese, beans and rice with lettuce

Chile Relleno Dinner

$8.00+

Divorce Enchiladas

$13.00

Naw-Cho Momma's Nachos

$12.00

Mix & Match Dinner

1 Mix and Match Dinner

$8.00

2 Mix and Match Dinner

$9.00

3 Mix and Match Dinner

$10.00

4 Mix and Match Dinner

$12.00

Specialties

Mama's Mess Up

Mama's Mess Up

$12.00

2 flour tortillas filled with our seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, and our house made chili sauce. then smothered in quesso with guacamole, pico and sour cream on the side

1/2 Mama's Mess Up

$10.00
Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$17.00

A whole avocado halved and peeled, then we pile on the meat of your choice, smoother it in our house made enchilada sauce and cheese, then bake it to perfection. Sides include beans, rice, lettuce, and pico de gillo

1/2 Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

Fajitas

STEAK Fajitas

$22.00+

CHICKEN Fajitas

$22.00+

SHRIMP Fajitas

$22.00+

Mixed Fajitas

$22.00+

Quesadillas

Quesadilla w/ Meat

$12.00

Quesadilla Cheese Plate

$10.00

Half Order Quesadilla

$7.00

Burrito Dinners

Chili Cheese Burrito Plate

$12.00

Shredded Beef Burrito Plate

$11.00

Chimichanga Burrito Plate

$10.00

Beef & Bean Burrito Plate

$10.00

Fajita Burrito Plate

$14.00

Bean and Cheese Burrito Plate

$8.00

Shredded Chicken Burrito Plate

$11.00

Street Tacos Dinner

4 corn or 2 flour tortillas, filled with Carne Asada, shredded chicken, chicken fajita, or shrimp. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico and shredded cheese.

Shredded Chicken Taco Dinner

$10.00
Carne Asada Taco Dinner

Carne Asada Taco Dinner

$10.00

4 corn or 2 flour tortillas, grilled asada meat, served with beans, rice, pico, guacamole shredded cheese and sour cream

Chicken Fajitas Taco Dinner

$10.00

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$10.00

Ground Beef Taco Dinner

$10.00

Barbacoa Taco Dinner

$10.00Out of stock

Shredded Beef Taco Dinner

$10.00

Shredded beef tacos dinner plate, with beans, rice, pico, guacamole, on corn or flour tortillas

Hand Held Burritos

Asada Hand Held

$5.00

Picadillo Hand Held

$5.00

Chile Relleno Hand Held

$5.00

Bean/cheese Hand Held

$5.00

Beef/Bean Hand Held

$5.00

Shredded Beef Burrito hand held

$5.00

Shredded Chicken Burrito hand held

$5.00

Big Chief Burrito

$7.00

Chorizo/potato/cheese Hand Held

$5.00

Chorizo/egg/cheese Hand Held

$5.00

Sausage/potato/cheese Hand Held

$5.00

Sausage/egg/cheese Hand Held

$5.00

Bacon/egg/cheese Hand Held

$5.00

Sides

Chips and Homemade Salsa

$3.00

Side salad

$2.50

French Fries Small

$2.00

French Fries Large

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tater Tots small (10)

$2.00

Tater Tots large (20)

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Taco

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00
Tortillas

Tortillas

$0.75

Toast

$0.75

Jalapeños

Hamburger Patty

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Cup of homemade salsa

$0.75

Extra Hot hot salsa

$0.75

Extra green hot salsa

$0.75

Enchilada only not a plate

$2.00

Side Cup of Guacamole

$0.75

Side Cup of Pico

$0.50

Side Cup of Queso

$1.50

Extra ranch

$0.25

Cup of Gravy

$1.00

Chalupa

$3.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00

Rooster Eggs

$5.00

Fried cheesecake

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00
Churro Donuts

Churro Donuts

$4.00

3 churro style donuts served with chocolate sauce, cinnamon & sugar, and powdered sugar. They are amazing.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$3.00

Mexican fry bread. hand made from our own recipe, rolled out and fried to order.

Sopapillas & Ice Cream

$6.00

DRINKS

WATER

water

Water with lemons and suger

$0.50

DRINKS

PEPSI

$1.70+

PEPSI ZERO

$1.70+

DR. PEPPER

$1.70+

DIET DR. PEPPER

$1.70+

MTN DEW

$1.70+

SIERRA MIST

$1.70+

ROOT BEER

$1.70+

LEMONADE

$1.70+

TEA

$1.70+

SWEET TEA

$1.70+

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$1.70+

COFFEE

Coffee

$1.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE

A 12oz glass of Hot Chocolate (no refills)

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

Breakfast Drinks

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The same restaurant that you have come to know as El Rancho, only now known as Ranch House Cafe. Still bringing you the best Tex-Mex food, with over 50 years of tradition. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a different daily special for both breakfast and lunch/dinner.

Location

1121 S Main St., Stinnett, TX 79083

Directions

Gallery
Ranch House Cafe image
Ranch House Cafe image
Ranch House Cafe image
Ranch House Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Litos Mexican Restaurant - Borger
orange starNo Reviews
601 N. Florida St. UNIT A Borger, TX 79007
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Stinnett
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston