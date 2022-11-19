- Home
Modern Times Beer
466-470 S Coast Highway 101
Encinitas, CA 92024
Popular Items
FOR THE TABLE
BUTTERNUT SQUASH FRITTERS
BUTTERNUT SQUASH • CURRIED YOGURT SAUCE • PUFFED RICE • CHILI-LIME SEASONING • CILANTRO | 100% plant-based
FRENCH FRIES
HAND CUT • KENNEBEC POTATO | 100% plant based
FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
SCHICHIMI TOGARASHI • PUFFED RICE • RED MISO AIOLI • LIME • GREEN ONION | 100% plant-based
LOADED FRIES
HOUSE KENNEBEC FRIES • ASADA BRAISED SEITAN • BORRACHO BEANS • CHAO CHEESE • CHIPOTLE CREMA • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • PICO • CILANTRO | 100% plant-based
MAC N CHEESE
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
FOR THE HANDS
BANH MI SANDO
HOAGIE ROLL • IMPOSSIBLE PORK MEATBALLS • HOISIN GLAZE • GARLIC AIOLI • WALNUT PATE • PICKLED DAIKON • CARROT • CUCUMBER • CILANTRO • JALAPENO | 100% plant-based
CHICKEN SANDO
FRIED SOY CHICKEN • BUFFALO SAUCE • RANCHY SLAW • BUTTER STEAMED HOAGIE • PICKLE | 100% plant-based
CALI BURRITO
ASADA BRAISED SEITAN • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
CHICKEN TENDIES
Gardein Crispy Tenders • Fries • Ketchup | 100% plant-based
LOUNGE TACO
CORN TORTILLA • AL PASTOR SEITAN • PINEAPPLE • CHARRED JALAPENO CREMA • ONION • CILANTRO | 100% plant-based
MUNCHWRAP
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant based.
SMASH BURGER
DELUXE: IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • SHREDDED LETTUCE • SHALLOT JAM • SMOKY SEITAN • THOUSAND ISLAND • PICKLE • BUTTER STEAMED BUN - CLASSIC: IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN 100% plant-based.
VEGETABLES
SWEET THING
LAGER
IPA
Chameleon Suit-4PK
IPA | ABV 7.2%
Circuit Bender-6pk
Dawn Storm-4PK
A hazy DIPA of uncommon dankness, this beer was stuffed with HBC 586, Nelson, and Citra hops, yielding a magical bouquet of tropical, citrus, and sundry awesomeness that boasts notes of mango, lychee, tangerine, and refreshing white wine character. It’s a pretty solid approach to hot weather. ABV: 8.5%
Dungeon Map-6PK
This spectacle of West Coast IPA wizardry was lavished with massive quantities of Nelson, Strata, Mosaic and Centennial hops. Together, this quartet of lupulin-laden stunners yields a soul-stirring symphony of citrus, stone fruit and tropical character with just enough pleasantly snappy bitterness to really stick the landing. We're pretty psyched about it; we think you might be, too. ABV: 7.2%
Fortunate Islands-4PK
Combines the bangin' hop aroma of an über-tropical IPA with the crisp, deeply quenching drinkability of a killer pale ale. Citra & Amarillo heavy. 5% ABV
Hedgewitch-4PK
The fabled DIPA makes another triumphant return. Packed with a mega-dose of Citra & Amarillo hops, its hazy, massively tasty depths burst with big, vibrant flavors and aromas of citrus, stone fruit, and tropical magic. Ready your palate for intense pleasure. ABV: 9%
Hello Grapefruit-6pk
Orderville-19.2oz Can
This magnificent IPA blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. 7.2% ABV
Orderville-4PK
This magnificent IPA blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. 7.2% ABV
Tiger Millionaire-4PK
We stuffed this unbelievably tasty TIPA with ridiculous amounts of Citra hops, and then escalated the entire scenario with an extremely generous amount of Nelson. What resulted is a haze-beast of the highest caliber, with mouthwatering notes of citrus, tropical fruit, and white wine wrapped in a luxuriously smooth mouthfeel. It’s about to execute a flawless top-rope elbow drop on your helpless little taste-buds. ABV: 10.4%
Water Ski Fight-6PK
Citrus, pineapple, stone fruit. We stuffed this West Coast IPA with a thunderous avalanche of Citra and Galaxy hops. | ABV 6%
FRUITY/MIXED CULTURE
Fruitlands Passionfruit Guava-4PK
The sour, salty base beer lays down the refreshment, while a heavy dose of passion fruit & guava turns it into a wall-to-wall tropical fruit fiesta. 4.8% ABV
Order of Hermes-4PK
We packed this impossibly refreshing super-Berliner with pineapple, passion fruit, and dragon fruit, yielding a tropical Voltron formation of overwhelming deliciousness that could not be more perfect for hot summer days. Prepare thy thirst to be quenched forthwith. ABV: 6.5%
Brain Vacation-6PK
Prepare to experience the pinnacle of sparkling crushability. This massively refreshing gose was lovingly layered with pineapple, passionfruit, guava, and orange, which converge in a dazzling liquid tapestry of tropical radness belied by its hella-sessionable ABV and modest 100 calories. If you're in the market for a high-quality adult beverage that's as comfortable on a tasting menu as it is at a poolside barbecue, we're fairly confident that this is totally going to be your jam. ABV: 3.5%
Brain Vacation: Cranberry, Raspberry & Lime-6PK
STOUT/BARLEYWINE
Altar of the Orc Lord Aged in Bourbon Barrels-22oz
This life-affirming batch of our hallowed barley wine was aged for almost two years in bourbon barrels from a beloved Kentucky distillery. You know the drill; velvety oak, dark intrigue, bourbon magic. It’s amazing. ABV: 12.5%
Barrel Energy-22oz
Beastmaster in Bourbon Barrels: Mocha Affogato-22oz
We treated this decadent imperial stout to a seriously substantial dose of Dominican cocoa nibs and Ugandan vanilla. Then, to cap the whole thing off, we packed it with our house-roasted Idea Machine coffee. If you’re into coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and extremely good beer, you’re going to like this one. ABV: 12.5%
Black House-4PK
An oatmeal coffee stout positively redolent with house-roasted coffee aroma & flavor. 5.8% ABV
Breakfast Lord-22oz
We treated this incredible blend of barrel-aged stouts to a massive-yet-expertly-balanced amalgam of cinnamon sticks, Black House blend coffee, Ugandan vanilla beands, Dominican cocoa nibs, and barrel-aged maple syrup. It’s a beautiful profile of chocolate, vanilla, bourbon, and breakfast magic. It would be great with waffles. Or while watching a sunset, thinking about how—even though the bottle might be almost gone—it was an absolute pleasure while it lasted, and you’re just glad that you got to be a part of something so amazing, even for a short time. ABV: 13%
Cloud Daggers-22oz
We linked up with the beer-whisperers at Bottle Logic to craft this truly jaw-dropping liquid spectacle. This imperial porter was aged for a full year in bourbon barrels from a legendary Kentucky distillery, then meticulously layered with almonds, vanilla, maple syrup, and cocoa nibs, creating a borderline hedonistic beverage experience that enchants the taste buds, sets the soul aflame, and exits with a glorious, lingering finish. ABV: 13.4%
Demon Helm in Brandy Barrels-22oz
Ready yourself for a soul-stirring beverage experience. We aged this already-delicious imperial stout in domestic brandy barrels for two magical years, yielding a complex and enchanting beer with a profile packed with dark fruit and brandy character. We recommend your finest snifter. ABV: 13%
Dragon Mask w/ Pistachio, Coconut, Cocoa, & Vanilla-22oz
This gloriously decadent imperial stout blend was aged for 19 months in bourbon barrels and dosed with copious amounts of pistachios, coconut, cocoa nibs, and vanilla. Prepare for a cascade of coconut wrapped in chocolate & bourbon. ABV: 13.9%
Mega Devil's Teeth: Hazelnut, Cocoa, & Vanilla-22oz
We treated this beloved bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout to generous helpings of the aforementioned adjuncts, and the results were surpassingly awesome. Expect a face full of dessert magic with underlying roasty malt character, all painted on a beautiful oak & bourbon canvas.
Modem Tones: Salted Chocolate Truffle Edition-22oz
Monsters' Cabana-22oz
This delightfully tropical take on our Monsters' Park imperial stout was aged in rum barrels and dosed with coconut and lime, yielding a swirling, equatorial vortex of dessert flavors and barrel character best enjoyed in close proximity to a hammock. ABV: 14.2%
Monsters' Park Bourbon BA w/Vanilla-12oz Can
This breathtakingly delicious version of our beloved imperial stout is a swirling maelstrom of dessert flavors, roast malt, and bourbon-soaked oak that instantly transports your palate to a dimension of pure sensory ecstasy. ABV: 14.2%
MT Coffee Cake: Apple Streusel Edition 2022-22oz
Neutron Symphony-22oz
Behold, our very first wheat wine! It’s similar to your barleywine or strong ale, but features a heftier portion of wheat in the grain bill, which in this case is Maris Otter and White and Flaked Wheats. This delightful beverage was aged first in medium-toast oak foeders, then in bourbon barrels for a jaw-dropping 14 months. The result is the pinnacle of luxurious drinking; smooth and biscuity from the wheat, with a nice volley between caramel and toffee notes and rich, oaky complexity. If you’re looking to level-up your beer game, this would be a fabulous place to start. ABV: 13.4%
Submersible City-4PK
Chocolate, caramel, coconut. This totally lovely stout is nice and roasty, with the perfect amount of toasted coconut to bring the whole thing in for a perfect landing. We think you're going to dig it.
Toasted Chaos Grid-22oz
This imperial stout was meticulously blended from a wide range of bourbon barrels and then finished in oak foeders, making it a rare combination of bold, robust imperial stout and bourbon character that finishes incredibly smooth. ABV: 12.6%
COFFEE
Black House Blend Cold Brew-12oz Can
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth).
Cloud Ripper Cold Brew-12oz Can
Cloud Ripper is another amazing example of how marrying spectacular single origin lots can lead to a blend greater than the sum of its parts. This year’s autumnal miracle is the monstrously tasty progeny of a blessed three-way union between Guatemala Todos Santos Don Juan (50%), Mexico Muxbal (25%), & Ethiopia Aricha (25%). They converge to create a glorious mélange of honey and blueberry cobbler character, all wrapped in a luxuriously silky body. It’s the coffee equivalent of a warm sweater on a day just cool enough to justify showing off your excellent taste in warm sweaters. Plus, does a name really get any better than Cloud Ripper (a peak in the Inconsolable Range of California's Sierra Nevada)? Probably not.
Nitro Idea Machine-12oz Can
This fantastic nitro cold brew blend is an amalgamation of Latin American coffees, converging to form one magnificently decadent brew. It’s chocolaty, it’s velvety, it's creamy, and it’s all kinds of smooth. Should you be looking for a decidedly luscious foot on which to start your next few hours, you’ve found it, friend. TASTING NOTES: MILK CHOCOLATE TOFFEE MEDIUM-BODIED
Secret Beach Cold Brew-12oz Can
This year's summer blend is 50% Tanzania Lyenga, and 50% Ethiopia Chelchele. It's an absolutely magical combo of exceptional washed-process beans, yielding bright, refreshing notes of pink lemonade & dried apricot that couldn't be more perfect for hot weather.
SO Brazil Café Delas-12oz Can
TASTING NOTES: DARK CHOCOLATE - ALMOND - BALANCED This positively delightful can of cold brew comes to us from the Aragão farm in Brazil. It is produced by women—from everything to growth, to selection, to accounting—under the (correct) assumption that, given a voice and access to equal resources, women will both produce amazing coffee and have a positive impact on their communities. This particular batch of natural-process beans yields a downright magical flavor profile replete with dark chocolate and almond character. Enjoy, friend. 12oz can
BA Peru Kovachii-8oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: COCOA - LEMON BAR - BOURBON CARAMEL This washed-process Peruvian marvel was aged in fragrant, oaky bourbon barrels prior to roasting. Post-fire, it emerged as an absolutely stunning amalgam of rich cocoa, bright lemon cake, and luxurious caramel, underscored by firm notes of bourbon and oak. The good: It’s an incredible way to start your morning. The bad: It sets a ridiculously high bar for the rest of the day. 8oz bag
BBA Rwanda Nyakibanda-8oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: CITRUS - GREEN TEA -WHITE SANGRIA We took this already delicious coffee from the Nyakibanda region of Rwanda’s Huye District and aged it in fragrant, oaky bourbon barrels, yielding a positively mesmerizing cup with notes of bright citrus, green tea, and beautiful white sangria. It’s a delight. 8oz bag
Black House Blend-12oz Bag
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth). This mocha java-style blend is the same coffee we use in Black House, our year-round oatmeal coffee stout. 12oz of whole bean radness, roasted fresh at our brewery. Recommended preparation method: pour over or cold brew.
Cloud Ripper-12oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: CHERRY PIE - SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE - WARM SPICES This autumnal blend is a positively delightful convergence of 50% natural Guatemala, 25% washed Mexico, and 25% natural Ethiopia, all origins at the height of seasonal radness. In concert, they yield a cup with notes of fresh cherry pie, semi-sweet chocolate, and warming spices. It’s a beautiful way to get into the seasonal spirit. 12oz Bag
Ethiopia Kayon Mountain-12oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: APRICOT - CARAMEL - CITRUS This exceptionally tasty coffee comes from the Kayon Mountain Farm, a family owned outfit that began in 2012 with the express mission of creating high-quality coffee in a socially and environmentally conscious manner. They have succeeded on all fronts, and this delightful offering is a testament to their hard work. A complex and crazy-drinkable cup with notes of apricot, caramel, and bright citrus awaits you. 12oz bag
Idea Machine-12oz Bag
This mind-blowingly fantastic blend is an amalgamation of Latin American wunderkinds which converge for one magnificently decadent brew. The resulting cup is medium-bodied, with an extremely chocolate-forward profile complemented by subtler notes of delicious toffee. Should you be looking for a decidedly luscious foot on which to start your day, you’ve found it, friend.
Secret Beach-12oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: PINEAPPLE - WHITE GRAPE - FRESH STRAWBERRY We feel fairly confident in declaring that year’s summer blend sets a new standard in caffeinated seasonal magic. A masterful intermingling of 50% Washed Ethiopia Kayon Mountain, 25% Washed Rwanda Nyakibanda, and 25% Natural Ethiopia Guracho, this little number is bursting with notes of pineapple, white grape, and fresh strawberry. It makes a ridiculously good cold brew, as well as a stellar pour-over. We’d encourage you to try both. 12oz Bag
Shadow Party Dark Roast-12oz Bag
This dark, decadent delight sings with roasty notes of bittersweet chocolate, all ensconced in a satisfyingly full-bodied mouthfeel. It’s our take on a classic roast profile, and we’re delighted to be able to share it with you.
Steady Hand Decaf-12oz Bag
This Guatemalan marvel was sun-dried and decaffeinated via a solution of concentrated coffee solubles that extract the caffeine without affecting the distinct flavor profile of the coffee. It’s like magic, but it’s science. Roasted and brewed, these amazing beans yield a cup with decadent flavors of cherry, dark chocolate, & shortbread cookie that may cause you to immediately restructure your concept of decaf.
ACCESSORIES
Tote-Be Excellent
Facemask : Countermagic
Emblazoned with the breathtaking artwork from our fondly-remembered Countermagic IPA, this non-surgical mask is the sexiest possible way to let the world that you value public health.
Beanie - Green/Tan
Finally, a beanie that rivals the existing splendor of your magnificent dome-piece. These incredibly cozy and unimpeachably saucy head-coverings are an ideal way to stay warm or simply mitigate an unruly mop, now in green.
Hat - Tie Dye Bucket (Blue/Pink)
Hat - Green Script
Button-Logo
Pin-Gold MT Logo
APPAREL
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo XS
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo SM
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Black Logo Shirt MD
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo XL
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo 2XL
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo 3XL
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Emp Owned SM
If you'd like to join us in celebrating our transition to California’s first employee-owned brewery, these t-shirts are a pretty saucy way to do it. Color: Charcoal, Shirt might be lighter in color than photo shows.
Unisex Shirt-Emp Owned 3XL
If you'd like to join us in celebrating our transition to California’s first employee-owned brewery, these t-shirts are a pretty saucy way to do it. Color: Charcoal, Shirt might be lighter in color than photo shows.
XS - Olive Logo Tee
This traffic-stoppingly saucy pocket logo tee is an ideal way to showcase both your love of exceptional adult beverages and your excellent taste in corporate logos. UNISEX SIZING
SM - Olive Logo Tee
This traffic-stoppingly saucy pocket logo tee is an ideal way to showcase both your love of exceptional adult beverages and your excellent taste in corporate logos. UNISEX SIZING
Permanent Expansion - 3XL
This blindingly saucy tee was created in conjunction with some of our friends at a beloved Seattle bottle shop, and is virtually guaranteed to rake in the compliments. Get ready to look awesome. Unisex Sizing
Radiate T-Shirt L
If it were possible to boost your aura through clothing, this shirt could do it. While we can't promise it'll align your chakras, you'll definitely be radiating be radiating confidence every time you wear it.
San Diego Tee - XS
San Diego Tee - S
San Diego Tee - M
San Diego Tee - XL
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - XS
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - S
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - M
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - L
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - XL
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - 2XL
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - 3XL
GLASSWARE
Mug-Swirl Tumbler
Slay your thirst and your friends with this impossibly stylish on-the-go beverage bottle. Shoot water (or whatever liquid you desire) into your face at high velocity and unmatched levels of animal magnetism.
Glass-ESOP Willi
Glass-Script Pub
Glass-Liquid Motion Tulip
Behold, the unbridled elegance of the Liquid Motion tulip glass. 16oz oh gold-gilded elegance awaits your most cherished beverages, and it's virtually guaranteed to ensure the classiest of drinking experiences.
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
466-470 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024