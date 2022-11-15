Burgers
American
Farm Burger - Memphis
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!
Location
1350 Concourse Ave Ste 175, Memphis, TN 38104
Gallery
